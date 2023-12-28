2024 Castrol FloRacing Night in America Schedule Hits the Streets

- Advertisement -

AUSTIN, Texas (December 27, 2023) — The fourth year’s slate for Castrol® FloRacing Night in America has been confirmed. The 2024 campaign for the mega miniseries includes 10 races at 9 tracks in six states.

The nightly purses for 2024 have been adjusted and include a redistribution throughout the field along with two additional starting spots each night.

“We listened to what the drivers wanted, and we’ve restructured our nightly payout for 2024 with emphasis on added money for positions six through 12 in the nightly main event. In fact, we spread over $2,000 across those positions from what we paid the past two years. Additionally, we expanded our nightly feature starting grid from 22 to 24 starters,” shared series General Manager, Ben Shelton. “We are currently working with Senoia Raceway staff on a restructured Peach State Classic finale purse, and we hope to have those details finalized soon. I think the drivers are going to like what they see from us in 2024. From fewer races to a better distributed purse, our staff and our tracks are doing our best to make a difference.”

2024 Castrol FloRacing Night in America Standard Purse

1)$20,000 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,750 7)$2,500 8)$2,300 9)$2,200 10)$2,000 11)$1,500 12)$1,250 13)$1,100 $14)1,050 15-24)$1,000

Total – $68,650

The 2024 season for Castrol® FloRacing Night in America kicks off the third Illinois Speedweeks on Wednesday, May 8 at Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) before invading Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway on Thursday, May 9. For the second-straight year, the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America doubleheader will be followed by a Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) doubleheader at Farmer City (Ill.) Speedway and Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway on May 10-11.

The next week finds Castrol® FloRacing Night in America action thundering into Jim’s Price’s Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway on Monday, May 13.

A busy month of May for the miniseries draws to a close with the tour’s first-ever visit to Chris Kearns’ Macon (Ill.) Speedway on Wednesday, May 29.

After hosting the season-opener for Castrol® FloRacing Night in America the past two seasons, Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) moves to a new date for 2024. The Tony Stewart-owned oval brings the miniseries to town on Wednesday, June 5 in an event that will be held on the eve of the opening round of the 30th annual Dirt Late Model Dream.

Another shake-up to the tour’s slate comes on Wednesday, July 24 when the miniseries thunders into Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway for the fifth annual One for the Road presented by I-Beam Sliding Doors. The event previously held in September will now find a home in July, just two days before the 34thannual World of Outlaws Prairie Dirt Classic thunders to life at the legendary, ¼-mile oval.

Two first-time venues are next on the schedule in 2024 for Castrol® FloRacing Night in America. First up is a maiden voyage to Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, Pa.) on Wednesday, Aug. 21 as the tour not only makes its debut at the historic, 4/10-mile oval, but also contests its first ever event in The Keystone State.

Next on the first-timers list for the miniseries will be a Thursday, Sept. 12 visit to I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tenn.), where Ray Cook’s Tarheel 53 moves to its new home.

After seeing Mother Nature claim the 2023 visit, the series looks forward to returning to the Pollard family-owned Senoia (Ga.) Raceway on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-16 for the season-ending doubleheader. The weekend includes a $20,000-to-win opening event on Friday eveningfollowed by a soon-to-be announced, restructured mega finale payout on Saturday night.

The 2024 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America point fund once again guarantees the champion at least $50,000 with perfect attendance boosting the champion’s take to $75,000. Full point fund details will be released in the coming weeks.

The 2023 Castrol®FloRacing Night in America campaign saw 10 features contested with five different winners and 175 drivers entering at least one event.

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.eibach.com; www.sweetmanufacturing.com; www.springrithm.com; www.sunocoracefuels.com; www.eibach.com; www.coltmanfarms.com; www.poske.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.hoosiertire.com; www.fivestarbodies.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America 2024 Schedule

Wed., May 8: Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.): $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Thurs., May 9: Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Mon., May 13: Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed., May 29: Macon (Ill.) Speedway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed., June 5: Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio.): $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wednesday, July 24: Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wednesday, Aug. 21: Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, Pa.): $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Thursday., Sept. 12: I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tenn.): $20,053-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Fri., Nov. 15: Senoia (Ga.) Raceway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Sat., Nov. 16: Senoia (Ga.) Raceway: TBD-to-win / TBD-to-start