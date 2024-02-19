Nick Hoffman Tops Thursday WoO Volusia Thriller; GIS Next

- Advertisement -

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (02/19/24) – Nick Hoffman won Thursday’s World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series feature in thrilling fashion aboard his Tye Twarog Racing / NOS Energy Drink No. 9 C&W Trucking / Longhorn Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

The North Carolina racer surged past Chris Madden on the final circuit to claim the $12,000 triumph.

“(I found) a lot of grip on (corner) entry where I could run off in there without lifting and really close on (Chris) Madden,” Hoffman said in Victory Lane. “I just wanted to make sure I left Bobby (Pierce) a lane because I knew he was running the top pretty hard and I didn’t want to pinch him into the fence. When I got to (turn) three, I had a decent run and I was like ‘I’m coming across whether it was clear or not’ and I felt like I got plenty across (his nose) there. Man it’s just unreal, I’ve won a ton of these gator (trophies) in a Modified, but this one is so special and to win it on a last-lap pass is unbelievable. This is definitely the biggest win of my career.”

After a week of turning wrenches for his client’s Elite Chassis in Modified competition, Nick Hoffman returned to the driver’s seat of the Tye Twarog Racing No. 9 Super Late Model at Volusia Speedway Park (De Leon Springs, Fla.) last Tuesday for the second round of the 53rd annual Federated DIRTcar Nationals.

After a rain shower washed out Monday’s program midway through the event, Hoffman raced into Tuesday’s preliminary with a second-place finish in his heat. Starting in eighth, Nick was one of six cars eliminated after a slowing car caused a pile-up following a lap-17 restart.

With the field split into three groups on Wednesday, Nick’s second-fastest lap in his time trial group positioned him on the front row of his prelim. Losing one spot in the 20-lap affair, Hoffman posted a third-place finish.

For Monday’s rescheduled preliminary that was also ran on Wednesday, Hoffman recorded a 12th-place finish.

In a field of 48 cars on Thursday as the remainder of the 53rd annual DIRTcar Nationals turned World of Outlaws Case Late Model Series sanctioned, Nick soared into the redraw with a flag-to-flag victory in his heat race. Overtaking late leader Chris Madden on the final lap coming out of three, Hoffman rolled to his second-career World of Outlaws victory ahead of Madden and Bobby Pierce.

His first win of the 2024 season was worth $12,000.

Friday night‘s program came to an early end for Hoffman after he got stuck behind a slowing car with a blown motor while running fifth in the feature.

Saturday’s DIRTcar Nationals finale was a wash after persistent rain forced officials to cancel the $16,000-to-win main event.

Nick is currently sixth in the latest World of Outlaws point standings.

Full results from the events are available at www.DIRTcar.com and www.WoOLMS.com.

This Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23-24 will find Nick competing with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) at Golden Isles Speedway (Brunswick, Ga.).

Full event details are available at www.LucasDirt.com.

Nick Hoffman and Tye Twarog Racing would like to thank all their marketing partners, which include NOS Energy Drink, C&W Trucking, Haulin’ Haskells, Tri-Valley Equipment Sales, LSR, Bilstein, Eibach, Petroff Towing XS Power Batteries, Earnhardt Technologies, Allgaier Performance Parts, Lincoln Smith Racing, Allstar Performance, Fast Shafts, QuickCar Racing Products, VP Race Fuels, Maxima Oil, Walker Filtration, Schoenfeld Headers, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Strange Oval, Performance Bodies, Winters Rearends, Rockwell Security, Keyser Manufacturing, Sweet Manufacturing, Jerico, DirtCarLift.com, Stakt, Vexil, FK Rod Ends, Blue Deuce Tavern, Bell Helmets, MPI Performance, Elliott’s Custom Trailers, MWD Designs, K1 Racing Gear, The Joie of Seating, Outerwears, Willy’s Carb & Dyno Shop, Wrisco, and MyRacePass.comMarketing & PR Services.

