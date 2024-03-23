Steven Snyder Jr Earns $10K in POWRi Outlaw Micro KKM Challenge Championship Night Thrilling Win

- Advertisement -

Visalia, CA. (3/22/24) Steven Snyder Jr would thrill the capacity crowd and pocket the major $10K payday of an instant classic Championship Night K1 Race Gear Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by S2F TV feature racing to claim his league-leading fifth career feature victory with the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro League presented by PageKC.com at the premier hosting Plaza Park Raceway powered by Keller Auto Center.

Forming the format of Championship Night through event points tallied through prelim competitions a strong field of seventy-five entries of POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro division in the K1 Race Gear KKM Challenge would find Jake Andreotti set the Non-Lock-In quick hot-lap time with 11.864 seconds. Ashton Torgerson and Brecken Reese would gain the B-feature victories as Teagan Moles would win the C-feature.

Locking-In the top four finishers from each preliminary event would witness Jeffery Pahule, Austin Torgerson, Kale Drake, Daison Pursley, Steven Snyder Jr, Broedy Graham, KJ Snow, and Gavin Miller all compete in a ‘King of the Park’ dash to arrange the feature starting lineup with Jeffery Pahule gaining the victory and pole-starting position.

Soaring onto the track for K1 Race Gear Championship Night feature racing for the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV would see Jeffery Pahule battle outside front-row contender Steven Snyder Jr as the green flew with Snyder taking the front of the field using a daring diamond line around Plaza Park Raceway as Pahule, Austin Torgerson, Gavin Miller, and KJ Snow all filed in behind inside the early contending top five as caution waved after the initial lap.

Restarting on lap two would find Steven Snyder Jr protecting the lead from Jeffery Pahule as drivers all quickly went to the high side of Plaza Park Raceway while quickly catching up to lap traffic.

Separating from the field by over a second, Snyder would continue to appear to be the crème of the racing crop as laps quickly ticked away as lap traffic would come into play. Sliding each other on both sides of the smooth track while weaving through lap traffic the top two would continue to show the fastest line.

Side-by-side battling for nearly half the race, Steven Snyder Jr and Jeffery Pahule would have a slide-fest for the lead as Gavin Miller would then throw his name into the mix with Austin Torgerson and Daison Pursley rounding out the top five.

Inadvertent contact battling for the top spot would cause a bunching of the field up front resulting in a caution between a hooked-together Gavin Miller and Austin Torgerson with six laps remaining while bunching the field back together for late race dramatics.

Restarting late would find Steven Snyder Jr cling to the lead while battles broke out behind in the waning laps to celebrate up front for his first yearly POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro victory as Jeffery Pahule would finish in the closely contended second spot with Jett Barnes surging late in the final podium placement.

“Jeffery raced me really clean and I have a lot of respect for him, it was really cool to finish one-two with him on the first night and then flip the spots tonight,” said Steven Snyder Jr. in the Plaza Park Raceway victory lane for Championship Night of the West Coast KKM Challenge. Adding, “Coming out here and doing this good just proves how good our Hyper Racing program is and hat’s off to this crew because this track was perfect”.

Slicing and dicing for positions late would witness Daison Pursley grab fourth place as Jake Andreotti rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League feature in Championship Night of the K1 Race Gear Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by S2F TV at Plaza Park Raceway powered by Keller Auto Center.

Plaza Park Raceway | POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro | KKM Challenge | 3/22/24:

K1 Race Gear Quick Non-Lock-In Hot Lap Time: 29A-Jakk Andreotti(11.864)

Hyper Racing C-Feature One Winner: 4X-Teagan Moles

Victory Fuel B-Feature One Winner: 02-Ashton Torgerson

Rush Race Gear B-Feature Two Winner: 20Q-Brecken Reese

HOSS Media King of the Park Dash Winner: 44X-Jeffery Pahule

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 41C-Brian Carber(+17)

K1 Race Gear Feature Winner: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr

K1 Race Gear A Feature 1 (35 Laps): 1. 21SS-Steven Snyder Jr[2]; 2. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[1]; 3. 55-Jett Barnes[12]; 4. 86-Daison Pursley[5]; 5. 29A-Jake Andreotti[15]; 6. 8-Corbin Rueschenberg[18]; 7. 41C-Brian Carber[24]; 8. 20Q-Brecken Reese[10]; 9. 95H-Chelby Hinton[19]; 10. 99-Cameron Paul[20]; 11. 71-Kale Drake[8]; 12. 95-Nathan Ward[23]; 13. 66-Broedy Graham[7]; 14. 4K-Khloe Cotton[11]; 15. 21-Cash Lovenburg[22]; 16. (DNF) 3-Cole Schroeder[17]; 17. (DNF) 71K-Gavin Miller[3]; 18. (DNF) 88-Austin Torgerson[4]; 19. (DNF) 2-Taylor Mayhew[21]; 20. (DNF) 7-Quinn Thurein[16]; 21. (DNF) 02-Ashton Torgerson[9]; 22. (DNF) 4-Jett Yantis[13]; 23. (DNF) 39-Russ Disinger[14]; 24. (DNF) 24-KJ Snow[6].

Victory Fuel B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 02-Ashton Torgerson[1]; 2. 4K-Khloe Cotton[2]; 3. 4-Jett Yantis[7]; 4. 29A-Jake Andreotti[5]; 5. 3-Cole Schroeder[3]; 6. 95H-Chelby Hinton[4]; 7. 2-Taylor Mayhew[9]; 8. 95-Nathan Ward[10]; 9. 11X-Stefan Sidur[12]; 10. 24AZ-JW Henderson[11]; 11. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[8]; 12. 63-Caden Stoll[17]; 13. 11K-Matt Carr[16]; 14. 69-Isaiah Vasquez[20]; 15. 4X-Teagan Moles[19]; 16. 28K-Kevin Carter[18]; 17. 21S-Raio Salmon[22]; 18. 77X-Dalten Gabbard[21]; 19. 22M-Sammy McNabb[6]; 20. 73-Katey Syra[13]; 21. 12W-Brant Woods[14]; 22. (DNS) 65-Michael Faccinto.

Rush Race Gear B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 20Q-Brecken Reese[2]; 2. 55-Jett Barnes[4]; 3. 39-Russ Disinger[1]; 4. 7-Quinn Thurein[8]; 5. 8-Corbin Rueschenberg[16]; 6. 99-Cameron Paul[5]; 7. 21-Cash Lovenburg[10]; 8. 41C-Brian Carber[7]; 9. 28-Jake Smith[14]; 10. 28U-Austin Ullstrom[18]; 11. 5-Mattix Salmon[21]; 12. 21K-Thomas Kunsman Jr[15]; 13. 14-TJ Smith[17]; 14. 44-Brandt Twitty[11]; 15. 61-Eli Bookout[20]; 16. 8G-Teddy Bivert[3]; 17. 3L-Jimmy Leal[19]; 18. 25S-Justis Sokol[13]; 19. 24S-Colby Sokol[9]; 20. (DNF) 12J-Jeffrey Newell[12]; 21. (DNF) 8X-Michael Manhire[22]; 22. (DNF) 11C-Darren Brown[6].

Hyper Racing C Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 4X-Teagan Moles[3]; 2. 3L-Jimmy Leal[2]; 3. 69-Isaiah Vasquez[4]; 4. 61-Eli Bookout[7]; 5. 77X-Dalten Gabbard[1]; 6. 5-Mattix Salmon[19]; 7. 21S-Raio Salmon[8]; 8. 8X-Michael Manhire[10]; 9. 28X-Trevor Cline[12]; 10. 48-Koen Crawford[9]; 11. 43E-Eddie Hamblen[13]; 12. 00T-TJ Stark[14]; 13. 15D-Dylan Schaadt[11]; 14. 171-Alex Caldwell[20]; 15. 77-Ceil Howe[18]; 16. 11M-Colin Mackey[21]; 17. 11-Keaton Martella[6]; 18. 3J-Jonny Mederos[16]; 19. 21B-Brayson Gillio[5]; 20. 74-Robby Brockman[15]; 21. 223-Rick Whatley[17].

Winners of the $10K-to-win finale events at each of the KKM Challenge Races will receive automatic entry into the “Challenge Champions Dash” at the KKM Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway on October 19th, with that winner earning automatic entry into the King of Port pole-shuffle and prized starting position in the Non-Wing Outlaw feature event for the KKM Giveback Classic.

For additional information including times, prices, point fund, support divisions, payouts, updates, the broadcast schedule, yearly agenda, and full format of the KKM Challenge events visit http://www.powri.com/kkm/.

Updates and additional information about Central California’s most iconic open-wheel dirt track powered by Keller Auto Center visit www.plazaparkraceway.com and follow along on leading social media platforms.

For more information about Keith Kunz Motorsports and their racing endeavors, visit their website at www.keithkunzmotorsports.com. Also, follow the Keith Kunz Motorsports pages on leading social media platforms.

With cutting-edge technology and a passion for broadcasting, Start2Finish TV aims to provide fans with an immersive and engaging viewing experience | All Things LIVE from Start2Finish | www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Facebook at POWRi.