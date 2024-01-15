Larson, Dillard, and Rivera Win Wild West Shootout Finales

- Advertisement -

Pierce, Dillard, and Rivera Crowned Mega Miniseries Champions



VADO, N.M. (Jan. 14, 2024) — The 18th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts drew to a dramatic close at FK Rod Ends Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park on Sunday evening.



Almost all eyes were on Bobby Pierce as he pursued the $100,000 Penske Paydirt Jackpot Bonus in the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Model division presented by Black Diamond Race Cars. The Illinois racer charged past Mike Marlar to the lead on the 14th circuit of the 50-lap finale and appeared to be on his way to both the $26,000 victory and the accompanying $100,000 bonus for five wins before disaster struck exiting turn four on the 43rd circuit.



Pierce’s right rear tire went flat, forcing him to draw Midwest Sheet Metal Caution in turn one. Surrendering the lead to Kyle Larson, the pilot of the No. 32 ducked into the pits before rejoining the tail of the field. He was able to rebound in the closing laps to a seventh-place finish, which left him short of the bonus but did secure Pierce the $3,000 miniseries championship.



Meanwhile, Larson led the final seven laps to collect the $26,000 victory in the Rio Grande Waste Services 50 presented by Shaw Trucking. The five-figure triumph marked his first ever in the miniseries. He was followed across the finish line by Marlar, Cade Dillard, Garrett Alberson, and Stormy Scott.



“I was just making tons of mistakes behind Bobby (Pierce) trying to run really hard, I was just pushing too hard,” Larson said in Hoker Trucking Victory Lane. “I think our tire selection maybe was better than his, is all. I got up underneath (Pierce) a little bit and I just assumed it was my nose that cut his tire. I hate that for Bobby, either way, I wanted to race it out with him. He obviously had a lot of money on the line tonight, too and if I couldn’t win, it would’ve been cool to see him take home that bonus money. It’s always fun racing him, there’s not many guys that can hustle a Late Model like he can.”



In the Shocker Hitch X-Mod division presented by Border Tire, Jesse Haynie overtook Josh Cain, who led the first 11 laps, to claim the lead and ultimately the victory in the $1,000-to-win finale. Haynie’s second victory in the 2024 miniseries came ahead of Cain, J.C. Morton, Reece Solander, and Nick Rivera.



With his fifth-place finish Nick Rivera clinched the 2024 Shocker Hitch X-Mod Championship presented by Border Tire.



The Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modified feature presented by Rancho Milagro saw Cade Dillard streak to his fourth win of the week, which led to him also being crowned the division’s point champion.



Gary Christian, Dan Ebert, Tyler Wolff, and Rodney Sanders completed the Top-5 finishers in the $2,000-to-win finale.



In total 181 different drivers entered at least one event during the six-race series.



Full results from the event can be found at www.WildWestShootout.net.



Details for the January 2025 Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park will be released in the coming weeks.



The Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts is made possible by Rio Grande Waste Services, O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Dirt Track Bank, Black Diamond Race Cars, Hoker Trucking, ShockerHitch.com, Penske Racing Shocks, Merry’s Home Furnishings, Shaw Trucking, Schaeffer Oil, Karl Chevrolet, Rancho Milagro Racing, Eagle Moon Hemp, Top of the World Ranch, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border Tire, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Swift Springs, Dirt Pro Grading & Padwork, Contractors & Developers (C&D) Bonding, Shocks by Hammer, Midwest Sheet Metal, Speedway Motors, Day Motor Sports, Hoosier Racing Tires, Sunoco Race Fuels, Pro Power Engines, Beaver Stripes, Arizona Differential, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Toste Construction, Winning Edge Carburetion, The Joie of Seating, Screven Motor Speedway, DirtDraft.com, Victory Fuel, and FloRacing.



18th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts: Round #6

FK Rod Ends Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park

Jan. 14, 2024



Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Racecars

A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 6-Kyle Larson[4]; 2. 157-Mike Marlar[2]; 3. 97-Cade Dillard[1]; 4. 58-Garrett Alberson[8]; 5. 2S-Stormy Scott[6]; 6. 1-Tyler Erb[12]; 7. 32-Bobby Pierce[3]; 8. E85-Jason Strand[11]; 9. B5-Brandon Sheppard[5]; 10. 19-Dustin Sorensen[9]; 11. 7-Ricky Weiss[7]; 12. 18-Chase Junghans[19]; 13. 18B-Shannon Babb[10]; 14. 86-Kyle Beard[18]; 15. 25-Mikey Kile[15]; 16. 28M-Sam Mars[23]; 17. 14M-Morgan Bagley[17]; 18. 15S-Clayton Stuckey[24]; 19. 7T-Drake Troutman[13]; 20. 14S-Collen Winebarger[16]; 21. 10-Kaden Honeycutt[20]; 22. 13-Bricen James[21]; 23. 49T-Jake Timm[14]; 24. 32B-Cody Laney[22]



Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modified presented by Rancho Milagro

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 97-Cade Dillard[1]; 2. 58X-Gary Christian[3]; 3. 60-Dan Ebert[10]; 4. 4W-Tyler Wolff[5]; 5. 20-Rodney Sanders[6]; 6. J17-Jake Gallardo[9]; 7. 4R-Dereck Ramirez[7]; 8. 88-Chad Wheeler[2]; 9. 32-DJ Shannon[15]; 10. 2SS-Mark Smith[22]; 11. T75-Terry Phillips[17]; 12. 65-Tyler Davis[11]; 13. 65X-Carlos Ahumada Jr[19]; 14. 27X-Calvin Iverson[8]; 15. 01-Jacob Hobscheidt[24]; 16. 88S-Nathan Smith[21]; 17. 69-Lucas Schott[20]; 18. 111-Logan Drake[4]; 19. 33-Jaren Martin[23]; 20. 0-Jake O’Neil[16]; 21. 9R-Jimmy Ray[14]; 22. 131J-Johnny Scott[18]; 23. G17-Fito Gallardo[12]; 24. 19SB-Lance Mari[13]



Shocker Hitch X-Mods presented by Border Tire

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. X15-Jesse Haynie[4]; 2. 3J-Josh Cain[2]; 3. 18-JC Morton[3]; 4. 5-Reece Solander[10]; 5. A0S-Nick Rivera[9]; 6. 23H-Hector Barraza[6]; 7. M17-Rob Moseley[1]; 8. 24-Shane McNutt[8]; 9. 71-Nate Reinke[16]; 10. 7CC-Colby Williams[7]; 11. 15-Tracy Denby[12]; 12. 24X-Jonathon Ortega[18]; 13. 47CC-Conner Williams[11]; 14. 14J-Jacob Hodges[17]; 15. 19-Lucas Rodin[19]; 16. 07-Donavon Flores[20]; 17. 12-Mike Rosales[21]; 18. 1J-Jaden Christ[14]; 19. 7-Willie Gammill[24]; 20. 44-Christy Barnett[22]; 21. 23B-Israel Ortega[23]; 22. 58-Chad Reid[13]; 23. 21X-Tanner Kade[5]; 24. 17-Peyton Gallardo[15]