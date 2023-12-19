Nick Hoffman Visits Victory Lane in Dome Prelim

- Advertisement -

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (12/18/23) – Nick Hoffman collected his sixth win of the 2023 season on Friday night during preliminary action for the seventh edition of the Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at the Dome at America’s Center (St. Louis, Mo.).

Hoffman enjoyed a clean sweep of his qualifying night aboard his Tye Twarog Racing / NOS Energy Drink No. 9 C&W Trucking / Longhorn Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model. The win was worth $5,000.

A flat tire on the last lap of Saturday night’s $30,000-to-win feature thwarted his chances of a podium finish in the weekend finale.

“We had a fast car from the time we unloaded Thursday night and made a clean sweep of the show and got the win, which locked us into Saturday’s finale,” Hoffman said. “We ran in third until late, when I started having a tire go down. It exploded there on the last lap, and I was able to limp it home to a ninth-place finish. A little disappointing to not have a better finish to show in the finale, but it was still a really good weekend for our team with a lot of friends and family there with us.

“As always, a million thanks to everyone, who supports this program.”

Nick Hoffman took the Tye Twarog Racing No. 9 Super Late Model into battle at The Dome at America’s Center (St. Louis, Mo.) on Thursday to kick off his preliminary night for the seventh annual Castrol Gateway Dirt Nationals presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Pulling off a clean sweep in Friday’s prelim, Hoffman backed up the fastest lap overall in a stout field of 62 cars with a flag-to-flag victory in his heat and the feature. He claimed his sixth win of the season and the $5,000 payday ahead of Jason Welshan, Jadon Frame, Freddie Carpenter, and Mike Harrison.

With the redraw placing him on the second row for Saturday night’s $30,000-to-win Gateway Dirt Nationals finale, Nick stalked frontrunner Brandon Sheppard early before suffering a flat right-rear in the final laps, while running third that ultimately dropped him to a ninth-place finish.

Full results from the event are available at www.GatewayDirt.com.

Nick ends the 2023 campaign with six triumphs in 75 starts along with 22 Top-5 finishes and 37 Top-10 performances. He claimed the 2023 World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series Rookie of the Year title en route to a fifth-place finish in the final series standings.

Hoffman will open the 2024 campaign during the 38th annual Chili Bowl Nationals at the Sagenet Center (Tulsa, Okla.) aboard the RAMS Racing No. 2H NOS Energy Drink / Rockwell Security / King Midget.

Full event details are available at www.ChiliBowl.com.

