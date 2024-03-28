HomeRace Track NewsMissouriHoward Moore Opens ’24 in Victory Lane at Farmington Empire Speedway

Howard Moore Opens ’24 in Victory Lane at Farmington Empire Speedway

MissouriSt. Francois County RacewaySprint Car & Midget News

Published on

By jdearing
Howard Moore
- Advertisement -

WoO at Arrowhead Speedway Up Next

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (03/27/24) – Howard Moore triumphantly opened his 2024 campaign on Saturday night with a trip to Victory Lane with his Rains Motorsports / High Performance Lubricants No. 3 Mike’s Pool Care / Stinson’s Industrial / Dyno Specialty LLC / JR-1 Chassis Sprint Car.

“No better way to start the season, then with a win,” Moore said. “We’ve got some big time 410 Sprint Car events early in the season, and we wanted to shake the car and the motor down. We got better and better as the night went along at Farmington (Empire Speedway). As always just can’t thank everybody enough for all they do to support our team.”

Howard Moore made his first start of the 2024 season aboard the Rains Motorsports No. 3 Sprint Car over the weekend for Saturday’s weekly event at Farmington (Mo.) Empire Speedway.

With a fourth-to-second showing in his heat race positioning him on the second row for the main event, Moore whizzed ahead of pole-starting Jason Keith on the opening circuit and led flag-to-flag in the 25-lap affair to capture his first win of the season.

He finished 4.386 seconds ahead of Keith with Kasey Burch rounding out the podium.

Full results are available at www.FarmingtonEmpireSpeedway.com.

Next on the docket for the team is an April 6 trip to Oklahoma’s Arrowhead Speedway for a World of Outlaws (WoO) NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event.

Full details at www.ArrowheadSpeedway.com.

Howard Moore would like to thank all of his sponsors and supporters including CP Carrillo, High Performance Lubricants, JR-1 Chassis, TL Jones Farms, Mike’s Pool Care, Smith Titanium, Jim Ruddy, Fel-Pro Gaskets, Auto Meter, Total Seal, AR Dyno Specialty, River City Hydraulics, Stinson’s Industrial, Rons Hot Rods, Spanky’s Hot Rods, Pro-Lite Performance, Hoosier Race Tire, Downtown Deliveries, DMI, Huggins Cams, DHR Suspension, Sweet Manufacturing, BMRS, Bullet Racing Cams, Schoenfeld Headers, Hepfner Racing Products, JET Graphics, Penske Shocks, RPM Trailer Sales, Mr. David Berryman, ACME Race Engines, All Star Performance, Engler Machine & Tool, KILLER Powder Coating & Sandblasting, Mike Ward, Chris Chappue, Chad Jones, Kayle Stewart, Taylor Newman, my Dad, My Mom, Christie, Roy Young, Charlie Davidson, Beth Gaines Williford, Daryl Scoggins, and MyRacePass.com Marketing Services.

Howard Moore is always looking to welcome new marketing partners to his program. For more information on joining our team as well as the latest news and updates, please visit www.HowardMooreRacing.com .

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Florida

Jim DenHamer’s photos from 5 Flags Speedway – 3/22/24

Dirt Late Model News

Brandon Sheppard Eager to Hunt For Fourth Illini 100 Win at Farmer City 

B-Shepp is currently tied with Billy Moyer for the most Illini...
Missouri

Farmington Empire Speedway Results – 3/23/24

12 entries 410 SPRINTS - WINGED A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 3-Howard...
Dirt Late Model News

Appeals Commission Upholds Findings and Process in Tire Penalties

Board adjusts impact to penalized drivers, all three eligible to race...
Dirt Late Model News

Chris Simpson Seeking A Fast Start To 2024 With Lucas Oil MLRA

Wheatland, Missouri (March 22, 2024) – Leaving the Lucas Oil Speedway...
Missouri

Scotland County Speedway Results – 3/23/24

11 entries MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 11-Ethan Braaksma; 2. 90M-Chase...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Dale Howard wins UCSC Winter Heat Series Finale at Clayhill

ATWOOD, TN  –March 23, 2024 - Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Carson Macedo Holds Off Gravel to Top World of Outlaws Kennedale Debut

CONQUERING KENNEDALE: Carson Macedo Holds Off Gravel to Top World of...

RELATED ARTICLES

Lucas Oil Speedway

POWRi 410 Wing & Non-Wing Sprints to Headline 2024 Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Belleville, IL. (3/22/2024) Ushering in a new era of excitement and exhilaration at the...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Dale Howard wins UCSC Winter Heat Series Finale at Clayhill

ATWOOD, TN  –March 23, 2024 - Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS won the United...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Carson Macedo Holds Off Gravel to Top World of Outlaws Kennedale Debut

CONQUERING KENNEDALE: Carson Macedo Holds Off Gravel to Top World of Outlaws Kennedale Debut The...
Missouri

Farmington Empire Speedway Results – 3/23/24

12 entries 410 SPRINTS - WINGED A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 3-Howard Moore; 2. 7C-Jason...
Missouri

Scotland County Speedway Results – 3/23/24

11 entries MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 11-Ethan Braaksma; 2. 90M-Chase Rudolf; 3. 88-Jarrett...
©