Ashton Torgerson Wins with POWRi National and West Midget League at Port City Raceway

Tulsa, OK. (3/30/24) Ashton Torgerson would lead all thirty laps in dominating fashion to earn his first career feature win at Port City Raceway, with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues, in the 11th Annual Turnpike Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV’s final night showcase event.

Early on-track excitement with twenty-six entries the POWRi National and West Midgets would find Chase McDermand start the action off with quick-time in hot laps of 10.584-second lap as Ashton Torgerson, Chase McDermand, and Tanner Thorson would each notch heat racing wins with Tyler Edwards earning the semi-feature victory.

Starting the feature field would find high-point qualifier and previous night’s victor Tanner Thorson, lead the field as the green flag flew with outside front-row starter Ashton Torgerson gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap.

Protecting the front of the field through early race restarts would find Ashton Torgerson nailing every start with perfection while keeping pervious night victor Tanner Thorson at bay as Chase McDermand, Kale Drake, Cannon McIntosh, Zach Daum, Jake Neuman, Andrew Felker, Gunnar Setser, and Kris Carroll rounded out the running top-ten.

Sliding through lap traffic at will, Ashton Torgerson would not be denied in a date with victory lane to earn his first win of 2024 while Tanner Thorson placed in the runner-up positioning ahead of Cannon McIntosh that finalized the podium placements.

“”I felt that race was never going to end being out front. Those thirty laps was crazy,” said an elated Ashton Torgerson in the Port City Raceway winners circle. Adding, “That top felt so fast tonight this is amazing, what a way to start 2024.”

Staying in the hunt all event, Zach Daum would finish fourth with Chase McDermand rounding out the POWRi National and West Midget League top-five finishers in the 11th Annual Turnpike Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV final night running at Port City Raceway.

POWRi National and West Midgets | Port City Raceway | 3/30/24:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Hot Lap Time: 40-Chase McDermand (10.584)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 67K-Ashton Torgerson

Engler Machine and Tool Heat Race 2 Winner: 40-Chase McDermand

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 5U-Tanner Thorson

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 56-Tyler Edwards

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 5U-Tanner Thorson

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 11-Jonathan Beason (+12)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 67K-Ashton Torgerson

Toyota Racing Development TRD A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[2]; 2. 5U-Tanner Thorson[1]; 3. 71-Cannon McIntosh[6]; 4. 7P-Zach Daum[5]; 5. 40-Chase McDermand[3]; 6. 00C-Hank Davis[15]; 7. 71K-Kale Drake[4]; 8. 43-Gunnar Setser[12]; 9. 3N-Jake Neuman[10]; 10. 8M-Jason McDougal[13]; 11. 66-Jayden Clay[18]; 12. 11-Jonathan Beason[24]; 13. 14E-Kyle Jones[11]; 14. 938-Bradley Fezard[14]; 15. 7E-Dylan Ramey[20]; 16. 17C-Devin Camfield[21]; 17. 30X-Larry Bratti[22]; 18. 7M-Kris Carroll[8]; 19. 56E-Tyler Edwards[17]; 20. 4C-Brogan Carder[16]; 21. 00-Broc Elliott[19]; 22. 19-Taylor Hall[23]; 23. 11A-Andrew Felker[7]; 24. 32-Trey Marcham[9].

Max Papis Innovations MPI B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 56E-Tyler Edwards[2]; 2. 66-Jayden Clay[1]; 3. 00-Broc Elliott[3]; 4. 7E-Dylan Ramey[5]; 5. 17C-Devin Camfield[8]; 6. 30X-Larry Bratti[7]; 7. 7D-Austin Burkham[10]; 8. 15-Adrianna Timmerman[6]; 9. 11-Jonathan Beason[4]; 10. 19-Taylor Hall[9].

Flying A Motorsports Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[1]; 2. 71K-Kale Drake[3]; 3. 11A-Andrew Felker[4]; 4. 4C-Brogan Carder[2]; 5. 66-Jayden Clay[5]; 6. 938-Bradley Fezard[9]; 7. 11-Jonathan Beason[6]; 8. 15-Adrianna Timmerman[8]; 9. 19-Taylor Hall[7].

Engler Machine Tool Engler Machine & Tool Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Chase McDermand[1]; 2. 7P-Zach Daum[3]; 3. 7M-Kris Carroll[4]; 4. 32-Trey Marcham[6]; 5. 8M-Jason McDougal[7]; 6. 00C-Hank Davis[9]; 7. 00-Broc Elliott[8]; 8. 17C-Devin Camfield[2]; 9. 7D-Austin Burkham[5].

MVT Services MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5U-Tanner Thorson[2]; 2. 71-Cannon McIntosh[3]; 3. 43-Gunnar Setser[1]; 4. 14E-Kyle Jones[5]; 5. 3N-Jake Neuman[8]; 6. 56E-Tyler Edwards[7]; 7. 7E-Dylan Ramey[4]; 8. 30X-Larry Bratti[6].

