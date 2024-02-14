HomeRace Track NewsFloridaJim DenHamer's photos from New Smyrna Speedway's World Series of Asphalt Racing... Jim DenHamer’s photos from New Smyrna Speedway’s World Series of Asphalt Racing – 2/13/24 Florida Published on February 14, 2024 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL - Advertisement - 24 photos - Advertisement - Search Recent articles Bubba Raceway Park Miracle Granted: Grant Scores USAC Sprint Opener in Ocala By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Ocala, Florida (February 9, 2024)………Justin Grant’s... Lucas Oil Speedway Lucas Oil Speedway Preseason Spotlight: Garner looks to close the deal in 2024 WHEATLAND, MO. (Feb. 12, 2024) - After turning in a good season... Florida Kyle Strickler Wins Feature, Tyler Nicely Crowned DIRTcar Nationals Points Champion GATOR CHAMPS: Strickler Wins Gator Championship Feature from 17th, Nicely Crowned... Dirt Late Model News RIGHT PLACE, RIGHT TIME: Devin Moran Strikes First With DIRTcar Late Models Win The Mailman leads the Big Gator title chase after an unpredictable... Florida Tyler Courtney Sneaks by Abreu in Final Corner for Volusia Victory SUNSHINE STEALS ONE: Tyler Courtney Sneaks by Abreu in Final Corner... Dirt Late Model News Tyler Erb Returns to Victory Lane at East Bay TAMPA, Fla. (February 7, 2024) – Tyler Erb earned a hard-fought victory... Florida Sheldon Haudenschild Tops Wild DIRTcar Nationals Finale; David Gravel Secures Third Big Gator GRABBIN’ GATORS: Sheldon Haudenschild Tops Wild DIRTcar Nationals Finale; David Gravel... Dirt Late Model News Mike Ruefer’s photos from East Bay Raceway Parks Lucas Oil Late Models – 2/8/24 RELATED ARTICLES East Bay Raceway Park Tyler Courtney takes High Limit Series win at East Bay Raceway Park 2/13/2458 entries 410 SPRINTS - WINGED A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney; 2. 14-Corey Day;... Dirt Late Model News RIGHT PLACE, RIGHT TIME: Devin Moran Strikes First With DIRTcar Late Models Win The Mailman leads the Big Gator title chase after an unpredictable Feature race At the... East Bay Raceway Park YUNG MONEY MATINEE: KYLE LARSON LANDS HIGH LIMIT RACING OPENER AT EAST BAY RACEWAY PARK After winning three races on his way to a Midweek Money Series championship in... Florida Gator Sweep! Seavey Wins Both Ends of USAC Sprint Twin Bill at Volusia Barberville, Florida (February 13, 2024)………Throughout the past few years, we’ve witnessed Logan Seavey accomplish... Florida Volusia Rained Out Monday; USAC Sprint Doubleheaders Tuesday! Barberville, Florida (February 12, 2024)………After receiving heavy continuous rain with thunderstorms in the area...