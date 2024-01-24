USCS Champion Terry Gray to open 2024 title defense at Volusia this week

- Advertisement -

15-time and defending United Sprint Car Series National Champion and 2022 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee is set to kick of his 2024 season at Volusia Speedway Park in the 2nd annual Germfree Southern Sprint Car Shootour this Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, January 25th 26th and 27th.



Gray, who has 95 career wins in the USCS competition, will be competing with a stout field of competitors from over 15 states, and two foreign countries.



Gray was just crowned for his 2023 accomplishments last Saturday before leaving for the three days of racing at the famed 1/2 mile clay oval in Barberville, Florida.



The Germfree Southern Sprint Car Shootout features the 700+ horsepower USCS winged sprint cars who will be racing for nearly $75,000 in prize money with Thursday and Friday’s preliminary nights paying $2500 to the winner and a,top prize of $10,000 to win Saturday night’s weekend finale.



The three day speed spectacular also serves as rounds #1, #2, and #3 of the 17-race and 7th annual USCS Winter Heat Series.



Ticket info is available at www.volusiaspeedwaypark.com



For those who aren’t fortunate enough to be there the event will be streamed LIVE on DirtVision with info on the live stream at www.dirtvision.com