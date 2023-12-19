HomeRace Track NewsMissouriDrake Troutman Storms to Gateway Dirt Nationals Modified Triumph

Drake Troutman Storms to Gateway Dirt Nationals Modified Triumph

MissouriOpen Wheel Modified News

Published on

By jdearing
Drake Troutman - Jimmy Dearing photo
- Advertisement -

Wild West Shootout at Vado Speedway Park Up Next on Jan. 6-14HYNDMAN, Pa. (12/18/23) – Drake Troutman stormed to the $10,000 triumph in the seventh annual Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts on Saturday evening aboard the Jerry’s Siding Roofing & Doors / CertainTeed / All About Doors No. 5 Wheeler Fleet Solutions / ABC Supply Co. Inc. Modified.“Man, what a weekend. So very thankful to have the amazing opportunity to run these big events and being put in the equipment capable to win. I can’t thank all of my hard-working crew, awesome sponsors, and of course Jerry Foster for letting me wheel this awesome racecar,” Troutman said. “On Friday night we led early but (Jordan) Grabouski was plain-and-simple better than us, and we ended up second. Drawing the outside-front-row starting spot for Saturday’s finale was key, and I was able to capitalize and got the win.“I won my prelim last year at the Dome, but just messed up in the feature, so this was great redemption. Just an all-around fantastic weekend for our team.”Drake Troutman returned to the driver’s seat of the Jerry Foster-owned No. 5 Modified on Friday evening to compete in his preliminary night at The Dome at America’s Center (St. Louis, Mo.) for the seventh annual Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts.With 30 Modified invitees entered for Friday’s program, Troutman followed up the fast time honors in qualifying with a flag-to-flag victory in his heat race. Starting on the pole for the 20-lap prelim feature, Drake paced the opening 11 circuits before surrendering the lead to Jordan Grabouski and ultimately finishing second.Starting in the second position for Saturday’s Gateway Dirt Nationals finale via the redraw, Drake outdueled Ricky Thornton Jr. and Mike Harrison in the 30-lapper to capture the thrilling $10,000 victory.He notched his 21st overall win of the 2023 season ahead of Harris, Jordan Grabouski, Michael Ledford, and Kyle Steffens.Full results from the event are available at www.GatewayDirt.com.Drake ends the 2023 season with 21 victories, 53 Top-5 finishes, and 66 Top-10 finishes in 128 starts.Troutman is now busily preparing for the 2023 campaign, which will begin on Jan. 6-14 with the 18th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at FK Rod Ends Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park.The six-race series includes five $10,000-to-win programs along with a $25,000-to-win finale. He’ll be behind the wheel of the Chris Bragg Racing / Wheeler Fleet Solutions / Cliff’s Goodyear Auto Service No. 7 RFI Resources / Finishline Outdoors / Contractor’s Support Group / Longhorn Race Car / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.Full event details are available at www.WildWestShootout.net .Drake Troutman and Chris Bragg Racing would like to thank their marketing partners, which include Wheeler Fleet Solutions, RFI Resources, Cliff’s Auto Service, Finishline Outdoors, Contractor’s Support Group (CSG), Midwest Sheet metal, Clements Racing Engines, XS Batteries, Base Racing Fuels, Shaffer Construction, Industrial Dock & Door Company, Shoe’s Diesel Performance, Stone Natural Resources, Glassmere Fuel Service, D&R Trucking, Thunderhill Trucking, Rice Tire, Smith Warehouse, Claar’s Notary, ABC Supply Company, CertainTeed, Jerry’s Siding, Roofing & Widows, Longhorn Chassis, Bilstein, Slicker Graphics, Arizona Sports Shirts, and MyRacePass.com Website & PR Services.For the latest information on Drake Troutman Racing, please visit the team website at www.DrakeTroutmanRacing.com .

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

USRA

Green garners Medieval USRA Stock Car National Championship

Derek Green of Granda, Minn., turned in one of the most...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Hall Tabbed as USAC Western States Midget Series Director Starting in 2024

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (December 14, 2023)………Scott Hall,...
DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

Reed Whitney Wins with POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micros in Southern Illinois Center

DuQuoin, IL. (12/16/23) Reed Whitney would perfect the night in claiming...
Dirt Late Model News

Nick Hoffman claims Thursday’s Late Model win at the Gateway Dirt Nationals!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THE GATEWAY DIRT NATIONALS! 63 entries SUPER...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Bill Balog Ready for Rookie Campaign with the World of Outlaws in 2024

The 10-time IRA champion is set for a run at the...
Dirt Late Model News

Dustin Walker Aims For Sophomore Season Improvements With World of Outlaws Late Models

CONCORD, NC (Dec. 15, 2023) – The father-daughter team of Dustin...
Missouri

Ricky Thornton, Jr. captures Thursday’s Modified win at the Gateway Dirt Nationals!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THE GATEWAY DIRT NATIONALS! 28 entries MODIFIEDS Summit...
Missouri

Drake Troutman claims 2023 Gateway Dirt Nationals Modified Title!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THE GATEWAY DIRT NATIONALS! 58 entries MODIFIEDS Summit...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Brandon Sheppard Tops Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals Thriller

Collects $30,000 for First Event Title in Indoor Mega EventNEW BERLIN, Ill. (Dec. 18,...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Bags Pair of Gateway Dirt Nationals Prelims

Victorious in Both Super Late Model and Modified CompetitionMARTINSVILLE, Ind. (12/18/23) – While he fell...
Dirt Late Model News

Nick Hoffman Visits Victory Lane in Dome Prelim

2024 Season Opens with 38th annual Chili Bowl MOORESVILLE, N.C. (12/18/23) – Nick Hoffman collected...
Open Wheel Modified News

Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout Modified Division Back for More in ‘24

Six-Day Ticket Packages and Single-Day Reserved Tickets Available for Jan. 6-14 at Vado Speedway...
Open Wheel Modified News

USRA sees 133 track champions emerge in 2023

Week after week from the end of winter to the end of fall, thousands...
©