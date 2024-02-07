O’Neal Takes Wieland Winternationals Opener at East Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (February 6, 2024) – Hudson O’Neal won the opening round of the 48th Annual Wieland Winternationals – Presented by Lucas Oil on Tuesday night at East Bay Raceway Park.
O’Neal picked up right where he left off, ending last year’s Winternationals at East Bay winning the Thursday and Friday night programs as Saturday’s finale was rained out. O’Neal battled with Tyler Erb for the first 10 laps of the race until taking the lead for good on lap 11.
Daulton Wilson tracked down O’Neal on occasion, but never got the opportunity to pass O’Neal as O’Neal raced through traffic towards the end of the race to score his 27th career win on the tour. Wilson finished second followed by Jonathan Davenport, Ashton Winger, and the Todd Steel Buildings Hard Charger of Race, Devin Moran who came from the 18th starting spot to round out the top five drivers.
O’Neal went to Lucas Oil Victory for the fifth time ever at East Bay and for the third time this year with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. “It looked like they shoved those tires in three and four a little bit. I knew that if I could just stay patient enough eventually that top was going to go away. Tyler [Erb] went down there in front of me one time and it came down to a crucial pass coming off of two he just missed the bottom a little bit and let me sneak in. We rubbed some doors, but I knew that was probably going to be the only chance I had to get back by him. We had a little different tire on I feel like that the rest of the field, but it ended up working out.”
Wilson finished second for the ninth time in his career in Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series competition. “The racetrack was pretty bottom dominant and starting sixth I knew we had to get to the front quickly. It was a great night for us, we had good speed and moved moved forward tonight. We brought home everything in one piece. Since we went to this new car it’s really easy to drive. I feel like I can go wherever I want to. Hats off to my guys for building a great race car.”
Davenport who came into the final Winternationals at East Bay with eight career wins at the “Clay by the Bay” rounded out the Big River Steel Podium in third. “I would have bet this thing would had rubbered in no time and it never did for sure. I don’t know why it didn’t. We went a little harder on tire. I lost my grandpa today. He was probably one of the pioneers of the sport that nobody knows about. He probably owned a car for 40 or 50 years. We hate that we lost him but he lived a great life, he was 94 years old. We was hoping we could win one for him and hopefully tomorrow night we can do that.”
The winner’s Mark Richards Racing, Rocket Chassis is powered by Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Performance Grading, Ace Metal Works, Stiles Marine and Maintenance, Wheeler Metals, O’Neal’s Salvage and Recycling, Professional Concrete Cutting and Drilling, Gunter’s Honey, Fox Shocks, WR1 Sim Chassis and Sunoco Race Fuels.
Completing the top ten were Tyler Erb, Chase Junghans, Brandon Sheppard, Ricky Thornton Jr., and Spencer Hughes.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
48th Annual Wieland Winternationals | Night 2
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL
Allstar Performance Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Hudson O’Neal | 14.666 seconds (overall)