Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout Modified Division Back for More in ‘24

Six-Day Ticket Packages and Single-Day Reserved Tickets Available for Jan. 6-14 at Vado Speedway Park



VADO, N.M. (Dec. 18, 2023) — The 18th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts officially kicks off in less than three weeks at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park.



When it does, six complete programs will be held for Super Late Models, Modifieds, and X-Mods on Jan. 6, 7, 10, 12, 13, and 14.



Each year at the mega miniseries the Modifieds division offers some of the best competition found in all dirt track racing.



For 2024 Mesilla Valley Transportation and Border Tire return as co-title sponsors for the division with Rancho Milagro once again on board as the presenting sponsor.



The Wehrs Machine Five-Or-More Modified Challenge returns for a second-straight year. The program posts a $15,000 bonus for any driver in the Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modifieds presented by Rancho Milagro, who can win five or more features during the six-race miniseries. With the bonus factored into the week, it offers the opportunity for a Modified racer to claim $25,000 in winnings in 2024 if he or she can win all six races.



Georgia’s Merry’s Home Furnishings has increased their support of this year’s event and will once again by the sponsor of the Hot Pit for any Modified competitor needing repairs or adjustments during breaks in the action.



The nightly feature fields will be led to the green flag by the Nissan of Las Cruces Pace Truck.



Iowa’s Hoker Trucking, led by the husband-and-wife duo of Jeff and Penny Lyn Hoker, continue their tenured sponsorship of the event with naming rights to Hoker Trucking Victory Lane. Racers will battle tooth-and-nail each night to reach the hallowed ground during the six-race series.



Last but not least each race will come to the C&D Bonding Green Flag with stops in the action coined as the Midwest Sheet Metal Caution Flags.



“Each year the Modified field seems to somehow, someway get even tougher at the Wild West Shootout, and we’re thankful to have all these great marketing partners supporting the division,” notes Wild West Shootout Event Manager, Ben Shelton. “It looks like in addition to our usual contenders, we may have some new faces vying for glory in the Modified division this coming January. It’s going to be exciting to say the least.”



Reserved six-day ticket packages are now available for the 18th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park.



Single day reserved grandstand seats are $30 for January 6, 7, 10, 12, and 13. Meanwhile, reserved grandstand seats for the mega finale on January 14 are $35 each.



Additionally, reserved six-day ticket packages continue to be available for $155, which is a $30 savings off the retail price of $185.



Save $30 by purchasing your Advanced reserved seating, six-day ticket package at www.etix.com/ticket/v/17413/vado-speedway-park



Over $320,000 in prize money will be on the line during the 18th Annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts on Jan. 6 – 14 at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park. The event includes six complete programs for three divisions.



Each night finds the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars, Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Border Tire Modifieds presented by Rancho Milagro, and ShockerHitch.com X-Mods presented by Border Tire competing in action.



Additionally, an open practice session is slated for both January 5 and January 9.



Last but not least, each division will compete for a miniseries point’s championship and accompanying point fund.



Full event details can be found at www.WildWestShootout.net.



