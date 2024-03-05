Dominic Scelzi Records Two Top Fives During Weekend in Texas

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – KENNEDALE, Texas (March 5, 2024) – Dominic Scelzi earned a pair of top-five results last weekend during an ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprints doubleheader in Texas.

Scelzi guided his family-owned sprint car to a fourth-place finish on Friday at Hunt County Raceway in Greenville, Texas, where he placed fifth in a heat race before starting 15 th in the feature.

“The track was hooked up, just super, super wet,” he said. “It widened up quite a bit for the feature. We went where they weren’t and did our best to stay out of trouble. By the time we got to fourth there was five or six laps to go. I got to the third-place car, but wasn’t able to do anything before the race ended. It was a good rally.”

The 11 positions gained were the second most for any driver during the race.

Scelzi ventured to Kennedale Speedway Park on Saturday. He won a heat race before the feature redraw placed him eighth on the starting grid. Scelzi advanced inside the top five within the first handful of laps before a competitor ran into him from behind, spinning Scelzi and forcing him to restart at the back of the pack.

Once again, Scelzi charged forward and climbed to a season-best third-place finish by the time the checkered flag was waved.

“We were really good both nights, super maneuverable,” he said. “I’m happy about our speed. It’s frustrating when you feel you have the car to beat both nights and stuff happens, but we have speed and that’s what matters as we start our season in the Midwest.”

Scelzi will return to the bullring this Friday and Saturday for the World of Outlaws Cowtown Classic with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

“It’s always nice to at least see a place before you show up there with the best guys in the world,” he said. “Hopefully the track is a little wider this weekend. It was a little tough to pass on Saturday. Fingers crossed it’s a little wider and we can qualify well to set ourselves up for a good weekend.”

QUICK RESULTS –

March 1 – Hunt County Raceway in Greenville, Texas – Heat race: 5 (5); Feature: 4 (15).

March 2 – Kennedale Speedway Park in Kennedale, Texas – Heat race: 1 (1); Feature: 3 (8).

SEASON STATS –

6 races, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s, 6 top 15s, 6 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Kennedale Speedway Park in Kennedale, Texas, for the World of Outlaws Cowtown Classic with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.GaryScelziMotorsports.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Scelzi41

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – K&N Filters

K&N Engineering is the world’s leading manufacturer of washable performance air filters and air intake systems. K&N is a world class filtration company selling air filters, oil filters and air intakes in more than 30 countries. K&N sells more than 5,000 products designed for cars, trucks, motorcycles, engines and industrial applications. For more information, visit http://www.KNfilters.com .

“K&N Filters gives our motors the maximum performance they can possibly have,” Scelzi said. “They are the best product on the market and we’ve enjoyed getting to know everyone at K&N throughout the years.”

Scelzi would like to thank Red Rose Transportation, Inc., Scelzi Enterprises, Whipple Superchargers, System 1, Fuel Delivery Services, Inc., Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Schoenfeld Headers, Roth Motorsports, K&N Filters, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, NAPA Auto Parts, Todd Jorgensen, Sparco, Allstar Performance, Sander Engineering, Auto Meter, Kenny’s Components and Worldwide Bearings for their continued support.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP , contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.