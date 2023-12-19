Drake Troutman Storms to Gateway Dirt Nationals Modified Triumph

- Advertisement -

Wild West Shootout at Vado Speedway Park Up Next on Jan. 6-14



HYNDMAN, Pa. (12/18/23) – Drake Troutman stormed to the $10,000 triumph in the seventh annual Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts on Saturday evening aboard the Jerry’s Siding Roofing & Doors / CertainTeed / All About Doors No. 5 Wheeler Fleet Solutions / ABC Supply Co. Inc. Modified.



“Man, what a weekend. So very thankful to have the amazing opportunity to run these big events and being put in the equipment capable to win. I can’t thank all of my hard-working crew, awesome sponsors, and of course Jerry Foster for letting me wheel this awesome racecar,” Troutman said. “On Friday night we led early but (Jordan) Grabouski was plain-and-simple better than us, and we ended up second. Drawing the outside-front-row starting spot for Saturday’s finale was key, and I was able to capitalize and got the win.



“I won my prelim last year at the Dome, but just messed up in the feature, so this was great redemption. Just an all-around fantastic weekend for our team.”



Drake Troutman returned to the driver’s seat of the Jerry Foster-owned No. 5 Modified on Friday evening to compete in his preliminary night at The Dome at America’s Center (St. Louis, Mo.) for the seventh annual Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts.



With 30 Modified invitees entered for Friday’s program, Troutman followed up the fast time honors in qualifying with a flag-to-flag victory in his heat race. Starting on the pole for the 20-lap prelim feature, Drake paced the opening 11 circuits before surrendering the lead to Jordan Grabouski and ultimately finishing second.



Starting in the second position for Saturday’s Gateway Dirt Nationals finale via the redraw, Drake outdueled Ricky Thornton Jr. and Mike Harrison in the 30-lapper to capture the thrilling $10,000 victory.



He notched his 21st overall win of the 2023 season ahead of Harris, Jordan Grabouski, Michael Ledford, and Kyle Steffens.



Full results from the event are available at www.GatewayDirt.com.



Drake ends the 2023 season with 21 victories, 53 Top-5 finishes, and 66 Top-10 finishes in 128 starts.



Troutman is now busily preparing for the 2023 campaign, which will begin on Jan. 6-14 with the 18th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at FK Rod Ends Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park.



The six-race series includes five $10,000-to-win programs along with a $25,000-to-win finale. He’ll be behind the wheel of the Chris Bragg Racing / Wheeler Fleet Solutions / Cliff’s Goodyear Auto Service No. 7 RFI Resources / Finishline Outdoors / Contractor’s Support Group / Longhorn Race Car / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.



Full event details are available at www.WildWestShootout.net .



Drake Troutman and Chris Bragg Racing would like to thank their marketing partners, which include Wheeler Fleet Solutions, RFI Resources, Cliff’s Auto Service, Finishline Outdoors, Contractor’s Support Group (CSG), Midwest Sheet metal, Clements Racing Engines, XS Batteries, Base Racing Fuels, Shaffer Construction, Industrial Dock & Door Company, Shoe’s Diesel Performance, Stone Natural Resources, Glassmere Fuel Service, D&R Trucking, Thunderhill Trucking, Rice Tire, Smith Warehouse, Claar’s Notary, ABC Supply Company, CertainTeed, Jerry’s Siding, Roofing & Widows, Longhorn Chassis, Bilstein, Slicker Graphics, Arizona Sports Shirts, and MyRacePass.com Website & PR Services.



For the latest information on Drake Troutman Racing, please visit the team website at www.DrakeTroutmanRacing.com .