Joseph Joiner Claims $3,000 Bash at the Beach Triumph

First Win of 2024 Comes in Coltman Farms Southern All Star Action

MILTON, Fla. (04/01/24) – Joseph Joiner piloted his Base Racing Fuel / Dirt Track Bank Fuel No. 10 Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors / Three Trade Consultants / Longhorn Race Car Super Late Model to the flag-to-flag victory in Friday night’s Bash on the Beach at Southern Raceway with the Coltman Farms Southern All Star Series.

Joiner’s first win of the season came after a close call in lapped traffic.

“Our program was a little down to start the year, but Vinny Guliani from VG Performance helped us this week, and we found some stuff we needed to change. We had a good night and swept the program. We had a lapped car make hard contact with us in the feature but thankfully even though the car wasn’t the same after that we were able to survive and get the win,” Joiner said. “Thanks to my team and all our supporters who keep us going each week. We definitely made some big gains with the program this week.”

Taking part in a doubleheader weekend with the Coltman Farms Southern All Star Series, Hunt the Front pilot Joseph Joiner invaded Southern Raceway (Milton, Fla.) over the weekend aboard his Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors No. 10 Super Late Model for the eighth annual Bash at the Beach.

Dominant from the second he unloaded Joiner backed up the fast time honors in qualifying with a flag-to-flag victory in Friday’s 30-lap feature. He banked the $3,000 top prize and his ninth-career SAS triumph ahead of Dalton Cook and Billy Franklin.

The Bash on the Beach wrapped on Saturday with Joseph registering a fourth-place finish in the 40-lap, $5,000-to-win finale.

Full results from the event are available at www.SASDirt.com.

The team is currently evaluating their schedule for the upcoming weekend. If Joiner races anywhere, it will be Buckshot Speedway (Clanton, Ala.) in Friday’s Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series event. The race posts a $7,053 top prize.

As the team finalizes their weekend plans it will be posted at www.HuntTheFront.net.

The Hunt the Front racing team would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors, Trading Paints, Three Trade Consultants, The Law Offices of Cole & Davis, GO Lithium, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Dirt Track Bank (A Division of Malvern Bank), Longhorn Race Cars, Bilstein, Base Racing Fuel and Oil, Schoenfeld Headers, QA1, Jones Racing Products, Velocita USA, Robert & Sons Aluminum, Dirt Defender, StopTech Brakes, DirtCarLift.com, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Vonbohn Products, Justin’s Horseshoe Art, Jasper Auto Supply (NAPA), and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest team news and updates on Hunt the Front, please visit www.HuntTheFront.net. You can also connect with Hunt the Front on Facebook @huntthefront56, on Twitter @huntthefrontjj, and on Instagram @hunt_the_front_vlog.