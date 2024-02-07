HomeDirt Late Model NewsO’Neal Takes Wieland Winternationals Opener at East Bay

O’Neal Takes Wieland Winternationals Opener at East Bay

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series NewsFloridaEast Bay Raceway Park

Published on

By jdearing
Hudson O'Neal - Mike Ruefer photo
- Advertisement -
TAMPA, Fla. (February 6, 2024) – Hudson O’Neal won the opening round of the 48th Annual Wieland Winternationals – Presented by Lucas Oil on Tuesday night at East Bay Raceway Park.

O’Neal picked up right where he left off, ending last year’s Winternationals at East Bay winning the Thursday and Friday night programs as Saturday’s finale was rained out. O’Neal battled with Tyler Erb for the first 10 laps of the race until taking the lead for good on lap 11.

Daulton Wilson tracked down O’Neal on occasion, but never got the opportunity to pass O’Neal as O’Neal raced through traffic towards the end of the race to score his 27th career win on the tour. Wilson finished second followed by Jonathan Davenport, Ashton Winger, and the Todd Steel Buildings Hard Charger of Race, Devin Moran who came from the 18th starting spot to round out the top five drivers.

Hudson O’Neal – Jim DenHamer photo

O’Neal went to Lucas Oil Victory for the fifth time ever at East Bay and for the third time this year with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. “It looked like they shoved those tires in three and four a little bit. I knew that if I could just stay patient enough eventually that top was going to go away. Tyler [Erb] went down there in front of me one time and it came down to a crucial pass coming off of two he just missed the bottom a little bit and let me sneak in. We rubbed some doors, but I knew that was probably going to be the only chance I had to get back by him. We had a little different tire on I feel like that the rest of the field, but it ended up working out.”

Wilson finished second for the ninth time in his career in Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series competition. “The racetrack was pretty bottom dominant and starting sixth I knew we had to get to the front quickly. It was a great night for us, we had good speed and moved moved forward tonight. We brought home everything in one piece. Since we went to this new car it’s really easy to drive. I feel like I can go wherever I want to. Hats off to my guys for building a great race car.”

Davenport who came into the final Winternationals at East Bay with eight career wins at the “Clay by the Bay” rounded out the Big River Steel Podium in third. “I would have bet this thing would had rubbered in no time and it never did for sure. I don’t know why it didn’t. We went a little harder on tire. I lost my grandpa today. He was probably one of the pioneers of the sport that nobody knows about. He probably owned a car for 40 or 50 years. We hate that we lost him but he lived a great life, he was 94 years old. We was hoping we could win one for him and hopefully tomorrow night we can do that.”

The winner’s Mark Richards Racing, Rocket Chassis is powered by Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Performance Grading, Ace Metal Works, Stiles Marine and Maintenance, Wheeler Metals, O’Neal’s Salvage and Recycling, Professional Concrete Cutting and Drilling, Gunter’s Honey, Fox Shocks, WR1 Sim Chassis and Sunoco Race Fuels.

Completing the top ten were Tyler Erb, Chase Junghans, Brandon Sheppard, Ricky Thornton Jr., and Spencer Hughes.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

48th Annual Wieland Winternationals | Night 2

Tuesday, February 6, 2024

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Hudson O’Neal | 14.666 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Tyler Erb | 15.004 seconds

Penske Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1-Hudson O’Neal[1]; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[4]; 3. 19M-Spencer Hughes[2]; 4. 111-Max Blair[3]; 5. 2*-Logan Hitt[10]; 6. 11C-Trevor Collins[7]; 7. 82B-Jason Milam[11]; 8. 7T-Drake Troutman[5]; 9. 9-Levi Yetter[6]; 10. 42-Terry Casey[8]; 11. 6H-Ross Bailes[9]; 12. 45D-Dan Battaglia[13]; 13. (DNS) 214-Haiden Cowan

Summit Racing Products Heat Race #2 Finish (8Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 12-Ashton Winger[3]; 2. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[1]; 3. 99B-Boom Briggs[2]; 4. 25-Tony Jackson Jr[9]; 5. 76N-Blair Nothdurft[4]; 6. 128-Kylan Garner[6]; 7. 17SS-Brenden Smith[7]; 8. 71C-RJ Conley[8]; 9. 4G-Bob Gardner[10]; 10. 29-Larry Grube[11]; 11. 21M-Tre Martin[12]; 12. 81J-Jack Riggs[5]; 13. (DNS) K&B-Kerry King

Earnhardt Technologies Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 10-Garrett Smith[1]; 2. B5-Brandon Sheppard[6]; 3. 58-Garrett Alberson[3]; 4. 14X-Wil Herrington[2]; 5. 4-Amanda Robinson[7]; 6. 81F-Jadon Frame[4]; 7. 6T-Tim Dohm[5]; 8. 187-David McCoy[11]; 9. 51-Dean Carpenter[8]; 10. 22M-Sean Mattingly[12]; 11. 12R-Ryan Payne[9]; 12. (DNS) 21-Kenny Howell

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[1]; 2. 18-Chase Junghans[4]; 3. 20-Jimmy Owens[3]; 4. 6-Clay Harris[2]; 5. 40B-Kyle Bronson[5]; 6. 7-Ross Robinson[8]; 7. 3-Brennon Willard[9]; 8. 69-Brandon Thirlby[6]; 9. 20B-Todd Brennan[7]; 10. 27-Michael Lake[11]; 11. 71R-Rod Conley[10]; 12. 07-Brian Ledbetter[13]; 13. 32-Jason Jack[12]

Lucas Oil Heat Race #5 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 66C-Matt Cosner[2]; 3. 1Z-Logan Zarin[3]; 4. 75-Daniel Adam[6]; 5. 81-Jason Riggs[4]; 6. 47W-Brandon Weigle[7]; 7. 8-Dillon McCowan[9]; 8. S21-Seth Daniels[10]; 9. 48-Tim Lance[8]; 10. USA1-Chris Hawkins[12]; 11. 15K-Jensen Ford[5]; 12. (DNS) 33-Jeff Mathews

Lucas Oil Heat Race #6 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 18D-Daulton Wilson[1]; 2. 3S-Brian Shirley[2]; 3. 99-Devin Moran[9]; 4. 39-Tim McCreadie[4]; 5. 96V-Tanner English[3]; 6. 31-Tyler Millwood[7]; 7. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[8]; 8. 93-Cory Lawler[6]; 9. 4S-Danny Snyder[12]; 10. 25B-Mike Benedum[10]; 11. 174-Ethan Dotson[5]; 12. 15-Blake McClain[11]

Fast Shafts B-Main Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 111-Max Blair[1]; 2. 25-Tony Jackson Jr[2]; 3. 11C-Trevor Collins[5]; 4. 76N-Blair Nothdurft[4]; 5. 82B-Jason Milam[7]; 6. 7T-Drake Troutman[9]; 7. 17SS-Brenden Smith[8]; 8. 128-Kylan Garner[6]; 9. 2*-Logan Hitt[3]; 10. 9-Levi Yetter[11]; 11. 71C-RJ Conley[10]; 12. 4G-Bob Gardner[12]; 13. 214-Haiden Cowan[19]; 14. 21M-Tre Martin[16]; 15. 29-Larry Grube[14]; 16. 42-Terry Casey[13]; 17. (DNS) 6H-Ross Bailes; 18. (DNS) 45D-Dan Battaglia; 19. (DNS) 81J-Jack Riggs

UNOH B-Main Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 14X-Wil Herrington[1]; 2. 40B-Kyle Bronson[4]; 3. 6-Clay Harris[2]; 4. 81F-Jadon Frame[5]; 5. 7-Ross Robinson[6]; 6. 4-Amanda Robinson[3]; 7. 187-David McCoy[9]; 8. 6T-Tim Dohm[7]; 9. 51-Dean Carpenter[11]; 10. 71R-Rod Conley[16]; 11. 27-Michael Lake[14]; 12. 3-Brennon Willard[8]; 13. 21-Kenny Howell[17]; 14. 07-Brian Ledbetter[18]; 15. 22M-Sean Mattingly[13]; 16. 20B-Todd Brennan[12]; 17. 69-Brandon Thirlby[10]; 18. (DNS) 12R-Ryan Payne; 19. (DNS) 32-Jason Jack

MyRacePass B-Main Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[2]; 2. 31-Tyler Millwood[6]; 3. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[8]; 4. S21-Seth Daniels[9]; 5. 81-Jason Riggs[3]; 6. 96V-Tanner English[4]; 7. 174-Ethan Dotson[16]; 8. 48-Tim Lance[11]; 9. 8-Dillon McCowan[7]; 10. 25B-Mike Benedum[14]; 11. 4S-Danny Snyder[12]; 12. 47W-Brandon Weigle[5]; 13. 15K-Jensen Ford[15]; 14. USA1-Chris Hawkins[13]; 15. 93-Cory Lawler[10]; 16. 75-Daniel Adam[1]; 17. (DNS) 15-Blake McClain; 18. (DNS) 33-Jeff Mathews

48th Annual Wieland Winternationals | Night 2 Feature Finish (30 Laps):
Race Statistics

Entrants: 75

Victory Fuel Pole Sitter: Hudson O’Neal

Lap Leaders: Hudson O’Neal (Laps 1-3); Tyler Erb (Laps 4-10); Hudson O’Neal (Laps 11-30)

Wieland Feature Winner: Hudson O’Neal

Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Feature Winner: n/a

Brandon Ford TV Challenge Feature Winner: n/a

Margin of Victory: 0.654 seconds

Dave Warren Powersports Cautions: n/a

Series Provisionals: n/a

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Track Provisional: n/a

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Hudson O’Neal, Daulton Wilson, Jonathan Davenport

Penske Shocks Top 5: Hudson O’Neal, Daulton Wilson, Jonathan Davenport, Ashton Winger, Devin Moran

Todd Steel Buildings Hard Charger of the Race: Devin Moran (Advanced 13 Positions)

Wilwood Brakes Lucky 7th Place Feature: Chase Junghans

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13th Place Feature: Max Blair

MD3 Most Laps Led: Hudson O’Neal (23 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Hudson O’Neal

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Race: n/a

Coltman Farms Fastest Lap of the Race: Hudson O’Neal (Lap 2 – 16.417 seconds)

Slicker Graphics Slickest Move of the Race: Hudson O’Neal

Miller Welders Hard Luck Award: Daniel Adam

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Danny White (Hudson O’Neal)

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: Jonathan Davenport (14.765 seconds)

Time of Race: 8 minutes 48 seconds
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

RELATED ARTICLES

Florida

DIRTcar Nationals Tuesday Modified Features Go to Strickler, Berry, Mefford, Nicely, Schrader, Lee

TUESDAY WINNERS: Strickler, Berry, Mefford, Nicely, Schrader, Lee Claim Tuesday Gators at Volusia BARBERVILLE, FL...
Florida

World of Outlaws Hit the Track for DIRTcar Nationals Practice

LAYING DOWN A LAP: World of Outlaws Hit the Track for DIRTcar Nationals Practice Brent...
Dirt Late Model News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from East Bay Raceway Park’s Lucas Oil Late Models – 2/6/24

Bubba Raceway Park

Up to Speed: USAC Sprint Season Launches in Florida with Winter Dirt Games Feb.

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (February 6, 2024)………It will have been 125...
Bubba Raceway Park

USAC’s 10-Race Bubby Jones Master of Goin’ Faster Series Begins Feb. 13 at Volusia

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (February 6, 2024)………The 2024 USAC AMSOIL Sprint...
©