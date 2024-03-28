Howard Moore Opens ’24 in Victory Lane at Farmington Empire Speedway

- Advertisement -

WoO at Arrowhead Speedway Up Next



MEMPHIS, Tenn. (03/27/24) – Howard Moore triumphantly opened his 2024 campaign on Saturday night with a trip to Victory Lane with his Rains Motorsports / High Performance Lubricants No. 3 Mike’s Pool Care / Stinson’s Industrial / Dyno Specialty LLC / JR-1 Chassis Sprint Car.

“No better way to start the season, then with a win,” Moore said. “We’ve got some big time 410 Sprint Car events early in the season, and we wanted to shake the car and the motor down. We got better and better as the night went along at Farmington (Empire Speedway). As always just can’t thank everybody enough for all they do to support our team.”

Howard Moore made his first start of the 2024 season aboard the Rains Motorsports No. 3 Sprint Car over the weekend for Saturday’s weekly event at Farmington (Mo.) Empire Speedway.

With a fourth-to-second showing in his heat race positioning him on the second row for the main event, Moore whizzed ahead of pole-starting Jason Keith on the opening circuit and led flag-to-flag in the 25-lap affair to capture his first win of the season.

He finished 4.386 seconds ahead of Keith with Kasey Burch rounding out the podium.

Full results are available at www.FarmingtonEmpireSpeedway.com.

Next on the docket for the team is an April 6 trip to Oklahoma’s Arrowhead Speedway for a World of Outlaws (WoO) NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event.

Full details at www.ArrowheadSpeedway.com.

Howard Moore would like to thank all of his sponsors and supporters including CP Carrillo, High Performance Lubricants, JR-1 Chassis, TL Jones Farms, Mike’s Pool Care, Smith Titanium, Jim Ruddy, Fel-Pro Gaskets, Auto Meter, Total Seal, AR Dyno Specialty, River City Hydraulics, Stinson’s Industrial, Rons Hot Rods, Spanky’s Hot Rods, Pro-Lite Performance, Hoosier Race Tire, Downtown Deliveries, DMI, Huggins Cams, DHR Suspension, Sweet Manufacturing, BMRS, Bullet Racing Cams, Schoenfeld Headers, Hepfner Racing Products, JET Graphics, Penske Shocks, RPM Trailer Sales, Mr. David Berryman, ACME Race Engines, All Star Performance, Engler Machine & Tool, KILLER Powder Coating & Sandblasting, Mike Ward, Chris Chappue, Chad Jones, Kayle Stewart, Taylor Newman, my Dad, My Mom, Christie, Roy Young, Charlie Davidson, Beth Gaines Williford, Daryl Scoggins, and MyRacePass.com Marketing Services.

Howard Moore is always looking to welcome new marketing partners to his program. For more information on joining our team as well as the latest news and updates, please visit www.HowardMooreRacing.com .