Hunt County Raceway checkers wave for Chisholm

- Advertisement -

Everybody held their breath for the first half of Saturday night’s 50-lap main event at the Hunt County Raceway in Greenville, Texas, but the last 25 laps belonged to Jim Chisholm as he roared to his sixth career win with the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt.



Friday’s opener for the 9th Annual Summit USMTS Texas Winter Nationals was a flag-to-flag barnburner, and the first half of Saturday were no different as three different racers led at one point at the tricky and technical former Superbowl Speedway.



Jason Ingalls led early on, pacing the first nine laps before Tanner Mullens streaked past on the inside to lead the tenth orbit.



The race’s first of six Gorsuch Performance caution flags happened on lap 11 and saw the end of Carlos Ahumada Jr.’s night after claiming runner-up honors 24 hours earlier. Then, before another lap could be completed, Ingalls found himself facing the wrong way and out of contention for his second career USMTS win.



Jason Hughes, who won Friday’s season-opener and three of the last four features dating back to last October, wanted another and muscled by Mullens with 15 laps in the books.



Closing in from behind, however, was Chisholm and the 21-year-old from Osage, Iowa, was the leader at halftime. That was as close as anybody got to Chisholm’s rear bumper again.



“When we came here this weekend it’s a new track to us, so not really knowing what gear we needed and we actually didn’t even have the gear we needed and Dan (Wheeler) lent us it so it was way night and day difference between yesterday,” Chisholm revealed. “I wish we could have had the same thing for Joe (Chisholm) yesterday because I think that’s where a lot of our problems were coming from.



“I’ve got to thank him and Kelly (Shryock). We made a lot of good adjustments this year so far in this car. This is the earliest I’ve ever won with a new car so it feels kind of nice. Normally we struggle for a little bit but made a lot of new and improvements on this one and it feels a lot better already.”



With a margin of victory of more than two seconds, Chisholm pocketed $5,000 en route to Victory Fuel Victory Lane.



Hughes was second at the checkered flag while Mullens settled for third on the Featherlite Trailers podium.



“I was better there before I took off on that restart and go off in the corner just like I didn’t have a right rear tire anymore,” Hughes said. “I don’t know if I got in her maybe a little hot but I never felt like I was as good after that, but after that I was definitely a second-place car. He just kept driving away from us.”



“Well I was better than I was last night,” said Mullens. “It’s a big team effort. We just keep working and we got better each time that we got on the track, and hopefully that will carry on to Rocket (Raceway Park).”



Dereck Ramirez was a solid fourth in the feature with Lucas Schott advancing from the 12th starting spot to finish fifth. Jake Timm, early contender Gary Christian, Tyler Davis, Rodney Sanders and Joe Duvall completed the top ten.



Of note, Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year hopeful Jacob Hobscheidt of Plattsmouth, Neb., not only garnered the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award by passing ten cars in the main event, but also took home some sizeable contingencies.



To start the night during the drivers meeting, Hobscheidt won the draw for a new American Racer racing tire, and then added awards from Hooker Harness and the Swift Springs Move of the Race for his last-lap, last-corner pass to earn the final transfer spot into the “A” Main.



USMTS refires at Rocket: America’s premier powerhouse series featuring the undisputed best of the best in dirt modified racing doesn’t rest. The second half of the doubleheader weekend in the Lone Star State next weekend on Friday and Saturday, March 1-2, at the Rocket Raceway Park in Petty, Texas.



After a thriller to open the season last year, fans can expect more of the same when the USMTS returns to Kevin Sustaire’s popular 3/8-mile clay oval just outside of Paris, Texas.



Thursday will be an open practice from 6-9 p.m., and both nights of racing during the 14th Annual USMTS Texas Spring Nationals will pay $5,000 to win. USRA Stock Cars, USRA Limited Mods and Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks will also be racing both nights with Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points up for grabs.



For complete event information. check out the FAST FACTS for the 14th Annual USMTS Texas Spring Nationals.



With live and on-demand coverage of nearly every event plus exclusive interviews, instant replays, multiple camera angles and more, RacinDirt is your source for USMTS action. In addition to their robust website at RacinDirt.TV, race fans can access content on your desktop and laptop computers, as well as a suite of apps for added convenience including Roku, Amazon Fire, iOS, Apple TV and Google Play.



Check out usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Don’t forget to subscribe for free and get USMTS news delivered to your inbox plus Members Only benefits.



= = = = = = = = = = = = = =



OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

9th Annual Summit USMTS Texas Winter Nationals – Night 2 of 2

Hunt County Raceway, Greenville, Texas

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024



Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.



SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (10 laps):

1. (4) 12J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

2. (5) 91 Joe Duvall, Justice, Okla.

3. (8) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

4. (1) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

5. (9) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

6. (7) 19R Chris Kratzer, Haysville, Kan.

7. (6) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

8. (3) 51 Tyler Burnett, Calhoun, La.

9. (2) 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark.



FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (10 laps):

1. (2) 5 Jon Mitchell, Texarkana, Texas

2. (1) 12T Tyler Townsend, Longview, Texas

3. (9) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

4. (8) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

5. (4) 54T Matthew Day, Farmersville, Texas

6. (5) 19 Robert McKinney, Alvarado, Texas

7. (3) 22XX Jason Gamez, Kaufmann, Texas

8. (6) 523 Landon Capps, Anna, Texas

9. (7) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa



EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (10 laps):

1. (4) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

2. (5) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (8) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

4. (2) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

5. (3) 47 Jack Sartain, Royse City, Texas

6. (6) 78 Billy Jack Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas

7. (7) 81 Ricky Ingalls, Longview, Texas

8. (1) 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark.



WIELAND METAL SERVICES HEAT RACE #4 (10 laps):

1. (3) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2. (6) 88XXX Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas

3. (1) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

4. (4) 99 Jared Baird, Norman, Okla.

5. (8) 75J Jeremy LaCoe, Lincoln, Ark.

6. (5) 17 Jason Sartain, Royce City, Texas

7. (7) 45T Eric Tomlinson, Robinson, Texas

8. (2) 457 Boone Evans, Bullard, Texas



VP RACING HEAT RACE #5 (10 laps):

1. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (4) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

3. (1) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

4. (8) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

5. (6) C8 Timothy Culp, Prattsville, Ark.

6. (3) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

7. (7) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

8. (5) 751 Rusty Trevathan, Wylie, Texas



CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #6 (10 laps):

1. (3) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (1) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

3. (6) 32 D.J. Shannon, Merced, Calif.

4. (2) 2 Tim Eaves Jr., Mooringsport, La.

5. (5) 80XX Jason Langford, Palestine, Texas

6. (8) 26S Steven Glenn, Hamilton, Mo.

7. (7) 15 Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

8. (4) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.



REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

2. (3) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (5) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

4. (8) C8 Timothy Culp, Prattsville, Ark.

5. (9) 47 Jack Sartain, Royse City, Texas

6. (15) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

7. (2) 12T Tyler Townsend, Longview, Texas

8. (7) 99 Jared Baird, Norman, Okla.

9. (14) 81 Ricky Ingalls, Longview, Texas

10. (11) 19 Robert McKinney, Alvarado, Texas

11. (13) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

12. (4) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

13. (10) 26S Steven Glenn, Hamilton, Mo.

14. (12) 17 Jason Sartain, Royce City, Texas

15. (6) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

16. (16) 751 Rusty Trevathan, Wylie, Texas

DNS – 51 Tyler Burnett, Calhoun, La.

DNS – 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark.

DNS – 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark.



REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (4) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (8) 54T Matthew Day, Farmersville, Texas

3. (3) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

4. (9) 80XX Jason Langford, Palestine, Texas

5. (6) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

6. (12) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

7. (13) 22XX Jason Gamez, Kaufmann, Texas

8. (16) 457 Boone Evans, Bullard, Texas

9. (15) 523 Landon Capps, Anna, Texas

10. (2) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

11. (5) 75J Jeremy LaCoe, Lincoln, Ark.

12. (7) 2 Tim Eaves Jr., Mooringsport, La.

13. (1) 32 D.J. Shannon, Merced, Calif.

14. (17) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

15. (11) 78 Billy Jack Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas

16. (10) 19R Chris Kratzer, Haysville, Kan.

17. (14) 45T Eric Tomlinson, Robinson, Texas

18. (18) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

DNS – 15 Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.



SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (50 laps):

1. (6) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2. (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

3. (3) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

4. (7) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

5. (12) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

6. (10) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

7. (4) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

8. (11) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

9. (14) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

10. (9) 91 Joe Duvall, Justice, Okla.

11. (15) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

12. (22) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

13. (2) 12J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

14. (18) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

15. (17) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

16. (23) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

17. (20) 80XX Jason Langford, Palestine, Texas

18. (24) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

19. (8) 88XXX Clyde Dunn Jr., Rockwall, Texas

20. (1) 5 Jon Mitchell, Texarkana, Texas

21. (19) C8 Timothy Culp, Prattsville, Ark.

22. (21) 47 Jack Sartain, Royse City, Texas

23. (16) 54T Matthew Day, Farmersville, Texas

24. (13) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

25. (25) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.



Lap Leaders: Jason Ingalls 1-9, Mullens 10-15, Hughes 16-24, Chisholm 25-50.

Total Laps Led: Chisholm 26, Jason Ingalls 9, Hughes 9, Mullens 6.

Margin of Victory: 2.456 seconds.

Time of Race: 24 minutes, .087 second (6 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Hodges, Hoff, Williamson (track).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Hobscheidt (started 22nd, finished 12th).

Entries: 50.

Next Race: Friday, March 1, Rocket Raceway Park, Petty, Texas.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: Hughes 197, Timm 168, Chisholm 167, Davis 167, Ramirez 159, Sanders 155, Ahumada 148, Ebert 147, Schott 146, Mullens 146, Christian 146.

ARMI Contractors USMTS Southern Region Points: Hughes 197, Timm 168, Chisholm 167, Davis 167, Ramirez 159.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Hobscheidt 113, Shannon 105, Evans 101, Glenn 90, Joe Chisholm 45.

FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Points: Timm 13, Sanders 13, Hansen 13, Chisholm 10, Hobscheidt 10.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: Hughes 19, Mullens 15, Rage 14, BOM 13, Skyrocket 11.

Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Mullins 19, Cornett 17, OFI 14, KSE 13, Hatfield 11, Stoen 11.



Contingency Awards:

Aero Race Wheels – Burnett.

American Racer – Hobscheidt.

Bear Graphix – Jack Sartain.

Beyea Custom Headers – Ramirez.

Bryke Racing – Ebert.

BSB Manufacturing – Culp.

Champ Pans – Schott.

Danny Crane Racing Engines – Timm.

Deatherage Opticians – Glenn.

Edelbrock – Christian.

Fast Shafts – Mitchell.

Featherlite Trailers – Chisholm, Hughes, Mullens.

FK Rod Ends – Hobscheidt.

Gorsuch Performance Solutions – Chisholm.

Hooker Harness – Hobscheidt.

Hyperco – Burnett.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Hodges.

Keyser Manufacturing – Duvall.

KSE Racing Products – Sanders.

MD3 – Chisholm.

Mel Hambelton Racing – Gamez, Townsend.

MSD Performance – Ramirez.

Penske Racing Shocks – Jason Ingalls.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Hansen.

QA1 – Ramirez.

Quarter Master – Sanders.

RacerWebsite.com – Ebert.

Real Racing Wheels – Baird, Brown, Brutchin, Capps, Eaves, Evans, Fowler, Gaddis, Gamez, Givens, Glenn, R. Ingalls, Kratzer, LaCoe, McKinney, Jason Sartain, Shannon, Tanner, Tomlinson, Townsend, Trevathan.

Rush RaceGear by Austin Witt – Chisholm.

Simpson Race Products – J. Ingalls.

Summit Racing Equipment – Burnett, Glenn, Mitchell, Williams, Williams Sr.

Sweet Manufacturing – Hoff.

Swift Springs – Hobscheidt, J. Ingalls, Chisholm.

Sybesma Graphics – Mitchell.

Total Power –Phillips.

Victory Fuel – Chisholm.

VP Racing – Chisholm.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Tomlinson.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Christian.