Dale McDowell Tames Tazewell Speedway Field for Second Lil’ Bill Corum Memorial Title

(TAZEWELL, TENNESSEE) Only a night removed from being on the wrong end of a last lap pass for the win with the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series at I-75 Raceway, Dale McDowell got some sweet revenge on Saturday evening at Tazewell Speedway by becoming the first two-time Lil’ Bill Corum Memorial winner! Dale was quick right out of the box at the bad-fast “Taz,” as he started his evening by picking up the $2,100 Fast Time Award courtesy of Toyota Knoxville in qualifying prior to securing a victory in his heat race. After starting the 75-lap headliner from the pole position, Dale jumped out to the lead on the opening lap and never looked back.

Working lapped traffic like the seasoned veteran and the Hall of Famer that he is, Dale led each and every circuit in the Lil’ Bill Corum Memorial and recorded the $21,000 triumph in front of a massive hillside crowd. Last night’s winner Brandon Overton couldn’t quite keep up with McDowell tonight, but ran second throughout the 75-lap distance and was awarded a $10,000 payday for his runner-up performance. Cory Hedgecock rebounded nicely from a rough evening at I-75 by passing a trio of racecars during the feature to round out the podium in third. Donald McIntosh also moved past three cars during the contest to land in the fourth spot, while Dirt Late Model legend Scott Bloomquist claimed the final position inside of the top five after running third through much of the race.

“First and foremost, I need to thank the good Lord for a good safe race,” quoted McDowell in Schaeffer’s Oil victory lane at the historic Tazewell, Tennessee venue. “It’s Easter weekend, so this win is special to me and I watched Bill Corum race when I was a kid. It’s just a neat deal all around and I’m honored to have won this race for a second time. Shane (McDowell) made some great changes to the car tonight. Brandon (Overton) was a little better than us last night, but tonight we were a little better. Just a great night for us, I have to thank all of my awesome sponsors, the crew guys, and everyone that supports our team!”

The Chickamauga, Georgia star, who now has eighteen career Spring Nationals Series victories to his credit, drove a Shane McDowell Racing Team Zero racecar with a Clements Racing Engine under the hood. Sponsorship on Dale’s familiar #17m comes in part from E-Z-GO, Cometic Gaskets, Klotz Synthetic Lubricants, Connected Strategy Advisors, Northeastern Fabrication, S&H Systems, M&S Motors, Black Rock Enterprises, BSI Well Service, Fox Racing Shox, Campbell Insulation Specialists, and Shackleford Enterprises.

One of the largest crowds in Tazewell Speedway history witnessed the 4th Annual Lil’ Bill Corum Memorial, which drew 27 Super Late Model competitors to the high-banked facility. Brandon Overton, of Evans, Georgia, came out on top of Spring Pro Precision Equipment Hot Laps to earn the “Smashing the Clock Award,” while Dale McDowell bested the field in FK Rod Ends qualifying to bag the $2,100 Fast Time Award put up by Toyota Knoxville. The three heat races were won by McDowell, Overton, and Scott Bloomquist, while the lone consolation event was claimed by Austin Neely.

For the second night in a row, only one caution flag halted the high-speed action tonight at Tazewell Speedway. Murphy, North Carolina driver David Payne slowed on the backstretch on lap 18 with heavy left front damage. Following the doubleheader weekend in the Volunteer State for the Spring Nationals tour, Brandon Overton finds himself twelve markers ahead of Donald McIntosh in the latest series point standings. Pearson Lee Williams and Ethan Dotson are tied for the third spot in points, while Christian Hanger sits in the fifth position.

The Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco will dip south to the state of Alabama next weekend for a pair of events on April 5-6. Up first will be a visit to Buckshot Speedway in Clanton, Alabama on Friday night for a $7,553 to win showdown, while Saturday’s stop at the famed East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama will shell out a $10,053 first place prize. More information concerning both of these series races can be found online at www.buckshotspeedway.com and www.eamsdirt.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing

Round 3 Race Summary

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Tazewell Speedway – Tazewell, Tennessee

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (75 Laps):

1. (1) Dale McDowell $21,000

2. (2) Brandon Overton $10,000

3. (6) Cory Hedgecock $6,000

4. (7) Donald McIntosh $4,000

5. (3) Scott Bloomquist $3,000

6. (11) Hudson O’Neal $2,000

7. (5) Jimmy Owens $1,500

8. (9) Chris Ferguson $1,400

9. (4) Dakotah Knuckles $1,300

10. (8) Ethan Dotson $1,200

11. (14) Pearson Lee Williams $1,150

12. (20) Ricky Weiss $1,090

13. (17) Josh Henry $1,080

14. (12) Mack McCarter $1,070

15. (10) Forest Trent $1,060

16. (18) Christian Hanger $1,050

17. (15) Brenden Smith $1,040

18. (16) Josh Sneed $1,030

19. (19) Austin Neely $1,020

20. (13) David Payne $1,010

21. (22) Jordon Horton $1,000

22. (21) Brian Shockley $1,000

Entries: 27

Lap Leaders: Dale McDowell (Laps 1-75)

Cautions: 1 (David Payne Slowed with Left Front Damage on Lap 18)

Spring Pro Precision Equipment Hot Laps:

Smashing the Clock Award: Brandon Overton 11.553

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Dale McDowell 11.786

Qualifying Rundown: 1. 17M-Dale McDowell, 00:11.786[8]; 2. 76-Brandon Overton, 00:11.803[11]; 3. 0-Scott Bloomquist, 00:11.847[4]; 4. 79M-Donald McIntosh, 00:11.971[2]; 5. 174-Ethan Dotson, 00:12.026[1]; 6. 23-Cory Hedgecock, 00:12.080[9]; 7. 7-Ricky Weiss, 00:12.091[6]; 8. 20-Jimmy Owens, 00:12.117[15]; 9. 22-Chris Ferguson, 00:12.160[26]; 10. 21K-Dakotah Knuckles, 00:12.164[18]; 11. 71-Hudson O’Neal, 00:12.177[16]; 12. 51-Mack McCarter, 00:12.218[10]; 13. 8-David Payne, 00:12.227[22]; 14. 3-Austin Neely, 00:12.245[17]; 15. 17SS-Brenden Smith, 00:12.300[27]; 16. 101-Forest Trent, 00:12.352[13]; 17. B00-Josh Henry, 00:12.366[21]; 18. 29-Christian Hanger, 00:12.514[23]; 19. 79-Josh Sneed, 00:12.544[3]; 20. 121-Pearson Williams, 00:12.546[20]; 21. 56H-Jordon Horton, 00:12.599[14]; 22. 17-Brian Shockley, 00:12.695[5]; 23. 5-Joshua Chesney, 00:12.842[12]; 24. (DNS) 95-Brandon Williams; 25. (DNS) 2-John Llewellyn; 26. (DNS) 14-Terry Wolfenbarger; 27. (DNS) 3S-Steve Smith

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #1 Finish (Top Six Transfer): 1. 17M-Dale McDowell[1]; 2. 21K-Dakotah Knuckles[4]; 3. 79M-Donald McIntosh[2]; 4. 101-Forest Trent[6]; 5. 8-David Payne[5]; 6. 79-Josh Sneed[7]; 7. 17-Brian Shockley[8]; 8. 7-Ricky Weiss[3]; 9. (DNS) 2-John Llewellyn

American Racer South Heat Race #2 Finish (Top Six Transfer): 1. 76-Brandon Overton[1]; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens[3]; 3. 174-Ethan Dotson[2]; 4. 71-Hudson O’Neal[4]; 5. 121-Pearson Williams[7]; 6. B00-Josh Henry[6]; 7. 3-Austin Neely[5]; 8. 5-Joshua Chesney[8]; 9. 14-Terry Wolfenbarger[9]

E-Z-GO Heat Race #3 Finish (Top Six Transfer): 1. 0-Scott Bloomquist[1]; 2. 23-Cory Hedgecock[2]; 3. 22-Chris Ferguson[3]; 4. 51-Mack McCarter[4]; 5. 17SS-Brenden Smith[5]; 6. 29-Christian Hanger[6]; 7. 56H-Jordon Horton[7]; 8. (DNS) 95-Brandon Williams; 9. (DNS) 3S-Steve Smith

Arizona Sport Shirts B-Main Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. 3-Austin Neely[2]; 2. 7-Ricky Weiss[4]; 3. 17-Brian Shockley[1]; 4. 56H-Jordon Horton[3]; 5. 5-Joshua Chesney[5]; 6. 14-Terry Wolfenbarger[6]; 7. (DNS) 3S-Steve Smith; 8. (DNS) 2-John Llewellyn; 9. (DNS) 95-Brandon Williams

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

1. Brandon Overton – 582

2. Donald McIntosh – 570

3. Pearson Lee Williams – 558

3. Ethan Dotson – 558

5. Christian Hanger – 528

6. Dale McDowell – 396

7. Hudson O’Neal – 374

8. Ricky Weiss – 368

9. Jimmy Owens – 342

10. David Payne – 332

11. Mack McCarter – 332

12. Cory Hedgecock – 269

13. Brenden Smith – 241

14. Ryan Gustin – 196

15. Sam Seawright – 194

* Drivers will drop their worst two finishes following the series finale

2024 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Thursday, February 29 – Waycross Motor Speedway, Waycross, GA – ETHAN DOTSON

Friday, March 1 – Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA – RAINED OUT

Saturday, March 2 – Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA – RAINED OUT

Friday, March 29 – I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN – BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, March 30 – Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN – DALE MCDOWELL

Friday, April 5 – Buckshot Speedway, Clanton, AL – $7,553 to win

Saturday, April 6 – East Alabama Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL – $10,053 to win

Friday, April 19 – Ponderosa Speedway, Junction City, KY – $7,553 to win

Saturday, April 20 – Lake Cumberland Speedway, Burnside, KY – $10,053 to win

Friday, May 3 – Sugar Creek Raceway, Blue Ridge, GA – $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 4 – Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA – $10,053 to win

Friday, May 10 – Natural Bridge Speedway, Natural Bridge, VA – $10,053 to win

Saturday, May 11 – Beckley Motor Speedway, Mount Hope, WV – $20,053 to win

Friday, May 24 – Rain Date / To Be Announced

Saturday, May 25 – North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA – $10,053 to win

Sunday, May 26 – Duck River Raceway Park, Wheel, TN – $10,053 to win

* All events to be broadcast LIVE to subscribers of FloRacing

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The tour would like to thank all of their marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Coltman Farms Racing, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, American Racer South, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Spring Pro Precision Equipment, Vidalia Powersports, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, Earnhardt Technologies Group, FK Rod Ends, Interstate Welding & Steel Supply, JM Custom Laser, Knowles Race Parts and Bodies, MasterSbilt Race Cars, SFP Performance Systems, The Joie of Seating, The Steering Buddy, Velocita-USA, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Vinson Sims Construction, and Wiles Driveshafts.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com