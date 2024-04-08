Hagar Tackling Several World of Outlaws Races to Start Season

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – COLCORD, Okla. (April 8, 2024) – Derek Hagar is planning to pilot a Paul Hart owned sprint car, affectionately known as the Sonic Blaster, approximately 15 times this year with a variety of World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Kubota High Limit Racing shows on the schedule.

The season began last Saturday at Arrowhead Speedway during the World of Outlaws Jason Johnson Classic.

“I felt like we were decent,” Hagar said. “We’re low on crew members so I was having to do everything myself. Being in a rush, I didn’t have time to run air so we were rich on the motor so it wasn’t running to the best of its ability in qualifying. It changed a bunch and we were way too rich.”

Hagar qualified 30 th quickest and he finished where he started – eighth – in a heat race. He capped the night by advancing from 10 th to sixth place in the Last Chance Showdown, ending only two positions shy of transferring into the main event.

“We didn’t qualify well or heat race well,” he said. “We changed a bunch of stuff so the car would work and it was better in the LCS, but we didn’t have the brakes to drive the car the way I wanted to.

“With these guys you have to be on top of your game from the time you unload. We’ll regroup and get new brakes on the car this week. We got some things worked out and I feel confident going into Pevely.”

The team returns to action with the World of Outlaws this Friday and Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo., during the World of Outlaws Spring Classic. The tentative plan is to also race with ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ the following weekend in Kentucky and Indiana.

QUICK RESULTS –

April 6 – Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord, Okla. – Qualifying: 30; Heat race: 8 (8); B Main: 6 (10).

SEASON STATS –

1 race, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s, 0 top 15s, 0 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo., for the World of Outlaws Spring Classic with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.DerekHagarRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HagarDerek

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – J&J Auto Racing

Located in McKenzie, Tenn., J&J Auto Racing has manufactured sprint car chassis and racing parts for more than 40 years. For more information, visit http://www.JandJAutoRacing.com .

“They’ve been in the family since J&J Auto Racing started building cars,” Hagar said. “My stepdad’s dad owned race cars back in the Riverside days. They are good, safe, dependable race cars and great people to deal with.”

Hagar would like to thank Sonic of Dyersburg, Keith Jones Promotions, Boat Warehouse, West Tennessee Expediting, Inc., Ameri-Panel, J&J Auto Racing, B & D Towing and Recovery, FK Rod Ends, Dynotech Performance Race Engines, A.M.P., Fragola Performance Systems, Administrative Consulting Services, Killer Coatings, Beazt Composites, Xtreme Race Graphics, Southern Collision Centre, AR Dyno Specialty, Jeff’s Heating and Cooling, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Weld Wheels, DHR Suspension, Hinchman Racewear, Wix Filters, Valvoline, Ti64 and Builtwiser Wings for their continued support.