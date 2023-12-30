HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsBurke Joins Legacy Autosport with RWR for 2024 USAC Silver Crown Season

Burke Joins Legacy Autosport with RWR for 2024 USAC Silver Crown Season

Pittsboro, Indiana (December 29, 2023)………Legacy Autosport announced that Trey Burke will drive the No. 60 RFL Facility Solutions, TeamWWF, Texas Micro Optics, Metalloid, Legacy Autosport Chassis (pavement) and DRC (dirt) full-time on the 2024 USAC Silver Crown National Championship trail.

Burke is a fourth-generation race car driver from Texas who transplanted to Indianapolis, Ind. at age 17.  He grew up on the dirt tracks and has been strapping in behind the wheel since the ripe age of nine.  Trey has been successful on dirt and asphalt with configurations of ovals, road and street courses.  He has raced in the ladder series of both INDYCAR and NASCAR.

“’I know this is a great opportunity for me,” Burke said. “I am humbled by the fact that Mike and Butch Meyer, along with Robbie Wilson, asked me to be part of this team.  I know this was a ride that a lot of drivers were after, and I am grateful for being chosen.”

Burke, a Rookie with the USAC Silver Crown series in 2023, finished 10th in the overall points standings, second best among all first-year drivers in the series. For 2024, he joins an outfit that became first time USAC Silver Crown winners this past season with Davey Hamilton Jr. providing the team’s first series victory at WWT Raceway in Madison, Ill.

“I want to thank Legacy and Robbie for believing in me,” Burke stated. “At the end of the day, as a driver, that’s all you can ask for.  When a group of people believe in you, it changes your perspective and gives you that extra confidence you want.  I am looking forward to representing Rick Mattson at RFL Facility Solutions, TeamWWF and Fred Edwards at Metalloid in the Silver Crown series.”

The owner of Legacy Autosport, Louis Michael Meyer, is the great grandson of Louis Meyer, the first three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 and the first to celebrate a 500 win with a swig of milk in victory lane. Nearly a full century later, the Meyer name remains at the forefront of the sport and looks forward to adding more history in the coming year with Burke.

“All of us on the team are excited to get to the track and get working with Trey,” Meyer remarked. “He has shown he has the speed and the patience to compete at the top of this series, and I feel that with the right preparation, he can be there at the end for the win. Trey comes from a family with a rich racing history, starting with his great grandfather building some of the first Indy roadsters and has racing experience through every generation after.  Trey is a fourth-generation racer like me, and I am looking forward to helping him succeed and add to his own family legacy.”

Burke joins a Legacy Autosport team, which will feature Davey Hamilton Jr. in a full-time ride for the team as well as Nathan Byrd competing in all the pavement rounds during the 2024 campaign.

“We are doing something that has not been done, running a team of three Silver Crown cars,” Meyer revealed. “This is something that could not have happened without the support of Robert Wilson Racing.  Robbie is a true racer and huge supporter of Legacy Autosport.  He was our first customer and now partner and friend.  With already getting a win at Gateway in our first season with the new chassis, I am excited to have Davey, Nathan and now Trey continue to showcase what the new pavement car can do and compete for the championship.”

You can get more info and keep up with the Silver Crown Se1ies at USAC.com and catch all the Silver Crown races on the FloRacing streaming app and follow @legacyaotosport on Facebook and Instagram or visit LegacyAutosport.com for more info.
