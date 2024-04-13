Ashton Torgerson Victorious with POWRi National Midgets and Xtreme at Farmer City

- Advertisement -

Belleville, IL. (4/13/24) Ashton Torgerson would run away on the high side of Farmer City Raceway to earn his second career feature win with the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, in support of the Illini-100 on Saturday Night’s exhilarating action after leading twenty-eight laps.

Early on-track excitement with twenty-six entries to the POWRi National Midgets, running in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, would find Ethan Mitchell start the action off with a quick-time in group hot-lap qualifying with a time of 13.162-second as Ashton Torgerson, Cannon McIntosh, and Kale Drake would each notch heat racing victories.

Setting the feature field would find the high-point qualifier Ashton Torgerson roll an invert of zero to set Torgerson and Ethan Mitchell on the front row leading the field as the green flag flew with the speedy Torgerson gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap with Chase McDermand, Cannon McIntosh, Kale Drake, and Zach Daum battled inside the early top five.

Briefly overtaking for the top spot for a pair of laps would find a low-running Chase McDermand leading the way as Ashton Torgerson never wavered from the top side to maneuver his way back out front to regain the lead with Cannon McIntosh, Ryan Timms, Zach Daum, Ethan Mitchell, Kale Drake, Tyler Edwards, Mitchell Davis, and Gavin Miller raced tightly inside the contending top ten.

Cruising to a comfortable lead at the mid-way point of the feature would find Ashton Torgerson protecting the lead as a quick-running Ryan Timms would start to approach the pace-setting leader among lap traffic.

Bunching the field back together after a lap seventeen caution would find Ashton Torgerson guarding the top of the track with Ryan Timms keeping pace as Cannon McIntosh, Mitchell Davis, and Chase McDermand running inside the top five.

Striding to a massive one-second winning advantage current POWRi National Midget point-leader Ashton Torgerson would not be denied in gaining his second seasonal victory with Cannon McIntosh moving into the runner-up spot with Ryan Timms finalizing the all-KKM podium placements in a hard-fought thirty-lap feature.

“Feels great to be on a rail all weekend, the second last night made me hungry to win tonight,” said the winning Ashton Torgerson in the Farmer City Raceway winner’s circle. Added, “This race team is great, every weekend we are learning and it makes everything fun.”

Flying through the field past nine competitors would find Mitchell Davis finish fourth with leader of two laps Chase McDermand rounding out the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, top-five finishers in support of the Illini-100, running at Farmer City Raceway.

POWRi National Midgets & Xtreme | Farmer City Raceway | 4/13/24:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Group Qualifying Time: 19M-Ethan Mitchell(13.162)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 67K-Ashton Torgerson

Engler Machine and Tool Heat Race 2 Winner: 71K-Cannon McIntosh

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 97K-Kale Drake

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 67K-Ashton Torgerson

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 43-Gunnar Setser(+12)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 67K-Ashton Torgerson

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[1]; 2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[3]; 3. 67-Ryan Timms[11]; 4. 56D-Mitchell Davis[13]; 5. 40-Chase McDermand[5]; 6. 97-Gavin Miller[8]; 7. 56-Tyler Edwards[9]; 8. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[2]; 9. 97K-Kale Drake[4]; 10. 43-Gunnar Setser[22]; 11. 7U-Zach Daum[6]; 12. 21K-Karter Sarff[12]; 13. 13-Elijah Gile[18]; 14. 55-Trevor Cline[7]; 15. 1K-Brayton Lynch[15]; 16. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[14]; 17. 14S-TJ Smith[17]; 18. 66-Jayden Clay[25]; 19. 5U-Peter Smith[20]; 20. 98-Luke Drotschie[16]; 21. 71-Jade Avedisian[10]; 22. 57-Mark McMahill[23]; 23. 10C-Dalton Camfield[24]; 24. 16C-David Camfield Jr[19]; 25. 73W-Luke Wackerlin[26]; 26. 17C-Devin Camfield[21].

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[3]; 2. 7U-Zach Daum[1]; 3. 56-Tyler Edwards[5]; 4. 97-Gavin Miller[4]; 5. 56D-Mitchell Davis[2]; 6. 14S-TJ Smith[6]; 7. 5U-Peter Smith[7]; 8. 43-Gunnar Setser[8]; 9. 66-Jayden Clay[9].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[2]; 2. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[4]; 3. 21K-Karter Sarff[1]; 4. 67-Ryan Timms[3]; 5. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[6]; 6. 98-Luke Drotschie[5]; 7. 17C-Devin Camfield[7]; 8. 10C-Dalton Camfield[8]; 9. 73W-Luke Wackerlin[9].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 97K-Kale Drake[2]; 2. 55-Trevor Cline[1]; 3. 40-Chase McDermand[4]; 4. 71-Jade Avedisian[3]; 5. 1K-Brayton Lynch[5]; 6. 13-Elijah Gile[7]; 7. 16C-David Camfield Jr[6]; 8. 57-Mark McMahill[8].

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:13.201[1]; 2. 67K-Ashton Torgerson, 00:13.227[6]; 3. 56D-Mitchell Davis, 00:13.236[3]; 4. 7U-Zach Daum, 00:13.260[5]; 5. 56-Tyler Edwards, 00:13.321[8]; 6. 14S-TJ Smith, 00:13.325[2]; 7. 5U-Peter Smith, 00:13.392[7]; 8. 43-Gunnar Setser, 00:13.468[4]; 9. 66-Jayden Clay, 00:13.927[9].

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 00:13.162[1]; 2. 67-Ryan Timms, 00:13.280[8]; 3. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 00:13.335[5]; 4. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:13.370[9]; 5. 98-Luke Drotschie, 00:13.419[7]; 6. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:13.423[4]; 7. 17C-Devin Camfield, 00:13.809[6]; 8. 10C-Dalton Camfield, 00:13.975[2]; 9. 73W-Luke Wackerlin, 00:14.384[3].

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:13.200[4]; 2. 71-Jade Avedisian, 00:13.249[6]; 3. 97K-Kale Drake, 00:13.358[1]; 4. 55-Trevor Cline, 00:13.543[8]; 5. 1K-Brayton Lynch, 00:13.570[3]; 6. 16C-David Camfield Jr, 00:13.620[5]; 7. 13-Elijah Gile, 00:13.758[7]; 8. 57-Mark McMahill, 00:13.913[2].

