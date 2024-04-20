HomeDirt Late Model NewsDaniel Adam and AFM to Pursue MARS Late Model Championship           

Daniel Adam and AFM to Pursue MARS Late Model Championship           

Dirt Late Model News

Published on

By jdearing
Daniel Adam
WADE, N.C. (04/19/24) – Adam Family Motorsports announced today that they have decided to withdraw from their pursuit of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) Rookie of the Year competition.

The team now turns their focus to the Midwest Auto Racing Series (MARS) Late Model Championship and Rookie of the Year competition.

AFM originally had planned to run for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year title with the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series, but the team recently made the decision to change direction for this season.

“We had high hopes of running for Rookie of the Year with the Lucas Oil (Late Model Dirt Series) this year. Unfortunately, due to circumstances outside our control, we fell so far in the points that it really doesn’t make sense for us to continue to chase it this year,” team owner Joe Adam said. “We are a new team with a young driver, and we will work on fine tuning our operation and be ready for next year to chase for rookie again with one of the national series.

“We’ve learned a lot so far in 2024 and racing with the best of the best night in and night out, you learn what your team needs and what your short falls are, and we are already working toward improving in those areas to become a national contender in the coming years.”

AFM now joins Matt Curl’s MARS Racing Series for the 2024 campaign, which currently includes 21 events, spanning Illinois, Missouri, and Kentucky.

 

“While we may be dropping down from a national tour to a regional tour, we don’t think for a minute that the competition gets any easier. Illinois has some of the best Dirt Late Model drivers in the nation, and Jason Feger is coming off a red-hot season with the tour last year. We also still plan on hitting several World of Outlaws and Lucas Oil shows, and obviously you have the Hell tour, which we plan on hitting a majority if not all of those races,” Adam continued.

The 2024 season for the MARS Super Late Models opens on April 26 – 28 with an Illinois tripleheader, spanning Brownstown Bullring, Peoria Speedway, and East Moline Speedway.

Full details on these events as well as the complete season for the miniseries, please visit www.MARSRacingSeries.com.

The driver of the Mobilization Funding, LLC No. 75 Rocket Chassis Daniel Adam is currently 24th in the latest Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series standings. Daniel has shown speed early this season, already registering several Top-10 qualifying efforts against the best in the business.

Adam enjoyed a strong showing at Maquoketa (Iowa) Speedway at the inaugural Nippy 50 in late March, despite engine trouble on the last lap while battling with Ricky Thornton, Jr. for a Top-5 position.

Daniel Adam and Adam Family Racing thank their marketing partners, including RLM Enterprises, Re-Store Warehouse, I Buy Cars (910-823-7297), Spiffy’s, Evolution Graphics, GraybaR (Ben Allen), Amsoil (Shepard Synthetics), Racing For Heroes, Team XXX Racing Services, Razbone’s Towing & Lockout Service, Integrous Risk Solutions, Pro Power Racing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Justin L. Langdon Electrical Contractor, Trix Utility Services, Signature Shine Mobile Detailing, and MyRacePass.com Marketing & PR Services.

You can find the latest news and updates regarding the AFM team on their cyber home at www.DanielAdam75.com or on Facebook search Adam Family Motorsports.

 

