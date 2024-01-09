Tanner Carrick Opens Chili Bowl Run With Victory During Cummins Qualifying Night!

- Advertisement -

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 8, 2024) Opening the 38th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy with a bang, California’s Tanner Carrick held off the many challenges of Shane Golobic to win Monday’s Cummins Qualifying Night.

The second time Carrick has topped the Monday opener, the win by the No. 98 is the 35th atop Expo Raceway clay for car owner Keith Kunz. Carrick started his trek to the front from the fourth position, while Cannon McIntosh bolted to the point at the start.

Asked about his run and how the car ran late in the race, Tanner said, “It was me just finding the racetrack and getting up where I needed to be. The car was there the whole time. I just made a couple of mistakes the first three or four laps, and I fell back to like fifth and was almost racing for sixth at one point, but once I got to the top and the track cleared up, I just got some momentum going.”

Into second on Lap 5, Carrick began closing the gap on the lead before a caution on Lap 10. Using the restart to challenge, caution lights shown again on Lap 12. Shooting to third prior to the caution, Shane Golobic served a penalty for advancing before the cone on the previous restart, moving him back to fifth.

On a mission, as green lights flashed on, Shane went to work as Tanner stalked Cannon’s every move. Building momentum into the 14th lap, Carrick pulled the trigger on the slide job to take over the top spot.

A near non-stop battle for the final transfer, Shane Golobic rebounded to the runner-up spot with a slide on McIntosh on Lap 20. In pursuit of the lead, a restart on Lap 24 saw a shot from Shane, but could not make the slide stick. Regrouping, one last try at the white flag would fall short as Tanner Carrick claimed victory by 0.505-seconds.

Shane Golobic, in second, will start his 11th championship A-Feature on Saturday. Heavy in the mix for the final transfer spot, New Zealand’s Michael Pickens ended up third, with Chase Briscoe rolling 12th to fourth. Chris Windom clawed his way to fifth from 15th.

Cannon McIntosh would get shuffled to sixth, followed by Trey Marcham. Hard Charging from 20th, Joe B. Miller made it to eighth after going 11th to second in the second Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 2 B-Feature. Nick Hoffman crossed ninth, with Gary Taylor in tenth.

A field of 68 out of 72 entrants took part in Monday’s Cummins Qualifying Night. Another 74 are on the docket for Tuesday’s Warren CAT Qualifying Night. The SageNet Center will open at 9:00 A.M. with cars on track at 4:00 P.M. (CT).

The 38th annual Chili Bowl Nationals takes place January 8-13, 2024, under the giant roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. Fans unable to attend the Chili Bowl Nationals can watch every lap live at http://www.floracing.com.

Tuesday reserved seat tickets are on sale now by calling (918) 838-3777, along with a few scattered, single seats for the entire event. The General Admission Pit Pass is sold at the event and never sells out. They are $60 per weekday and $75 on Saturday.

For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Chili Bowl Nationals can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Results:

Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy

Tulsa Expo Raceway – Tulsa, Okla.

Monday, January 8, 2024

Cummins Qualifying Night

Car Count: 68

OERB Heat Races: Top 40 in passing points advance to Qualifiers.

OERB Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21D-Weston Gorham[1]; 2. 15C-Carter Chevalier[2]; 3. 32T-Trey Marcham[3]; 4. 8D-Colin Deming[5]; 5. 27X-Cody Leonard[8]; 6. 17M-Jake Scott[7]; 7. 3V-Jim Vanzant[4]; 8. (DNF) 50-Daniel Adler[9]; 9. (DNF) 18K-Billy Rayburn[6]

OERB Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Emilio Hoover[6]; 2. 8B-Cooper Williams[1]; 3. 25-Jacob Denney[9]; 4. 41X-Howard Moore[5]; 5. 8-Alex Sewell[4]; 6. 2-Dave Axton[2]; 7. 30X-Larry Bratti[8]; 8. 77B-Bret Klabunde[7]; 9. 118-Scott Evans[3]

OERB Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 2. 2W-AJ Hopkins[6]; 3. 75-Mario Clouser[2]; 4. 45J-Jerry Brey[8]; 5. 15G-Dennie Gieber[9]; 6. 7F-Blake Green[3]; 7. 33B-Mike Bitner[1]; 8. (DNF) 14S-TJ Smith[5]; 9. (DNF) 16R-Kyle Jones[7]

OERB Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 7P-Kris Carroll[3]; 2. 6A-Ricky Lewis[1]; 3. 17W-Shane Golobic[8]; 4. 25K-Taylor Reimer[7]; 5. 73S-Shon Deskins[2]; 6. 4K-Kayla Roell[5]; 7. 17C-Devin Camfield[4]; 8. 21G-John Murdie[9]; 9. 33-Stanley Kreisel[6]

OERB Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 59-Michael Pickens[2]; 2. 19B-Cole Bodine[3]; 3. 27-Keith Rauch[1]; 4. 20G-Noah Gass[6]; 5. 09X-Bryant Bell[4]; 6. 7-Michelle Decker[8]; 7. 88A-Austin Torgerson[5]; 8. 5F-Danny Frye III[7]

OERB Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 32W-Gary Taylor[3]; 2. 89-Chris Windom[2]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[4]; 4. 5-Chase Briscoe[6]; 5. 93-Kyle Bellm[8]; 6. 00D-Broc Elliott[1]; 7. 85L-Lee Nardelli[5]; 8. 11G-Travis Jenkins[7]

OERB Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 2H-Nick Hoffman[1]; 2. 98-Tanner Carrick[5]; 3. 55T-Trevor Cline[7]; 4. 9B-Brian Schwabauer[3]; 5. 80A-DJ Estes[2]; 6. 19S-Dylan Archer[4]; 7. 42K-Kevin Battefeld[8]; 8. (DNF) 92-Slater Helt[6]

OERB Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 71P-Cannon McIntosh[6]; 2. 0S-Derek Sheaffer[2]; 3. 37P-Logan Prickett[1]; 4. 16T-Kevin Newton[3]; 5. 55S-Gage Green[5]; 6. 23D-Devon Dobie[4]; 7. P1-Paul White[7]; 8. (DNF) 56-Mitchell Davis[8]

Smiley’s Racing Products C-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding B-Feature.

C Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 23D-Devon Dobie[4]; 2. 4K-Kayla Roell[2]; 3. 73S-Shon Deskins[1]; 4. 00D-Broc Elliott[6]; 5. 17C-Devin Camfield[9]; 6. 42K-Kevin Battefeld[3]; 7. 85L-Lee Nardelli[8]; 8. 2-Dave Axton[5]; 9. 11G-Travis Jenkins[11]; 10. 33-Stanley Kreisel[12]; 11. 21G-John Murdie[7]; 12. 77B-Bret Klabunde[10]; 13. (DNS) 92-Slater Helt; 14. (DNS) 16R-Kyle Jones

C Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 56-Mitchell Davis[9]; 2. 50-Daniel Adler[6]; 3. P1-Paul White[5]; 4. 80A-DJ Estes[1]; 5. 3V-Jim Vanzant[8]; 6. 14S-TJ Smith[12]; 7. 7F-Blake Green[4]; 8. 30X-Larry Bratti[2]; 9. 5F-Danny Frye III[10]; 10. 118-Scott Evans[14]; 11. 19S-Dylan Archer[3]; 12. 33B-Mike Bitner[11]; 13. 18K-Billy Rayburn[13]; 14. (DNF) 88A-Austin Torgerson[7]

Team Toyota Qualifiers: Top 16 in combined passing points advance to the A-Feature.

Team Toyota Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 98-Tanner Carrick[4]; 2. 2H-Nick Hoffman[3]; 3. 9-Emilio Hoover[6]; 4. 5-Chase Briscoe[7]; 5. 2W-AJ Hopkins[5]; 6. 8B-Cooper Williams[1]; 7. 15C-Carter Chevalier[2]; 8. 75-Mario Clouser[8]; 9. 37P-Logan Prickett[9]; 10. 55S-Gage Green[10]

Team Toyota Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 71P-Cannon McIntosh[6]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic[5]; 3. 89-Chris Windom[2]; 4. 6A-Ricky Lewis[1]; 5. 55T-Trevor Cline[4]; 6. 8-Alex Sewell[10]; 7. 27X-Cody Leonard[7]; 8. 9B-Brian Schwabauer[9]; 9. 45J-Jerry Brey[3]; 10. 8D-Colin Deming[8]

Team Toyota Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 59-Michael Pickens[4]; 2. 25-Jacob Denney[6]; 3. 93-Kyle Bellm[7]; 4. 41X-Howard Moore[8]; 5. 16T-Kevin Newton[9]; 6. 19B-Cole Bodine[3]; 7. 09X-Bryant Bell[10]; 8. 7P-Kris Carroll[5]; 9. (DNF) 0S-Derek Sheaffer[2]; 10. (DNF) 51B-Joe B Miller[1]

Team Toyota Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 32T-Trey Marcham[7]; 2. 32W-Gary Taylor[5]; 3. 25K-Taylor Reimer[3]; 4. 20G-Noah Gass[1]; 5. 21D-Weston Gorham[4]; 6. 27-Keith Rauch[8]; 7. 15G-Dennie Gieber[2]; 8. 7-Michelle Decker[9]; 9. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[6]; 10. (DNS) 17M-Jake Scott

The Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 2 B Features: Top 4 advance to the A-Feature.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 2 B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 75-Mario Clouser[8]; 2. 6A-Ricky Lewis[2]; 3. 7P-Kris Carroll[4]; 4. 19B-Cole Bodine[3]; 5. 09X-Bryant Bell[7]; 6. 9B-Brian Schwabauer[9]; 7. 27X-Cody Leonard[6]; 8. 21D-Weston Gorham[1]; 9. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[5]; 10. 73S-Shon Deskins[15]; 11. 23D-Devon Dobie[13]; 12. 00D-Broc Elliott[16]; 13. 55S-Gage Green[12]; 14. 8D-Colin Deming[11]; 15. 4K-Kayla Roell[14]; 16. 37P-Logan Prickett[10]

The Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 2 B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 27-Keith Rauch[3]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[11]; 3. 8-Alex Sewell[4]; 4. 20G-Noah Gass[2]; 5. 16T-Kevin Newton[1]; 6. 15C-Carter Chevalier[6]; 7. 56-Mitchell Davis[13]; 8. 15G-Dennie Gieber[7]; 9. P1-Paul White[15]; 10. 50-Daniel Adler[14]; 11. 17M-Jake Scott[12]; 12. 7-Michelle Decker[9]; 13. 80A-DJ Estes[16]; 14. 0S-Derek Sheaffer[10]; 15. 45J-Jerry Brey[8]; 16. 8B-Cooper Williams[5]

O’Reilly Auto Parts Race of Champions Qualifying

O’Reilly Auto Parts RoC Qualifying (3 Laps): 1. 39-Logan Seavey, 11.267[16]; 2. 84-Jesse Love, 11.277[4]; 3. 57-Tyler Courtney, 11.292[18]; 4. 5-Chase Briscoe, 11.320[7]; 5. 67K-Brent Crews, 11.368[12]; 6. 1S-Spencer Bayston, 11.374[11]; 7. 47X-Zach Daum, 11.393[8]; 8. 5CB-Karter Sarff, 11.410[14]; 9. 71P-Cannon McIntosh, 11.413[19]; 10. 29S-Hank Davis, 11.414[20]; 11. 58-David Gravel, 11.422[2]; 12. 41-Corey Day, 11.432[6]; 13. 88-Tanner Thorson, 11.453[9]; 14. 91K-Kaylee Bryson, 11.550[1]; 15. 1-Sammy Swindell, 11.574[5]; 16. 71-Jade Avedisian, 11.625[3]; 17. 2J-Justin Grant, 11.634[17]; 18. 3W-Brandon Waelti, 11.806[10]; 19. 19-Tim McCreadie, 11.823[15]; 20. 19R-Ricky Thornton Jr[13] NT

O’Reilly Auto Parts Race of Champions

OReilly Auto Parts O’Reilly Race of Champions (25 Laps): 1. 39-Logan Seavey[4]; 2. 57-Tyler Courtney[2]; 3. 71P-Cannon McIntosh[9]; 4. 5CB-Karter Sarff[8]; 5. 5-Chase Briscoe[1]; 6. 88-Tanner Thorson[13]; 7. 29S-Hank Davis[10]; 8. 1S-Spencer Bayston[6]; 9. 41-Corey Day[12]; 10. 47X-Zach Daum[7]; 11. 58-David Gravel[11]; 12. 84-Jesse Love[3]; 13. 67K-Brent Crews[5]; 14. 19R-Ricky Thornton Jr[18]; 15. 91K-Kaylee Bryson[14]; 16. 1-Sammy Swindell[15]; 17. 71-Jade Avedisian[16]; 18. 19-Tim McCreadie[19]; 19. 2J-Justin Grant[17]; 20. 3W-Brandon Waelti[20]

A-Feature: Top 2 advance to Saturday’s A-Feature.

Cummins A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 98-Tanner Carrick[4]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic[6]; 3. 59-Michael Pickens[5]; 4. 5-Chase Briscoe[12]; 5. 89-Chris Windom[15]; 6. 71P-Cannon McIntosh[1]; 7. 32T-Trey Marcham[8]; 8. 51B-Joe B Miller[20]; 9. 2H-Nick Hoffman[9]; 10. 32W-Gary Taylor[7]; 11. 93-Kyle Bellm[10]; 12. 19B-Cole Bodine[23]; 13. 7P-Kris Carroll[21]; 14. 41X-Howard Moore[13]; 15. 8-Alex Sewell[22]; 16. 27-Keith Rauch[18]; 17. 25-Jacob Denney[2]; 18. 55T-Trevor Cline[16]; 19. 75-Mario Clouser[17]; 20. 9-Emilio Hoover[3]; 21. 25K-Taylor Reimer[14]; 22. 20G-Noah Gass[24]; 23. (DNF) 2W-AJ Hopkins[11]; 24. (DNF) 6A-Ricky Lewis[19]

Lap Leader(s): Cannon McIntosh 1-13; Tanner Carrick 14-30

Hard Charger: Joe B. Miller +12