USRA sees 133 track champions emerge in 2023

USRA Awards Banquet set for Jan. 27: The United States Racing Association (USRA) and United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS) will host a joint awards banquet on Saturday, Jan. 27, inside the 9,792-square-foot Nevada Ballroom at the Harrah’s Kansas City Hotel & Casino to celebrate the 2023 racing season for both organizations. Tickets include a luxurious dinner featuring a plentiful selection of fine food and a succulent dessert bar. A cash bar will also be available. The cost is $65 per person and can be purchased by calling (515) 832-6000 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets sales are available through Friday, Dec. 22, at 12 noon, and then resume on Wednesday, Jan. 3, after the holiday break. The deadline to purchase tickets to the awards banquet is Friday, Jan. 12, at 4 p.m. A limited number or hotel rooms have been reserved for banquet attendees. Call Harrah’s at 800-427-7247 or book online and mention the Group Code “S01US24” to receive the special Group Rate. Harrah’s Kansas City Hotel & Casino offers one of the most exciting hotels and casinos in the heart of America, blending small-town charm with big-city amenities with over 390+ luxurious rooms, a collection of gourmet dining experiences and the area’s hottest gaming and entertainment. Visit Harrahs.com for more information. Alternatively, you can book rooms at Ameristar Kansas City, which is located just minutes from Harrah’s. Use Group Code “USRA23” and call (816) 414-7000. For more than two decades, the United States Racing Association has attracted more and more racetracks and dirt track racers each year through fair, logical and cost-effective rules accompanied by an organization that puts the racers, racetracks and their fans first. During the 2023 Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series, more than 60 of America’s finest dirt ovals hosted more than 1,000 nights of racing. To learn more about the USRA, check out USRAracing.com. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. To get USRA news and exclusive promotions delivered to your inbox, click here. USRA competitors can register for the 2024 Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series online at USRAracing.com/Register or call (515) 832-6000 to register by phone. You can also download the application at USRAracing.com/Downloads and then submit your completed form by email at office@usraracing.com or fax at (515) 832-7958.Between the eight divisions sanctioned by the United States Racing Association, there were 133 track champions named at 48 different dirt tracks in 11 states during the 2023 campaign. Among them, there were 15 racers who captured multiple track championships including Dylan Clinton, Bill Crimmins, Tyler Crimmins, Duke Erickson, Brayden Gjere, Ty Griffith, Tracy Halouska, Devon Havlik, Chris Henigan, Chris Hovden, Trevor Hughes, Ryan Middaugh, Brad Stahl, Justin Whitehead and Trenton Wilson. Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series 2023 Track Champions: 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan. USRA Modifieds – Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan. USRA B-Mods – Clint McFadden, Valley Center, Kan. Alien Motor Speedway, Roswell, N.M. USRA Modifieds – Isaiah Montoya, Roswell, N.M. Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Shawn McCarty, Carlsbad, N.M. USRA B-Mods – Dave Swafford, Gardendale, Texas USRA Hobby Stocks – Michael Pena, Roswell, N.M. USRA Limited Mods – Leonidas Tanner, Carlsbad, N.M. Ark-La-Tex Speedway, Vivian, La. USRA Modifieds – Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas USRA Limited Mods – Aaron Roy, Texarkana, Texas Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks – Justin Whitehead, Texarkana, Texas Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla. USRA Modifieds – Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla. Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Andy Morris, Fort Gibson, Okla. USRA B-Mods – J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo. Bolivar Speedway, Bolivar, Mo. Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Darren Phillips, Wheatland, Mo. Boothill Speedway, Greenwood, La. USRA Modifieds – Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas USRA Tuners – Michael McEachern, Haughton, La. Callaway Raceway, Fulton, Mo. USRA Modifieds – Ryan Middaugh, Fulton, Mo. Caney Valley Speedway, Caney, Kan. USRA B-Mods – Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan. USRA Tuners – Trenton Wilson, Chanute, Kan. Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis. USRA Late Models – Cade Nelson, Hermantown, Minn. Crawford County Speedway, Van Buren, Ark. USRA Modifieds – Carl McDade, Mulberry, Ark. USRA B-Mods – Brandon Wilson, Fort Smith, Ark. Cresco Speedway, Cresco, Iowa Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Brady Link, Waukon, Iowa USRA B-Mods – Michael Johnson, Rose Creek, Minn. Dallas County Speedway, Urbana, Mo. Medieval USRA Stock Cars – William Garner, Lebanon, Mo. USRA B-Mods – Colson Kirk, Urbana, Mo. USRA Tuners – Tim Day, Camdenton, Mo. Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn. USRA Modifieds – Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn. Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Brayden Gjere, Mabel, Minn. USRA B-Mods – Hunter Kennedy, St. Ansgar, Iowa USRA Hobby Stocks – Nick Schwebach, Fountain, Minn. Diamond Park Speedway, Nashville, Ark. USRA Tuners – Bob Horton, Amity, Ark. Eagle Valley Speedway, Jim Falls, Wis. USRA Late Models – Lucas Peterson, Grand Meadow, Minn. Electric City Speedway, Butler, Mo. Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Maverick Wunder, Freeman, Mo. Elk City Motorsports Park, Elk City, Okla. USRA Modifieds – Cole Traugott, Woodward, Okla. USRA Limited Mods – Jeffrey Kaup, Woodward, Okla. USRA Tuners – Kollin Teafatiller, Iowa Park, Texas Fairmont Raceway, Fairmont, Minn. USRA Modifieds – Josh Ruby, Lakota, Iowa Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Derek Green, Granada, Minn. USRA B-Mods – Jared Boumeester, Waseca, Minn. USRA Hobby Stocks – Parker Anderson, Welcome, Minn. USRA Tuners – Dale Gatton, Fairmont, Minn. Fayette County Speedway, West Union, Iowa Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa USRA B-Mods – Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa USRA Hobby Stocks – Dylan Clinton, West Union, Iowa USRA Tuners – Brad Stahl, Castalia, Iowa Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa USRA Modifieds – Devon Havlik, Waterloo, Iowa Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa USRA B-Mods – Ty Griffith, Webster City, Iowa USRA Hobby Stocks – Kolby Goepel, Britt, Iowa USRA Tuners – Tyler Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan. USRA Modifieds – Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan. USRA B-Mods – Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan. USRA Tuners – Trenton Wilson, Chanute, Kan. I-35 Speedway, Winston, Mo. USRA Modifieds – Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo. Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Jeff Dixon, Trenton, Mo. USRA B-Mods – Corey Myers, Atchison, Kan. I-90 Speedway, Hartford, S.D. USRA B-Mods – Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D. USRA Hobby Stocks – Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D. Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan. USRA Modifieds – Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan. Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Darrin Schmidt, Winchester, Kan. USRA B-Mods – Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan. Lawton Speedway, Lawton, Okla. USRA Modifieds – Harold Winton Jr., Waurika, Okla. USRA Limited Mods – Tyler Webb, Iowa Park, Texas Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks – Terrell Evans, Cache, Okla. Legacy Speedway, Grants, N.M. Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Donny Carey, Gallup, N.M. USRA B-Mods – Cory Polen, Grants, N.M. Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo. USRA Modifieds – Ryan Middaugh, Fulton, Mo. Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Mason Beck, Urbana, Mo. USRA B-Mods – Bobby Williams, Hermitage, Mo. Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa USRA Modifieds – Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Travis Shipman, Mason City, Iowa USRA B-Mods – Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa USRA Hobby Stocks – Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa USRA Tuners – Ryan Bryant, Mason City, Iowa Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, Wis. USRA Modifieds – Josh Angst, Winona, Minn. Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Brayden Gjere, Mabel, Minn. USRA B-Mods – Ryan Olson, Strum, Wis. USRA Hobby Stocks – Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa USRA Late Models – Triton Krause, Fountain City, Wis. Monett Raceway, Monett, Mo. USRA Modifieds – Mickey Burrell, Fair Grove, Mo. USRA B-Mods – Kelly Hicks, Pea Ridge, Ark. Rapid Speedway, Rock Rapids, Iowa Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Colton Arends, Luverne, Minn. USRA B-Mods – Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D. USRA Hobby Stocks – Tracy Halouska, Worthing, S.D. Red Cedar Speedway, Menomonie, Wis. USRA Late Models – Charlie Olsen, Hendricks, Minn. Rocket Raceway Park, Petty, Texas USRA Modifieds – Jason Webb, McKinney, Texas Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Tyler Honeywell, Antlers, Okla. USRA Limited Mods – Wyatt Payne, Powderly, Texas Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks – Michael Smith, Paris, Texas Route 66 Motor Speedway, Amarillo, Texas USRA Modifieds – Leland Cruz, Amarillo, Texas USRA Limited Mods – Cameron Gillmore, Amarillo, Texas USRA Tuners – Marcos Tobar, Amarillo, Texas Sabine Speedway, Many, La. USRA Limited Mods – Conner Williams, Sibley, La. Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks – Daniel Jones, Provencal, La. Sandia Speedway, Albuquerque, N.M. USRA Modifieds – Tracy Harris, Albuquerque, N.M. Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Bobby Sandy, Bosque Farms, N.M. USRA B-Mods – Hunter Sandy, Albuquerque, N.M. Sports Park Raceway, Fort Dodge, Iowa USRA Modifieds – Devon Havlik, Waterloo, Iowa Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Bill Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa USRA B-Mods – Ty Griffith, Webster City, Iowa USRA Hobby Stocks – Bryce Sommerfeld, Fort Dodge, Iowa USRA Tuners – Tyler Crimmins, Fort Dodge, Iowa Springfield Raceway, Springfield, Mo. Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Johnny Coats, Joplin, Mo. Super Bee Speedway, Chatham, La. USRA Limited Mods – Ronny Freeland, Bastrop, La. Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks – Matthew Driskill, Ruston, La. USRA Tuners – Kobe Kulp, Eros, La. Texarkana 67 Speedway, Texarkana, Ark. USRA Modifieds – Justin Whitehead, Texarkana, Texas USRA Limited Mods – Skeet Amason, New Boston, Texas Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks – Justin Whitehead, Texarkana, Texas USRA Tuners – Robert Sumrell, Ashdown, Ark. Thunder Valley Speedway, Glenmora, La. USRA Limited Mods – Michael Stafford, Glenmora, La. Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks – Michael Harlow, Lake Charles, La. Tomahawk Speedway, Tomahawk, Wis. USRA Late Models – Jarrid Curtin, Shawano, Wis. Tri-State Speedway, Pocola, Okla. USRA Modifieds – Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla. Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Brandon Hunter, Van Buren, Ark. USRA B-Mods – Jacob Campbell, Hackett, Ark. Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks – Wesley Bourne, Rock Island, Okla. USRA Tuners – Chris Tuck, Mulberry, Ark. Tulsa Speedway, Tulsa, Okla. USRA Modifieds – Mike Northrup, Coweta, Okla. USRA B-Mods – Mike Duvall, Owasso, Okla. USRA Tuners – Tyler Harris, Oologah, Okla. US 36 Raceway, Osborn, Mo. USRA B-Mods – Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo. Vado Speedway, Park Vado, N.M. USRA Modifieds – Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M. Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Rob Moseley, Los Lunas, N.M. USRA B-Mods – Donavon Flores, Las Cruces, N.M. West Texas Raceway, Lubbock, Texas USRA Modifieds – Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Colin Deming, Hobbs, N.M. USRA Limited Mods – Ryan Reeves, Lubbock, Texas Winneshiek Raceway, Decorah, Iowa Medieval USRA Stock Cars – Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa USRA B-Mods – Kyle Anderson, Decorah, Iowa USRA Hobby Stocks – Dylan Clinton, West Union, Iowa USRA Tuners – Brad Stahl, Castalia, Iowa For drivers in the USRA Modified, Medieval USRA Stock Car, USRA B-Mod, USRA Hobby Stock, USRA Late Model and USRA Tuner classes, points were awarded at USRA-sanctioned events in 2023 from Jan. 1 through Oct. 31, except during the Summit USRA Nationals from Oct. 3-7. For drivers in the USRA Limited Mod and Sunoco USRA Factory Stock classes, points were awarded at all USRA-sanctioned events from Jan. 1 through Oct. 31, including bonus points awarded at the season-ending Summit USRA Southern Nationals at the Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, La. In order to be eligible for track points funds, competitors must have competed in at least 50% of the events held at that racetrack. In addition to padding the points funds, Beyea Custom Headers will award a $50 certificate to each USRA Modified track champion and Landrum Performance Springs is offering a buy-one-get-one-free coil spring to every track champion (except Tuners). Track points funds are made possible by sanction fees paid by the racetrack, along with