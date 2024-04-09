Farmer City Raceway Back to Host World of Outlaws’ Illini 100 For First Time Since 2021

- Advertisement -

Drivers prepare to get back in the saddle ahead of Farmer City Raceway’s Illini 100 weekend – April 11-13

FARMER CITY, IL (April 9, 2024) – The 56-day wait for World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Models racing concludes with the first Midwest visit to Farmer City Raceway for the Illini 100, April 12-13.

The newest test for the top dirt Late Model drivers begins with a practice night on Thursday, April 11, allowing drivers to get ready behind the wheel before the two days of high-octane competition commences.

The Series will race 100 laps over the two days, making up the bullring battle. Friday, April 12, has the Outlaws chasing $10,000-to-win in a 40-lap Feature. Then, Saturday’s finale has drivers going 60 laps for a $20,000 top prize.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota and MARS Modifieds join the Late Models both days for an epic weekend of racing.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models race on DIRTVision – either online or with the DIRTVision app.

Here are the top storylines to look out for this weekend:

Home of Champions – All four Illinois drivers racing for the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models title in 2024 have parked their cars in Victory Lane at Farmer City. However, two are chasing their first Illini 100 triumph.

New Berlin, IL driver Brandon Sheppard shares a tie with Billy Moyer for most Illini 100 victories – capturing three in total (2015, 2017, and 2019). The four-time Series champion looks to break the record in his #B5 Longhorn Factory Team machine.

Reigning Series champion Bobby Pierce, of Oakwood, IL, has won the last two Series race at Farmer City and will be on the hunt for his second Illini 100 victory. The Illinois facility was also the sight of his first Series win in 2021.

Though he’s never won the Illini 100 finale, Chatham, IL’s Brian Shirley has two wins with the World of Outlaws at Farmer City – winning two preliminary Feature races in 2017 and 2019. The five-time DIRTcar Summer Nationals champion last won at the track with the Hell Tour in 2023.

Carpentersville, IL native Dennis Erb Jr hopes to cross the Illini 100 off his list of races to win this season. The 2022 Series champion has recorded four wins at his home state track, with two wins shared by the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Northern Allstar Late Model Series.

Smokey Seconds – After two consecutive second-place finishes in the last two World of Outlaws events, Chris Madden, of Gray Court, SC, will be eager to end that streak with his first Farmer City Raceway victory.

However, with those second-place finishes, and having finished inside the top 10 in all four Series races, so far, this year, Madden currently sits second in points – eight points behind Brandon Sheppard.

To add, “Smokey” has not finished outside of the top 10 with the Series in the last 18 races (250 days) – looking to extend the streak in the “Land of Lincoln.”

Thrilling Beginnings – While Nick Hoffman and Cade Dillard share a “thrill” in their nicknames, the two drivers each recorded their best career starts with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models in 2024.

Hoffman – from Mooresville, NC, won the first night with the Series at DIRTcar Nationals on a last-lap pass around Madden with a send through Turn 4. The win helped catapult the “Thrill from Mooresville” to fifth in the standings.

Dillard, from Robeline, LA, recorded a string of four consecutive top-10 finishes in all Series races, placing “The Thriller” third in points – his career-best start to the season.

Xtreme Combo – Joining the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models is the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota in their first visit to Farmer City Raceway.

The Illini 100 hosts the sixth and seventh meeting between the two Series’ – with the last meeting happening at Davenport Speedway in 2023.

There, Pierce won the first two and Sheppard won the finale, while Gavin Miller and 2022 Xtreme Outlaw Series champion Zach Daum grabbed Feature wins.

WHEN AND WHERE

Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, IL

ABOUT THE TRACK

Farmer City Raceway is a 1/4-mile bullring dirt oval

TRACK RECORD

Farmer City Raceway – 11.750 by Brandon Sheppard on 4/5/19

ONLINE

Farmer City Raceway: https://www.farmercityracing.com/

AROUND THE TURN

The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models head to Thunderhill Raceway on Thursday, April 18, then to Talladega Short Track for two days of racing, April 19-20.

FEATURE WINNERS: (3 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 2 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 1 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (12 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 3 1. Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 3 Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – 3 Dale McDowell – Chickamauga, GA – 2 Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 2 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 2 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 2 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 1 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – 1 Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – 1 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1 Garrett Smith – Eatonton, GA – 1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (6 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Dustin Sorensen – Rochester, MN – 2 Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN – 2 Max Blair – Centerville, PA – 2 Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – 1 Cody Overton – Thomson, GA – 1 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1 Chase Junghans – Manhattan, KS – 1 Boom Briggs – Bear Lake, PA – 1

PODIUM FINISHES (5 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – Podiums

Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 3 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 2 Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 1 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 1 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 1 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 1 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 1 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (3 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – H.C.

Max Blair – Centerville, PA – 2 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 1 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (3 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – QTs

Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 2 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 1 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 1

CASE FEATURE LAP LEADERS (7 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – Laps Led

Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 47 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 29 Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – 16 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 16 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 15 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 14 Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – 6 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 1

2024 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule

Friday, Jan. 19/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Devin Moran Saturday, Jan. 20/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Hudson O’Neal Thursday, Feb. 15 /Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Nick Hoffman Friday, Jan. 19/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Devin Moran (2)