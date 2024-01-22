Hudson O’Neal and Rocket1 Win $15,000 WoO Sunshine Nationals Finale

- Advertisement -

Set to Open LOLMDS 2024 Campaign this Weekend at Golden Isles Speedway



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (01/22/24) – One year after beginning their season with struggles at Volusia Speedway Park, Hudson O’Neal and Rocket1 Racing flipped the tables with a triumphant start to the 2024 campaign at the Florida oval.



Hudson drove the team’s Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Ace Metal Works / Performance Grading / Fox Shocks / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model to the $15,000 victory in Saturday’s Sunshine Nationals finale with the World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series.



“It’s ironic,” O’Neal said. “If anybody remembers my first outing with Rocket1 and how bad it was at Sunshine Nationals one year ago. Then, to turn around and come back and have a good showing like we did (tonight). I think we had a critical test session here last year, came back and got to make a lot of laps and it helped a lot. I don’t know, I think I’ve found something that I’m comfortable with and something that this place likes,” O’Neal said. “We’re just happy to be in contention and we are so far ahead of where we started last year and hopefully we can go to Speedweeks and win a few more.”



With Thursday’s opener falling to persistent rain, Rocket1 Racing and Hudson O’Neal kicked off the 2024 season on Friday afternoon at Volusia Speedway Park (De Leon Springs, Fla.) for the fifth annual DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals.



Joined by a stacked field of 55 Late Models, O’Neal raced into the opener with a consolation victory after missing a transfer spot by one car in his heat. Climbing six spots in the 35-lap feature, Hudson rolled to a 13th-place finish.



Improving on his qualifying effort on Saturday, Hudson backed up the fifth-fastest time in his group with a convincing, flag-to-flag victory in his heat race.



Outrunning Friday night’s winner and fellow front-row starter Devin Moran in the feature, O’Neal stole the top spot from Moran on lap 27 and led the final 14 circuits to secure the $15,000 victory. After leading laps 1-14 and 20-21, Hudson regained the lead for good on lap 27 and went onto capture Rocket1’s first win of the season ahead of Kyle Bronson, Devin Moran, Ricky Thornton Jr. and Brandon Sheppard.



Full results from the events are available at www.WoOLMS.com.



Hudson now turns his attention to the start of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) season, which opens this Thursday – Saturday at Golden Isles Speedway (Brunswick, Ga.) with the General Tire Super Bowl of Racing. O’Neal begins his title defense with three complete programs. Thursday’s event posts a $10,000 top prize, while $12,000 is up for grabs on Friday, and a $25,000 winner’s check is on the line for Saturday.



For more information, please visit www.LucasDirt.com .



Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, and other sponsors.



