Cade Dillard Begins 2024 With Best Start in Five-Year Career With World of Outlaws

The Thriller sits fourth in the Series standings after a career-best performance at Volusia Speedway Park

SUMMERTOWN, TN (March 1, 2024) –

Exceeding expectations in the first two months of the season has been a weight off Cade Dillard’s shoulders as he looks to keep the success going with the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models.

The Robeline, LA driver started 2024 with a bang – winning at Vado Speedway Park and finishing outside the top-10 only once during five nights at Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals.

Historically, Dillard has struggled at Volusia Speedway Park, only having one top five and two top-10 finishes in 32 starts at “The World’s Fastest Half Mile.” But he’s flipped the script this year, starting the 2024 World of Outlaws season with two top 10s at the track during Sunshine Nationals and then his four straight top 10s during DIRTcar Nationals.

With that performance, Dillard sits fourth in World of Outlaws CASE Late Models points – 42 points back from Series leader Bobby Pierce – and is now excited for what’s to come.

“Everything has started off really good, honestly,” Dillard said. “We were really strong at Vado, getting a win out there. Volusia has never been a track that I was really good at, or ever had speed at and struggled. I felt like we would leave Florida way behind in points, but we had really good racing in January and February. Got a couple of podiums, had great speed, and got to lead some laps in the finale, which was cool. All in all, I’m excited for how this year is going to go because of the start we’ve had. Getting to leave Florida with good points feels better than digging myself out of a hole to start.”

Piloting his first full season in a Longhorn Chassis, Dillard said he feels fortunate to have been able to work closely with the Longhorn team to build up his program and understand more about setting up his car for races.

“I’ve been fortunate enough over the years to be able to race as much as I have,” Dillard said. “There’s always something to learn each day and that’s what makes you get better at it, so more than anything, I got better with how I setup the car. Got a lot of testing in the winter. Longhorn has been really beneficial, and I’ve just learned a whole lot more of that aspect of things with the technology and setups that I’ve devoted a lot more time in that. I believe it’s made myself better and I hope that time is showing.”

Up next on the World of Outlaws tour is the Series’ debut at Thunderhill Raceway in Summertown, TN, March 22-23. It’ll also be a new track for the 15-year veteran, who begins his prep by watching past videos and studying his notes from similar tracks to put himself in the ballpark of where he wants the #97 to be on race day.

“Naturally, I watch videos of races from the facility,” Dillard said. “I see what it relates to the tracks that I have visited as a starting point, then I rely on the people that go there, and they get me in the ballpark of where I need to be or think about. It’s a pretty quick turnaround from Hot Laps to Qualifying, so you want to have yourself in the ballpark with information about chatting with those that have been there. For the most part, I relate it to where I’ve been and check my notes to see where I can get closer.”

Dillard straps in for the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models’ inaugural Summertown Showdown at Thunderhill Raceway, March 22-23. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the track. For more information, visit worldofoutlaws.com/latemodels/schedule.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model race live on DIRTVision.