Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Victorious at U.S. 36 Raceway

Inside Line Promotions – COLCORD, Okla. (April 8, 2024) – Both Big Game Motorsports and David Gravel are inching closer to the coveted 100-victory mark with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

Gravel captured his second triumph of the season last Friday at U.S. 36 Raceway near Osborn, Mo. Winning the Wildcat Showdown gave him his 90 th career World of Outlaws win, a feat only nine other drivers have accomplished. The victorious night marked the 96 th career trip into the World of Outlaws Winner’s Circle for Big Game Motorsports.

“Things are rolling good,” Gravel said. “It’s hard to get things rolling when you race one time a week. Racing two times last weekend was good to get into the flow of things. It was a strong weekend.”

The action on Friday began with Gravel qualifying fifth quickest. He advanced from third to second place in a heat race after another competitor in front of him was caught up in an incident. Gravel ended third in the dash to start the A Main on the inside of the second row.

“We had a little bit of luck in the heat race with (Bill) Balog getting into a lapped car to move us into a dash position,” he said. “And then me falling to seventh on the start of the feature. It was a terrible start and I fell to seventh right away. Luckily there was a caution and we had a complete restart.

“I settled into fourth early before I picked off third and then I got second. A few laps later Sheldon (Haudenschild) got into the lapped car. I think we could have passed him without that incident. We were gaining on him and rolling good.”

Gravel inherited the lead on Lap 21 and he held the point for the final 15 laps to score the victory.

The strong weekend continued on Saturday at Arrowhead Speedway, which hosted the World of Outlaws Jason Johnson Classic. Gravel established a new track record while setting quick time during qualifying. He then won a heat race before placing sixth in the dash.

 

“There wasn’t any passing in the dash as it was top dominant,” he said. “Luckily in the feature the bottom was the place to be in turns three and four. I got to fourth right away. There was a restart and I was able to get to third. Lapped traffic came about and I got to second. Then I paced Sheldon and tried to conserve my tires. I envisioned I was going to win that race, but I wasn’t able get by him.”

 

Gravel advanced for a runner-up result, which marked his fourth consecutive top-two performance and his sixth podium of the season to push his lead in the World of Outlaws championship standings to 40 points.

 

Next up for the team is the World of Outlaws Spring Classic this Friday and Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo.

 

“We have a lot of confidence going into the weekend,” Gravel said. “I felt we were really fast last year at the Ironman and had a nose wing fall down on us. I’m excited to get back there. This weekend is usually a lot different than it is for the Ironman so you don’t know what you’ll get. Hopefully we can get two nights in.”

 

QUICK RESULTS –

 

April 5 – U.S. 36 Raceway near Osborn, Mo. – Qualifying: 5; Heat race: 2 (3); Dash: 3 (4); Feature: 1 (3).

 

April 6 – Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord, Okla. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 6 (6); Feature: 2 (6).

 

SEASON STATS –

 

11 races, 2 wins, 9 top fives, 10 top 10s, 11 top 15s, 11 top 20s

 

UP NEXT –

 

Friday and Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo., for the World of Outlaws Spring Classic with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

 

MEDIA LINKS –

 

X: https://twitter.com/BigGameMotorspt

 

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

 

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs. For more information, visit http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com .

 

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

 

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through August, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .

 

TICKET LINK –

 

To purchase online tickets for events at either Huset’s Speedway or at Jackson Motorplex, visit http://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

