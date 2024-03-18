Clay Stuckey Tops March Madness from 19th with CCSDS at Springfield

- Advertisement -

Poplar Bluff Speedway and Old No. 1 Speedway Next Up on April 5 – 6



SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (03/16/24) – Starting 19th on the feature grid was no match from keeping Clay Stuckey from his first-career COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model Series victory on Saturday.



The Louisiana racer’s maiden voyage to Victory Lane with the tour came at Springfield (Mo.) Raceway in the facility’s March Madness and was worth $5,000.



“Oh my God, that was unbelievable,” Stuckey said. “I knew I was good, but I didn’t know if I was anywhere near the front until that (lap-26) caution. I knew when I was about fifth or sixth, and I was like, ‘I got a shot at this.’ I thought, ‘This is gonna be my time to make something happen,’ and every time we’d go into the corner somebody in front of me would push and it fell right into my hands (after Chamberlain spun). Words can’t explain (how this feels). You do all this work and it finally pays off.”



While Clay Stuckey ultimately shined in Victory Lane at the end of the 40-lap affair it was Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier and NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter, Tristan Chamberlain, who paced the first 27 circuits of the Comprehensive Motorsports main event. Unfortunately, bad luck bit the Indiana rising star on lap 28 when he got over the turn four cushion and spun to draw a Mr. Dent Caution Flag.



The restart saw Clay Stuckey powering to the lead and drove away from the field in the closing laps to streak under the checkered flag 3.382 seconds in front of Tony Jackson Jr. with Sawyer Crigler, Kyle Beard and 11th-starting Jace Parmley.



With his impressive 19th-to-first charge, Clay Stuckey also collected the MD3 Bodies Hard Charger Award.



With three series events in the book two-time series champion, Logan Martin leads the standings as the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man by five markers over Tony Jackson Jr. with Morgan Bagley, Kyle Beard, and B.J. Robinson rounding out the Top 5 in the latest series points



The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series will be idle the rest of March before resuming action on April 5 at Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Speedway with a $5,000-to-win event before rolling into Old No. 1 Speedway (Harrisburg, Ark.) the next night for the $5,000-to-win edition of the Cow Patty.



The CCSDS Super Late Model tire rule for the weekend is as follows:

Left Front Tire: Any Hoosier Tire (90)

Right Front Tire and Left Rear Tire: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear Tire: NLMT3 (92)



For information on the facilities, please visit www.OldNo1Speedway.org and www.PoplarBluffMotorsportsPark.racing



You can set up your account and watch all the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series races for the 2024 season at www.RACEON.COM. Remember to pick COMP Cams at sign up!



The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, RaceON, Keith Lawson Motorsports, Mann Trucking, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, American Built Machinery Company, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Bullet Proof Tees, FiberTech, American Built Machinery, Comprehensive Motorsports, Comprehensive Industrial Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.



For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.



COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – March 16, 2024

Springfield (Mo.) Raceway

March Madness



Midwest Sheet Metal A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 15-Clayton Stuckey[19]; 2. 25-Tony Jackson Jr[5]; 3. 11S-Sawyer Crigler[3]; 4. 86B-Kyle Beard[9]; 5. 82-Jace Parmley[11]; 6. 36-Logan Martin[4]; 7. 14M-Morgan Bagley[7]; 8. 12-Scott Crigler[6]; 9. 1-BJ Robinson[16]; 10. 11-Jon Kirby[18]; 11. 5-Jon Mitchell[17]; 12. R5-Hunter Rasdon[22]; 13. 22H-Dustin Hodges[10]; 14. 3W-Brennon Willard[13]; 15. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[1]; 16. 5V-Austin Vincent[23]; 17. 88-Chance Mann[24]; 18. 17-Jarret Stuckey[12]; 19. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck[8]; 20. 9-Shane Hebert[21]; 21. 8-Dillon McCowan[2]; 22. 14R-Jeff Roth[14]; 23. B17-Brandon Ball[15]; 24. 60-Kip Hughes[20]



DNS: Chris Hawkins, Doug Tye, Jim Greenway, Devon Andrews, James Body, Tyler Kuykendall, Troy Bynum, Matt Menbie, Chandler Moenning, Glen Powell, Charlie Cole



Entries: 35

Mark Martin Automotive Group A & Overall Fast Qualifier: Tristan Chamberlain (11.980 sec.)

Mark Martin Automotive Group B Fast Qualifier: Scott Crigler (12.744 sec.)

Keith Lawson Motorsports Heat Race #1 Winner: Tristan Chamberlain

Dixon Road U-Pull-It Heat Race #2 Winner: Sawyer Crigler

Delta Thunder Motorsports #3 Winner: Dillon McCowan

American Built Machinery Heat Race #4 Winner: Logan Martin

Mid-State Golf Carts B-Main #1 Winner: Jon Mitchell

Mississippi State Police Supply B-Main #2 Winner: Jon Kirby

Lap Leaders: Tristan Chamberlain (1-27), Clay Stuckey (28-40)

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Tristan Chamberlain

MD3 Five Star Bodies Hard Charger: Clay Stuckey (19th-to-1st)

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13: Dustin Hodges

Series Provisionals: Shane Hebert, Hunter Rasdon, Austin Vincent, Chance Mann

COMP Cams Top Performer: Clay Stuckey

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Logan Martin