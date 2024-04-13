Ryan Timms Wins Friday with POWRi National Midgets and Xtreme at Farmer City

- Advertisement -

Belleville, IL. (4/12/24) Ryan Timms would prevail on the high side to earn his fifth career feature win with the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, in support of the Illini-100 on Friday Night’s preliminary action at Farmer City Speedway after leading sixteen laps.

Early on-track excitement with twenty-five entries the POWRi National Midgets, running in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, would find Kale Drake start the action off with a track record quick-time in group qualifying with a lap-time of 12.931-second as Zach Daum, Ashton Torgerson, and Ryan Timms would each notch heat racing victories.

Setting the feature field would find the high-point qualifier Ryan Timms roll an invert of four to set Chase McDermand and Kale Drake on the front row, leading the field as the green flag flew with Kale Drake gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap using a speedy high line.

Pacing the field out front, the 2022 POWRi Outlaw Micro League champion Kale Drake would continue to lead the way with Chase McDermand running in the second spot as Ryan Timms gained in the final podium placement. Zach Daum and Ashton Torgerson would swap positions inside the top five with Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller, Kevin Thomas Jr, Tyler Edwards, and Gunnar Setser all raced inside the top ten positions.

Sliding into the lead on lap ten using a brave turn four maneuver, Ryan Timms would work the track perfectly with lap traffic all around the top contending position as Kale Drake and Chase McDermand stayed close to the top spot.

Contact with a lap car and second place Kale Drake would bring out the caution flag on lap eighteen with Ryan Timms out front as Chase McDermand moved into the runner-up spot with Ashton Torgerson, Zach Daum, and Cannon McIntosh restarting within the top five.

Restarting late while protecting the front of the field, Ryan Timms would keep Ashton Torgerson at bay in the runner-up spot with Chase McDermand finalizing the podium placements in a hard-fought feature.

“Going into the main I knew we had a fast car and I was feeling really confident going into the feature, one and two were really choppy but I could hold three and four wide open,” said the victorious Ryan Timms in the Farmer City Speedway winner’s circle. Adding, “I can’t thank my crew enough for giving me such a great car and hopefully we can do it tomorrow night.”

Staying in the hunt all event, Zach Daum would finish fourth with Cannon McIntosh rounding out the POWRi National Midget League running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota top-five finishers in support of the Illini-100 preliminary night running at Farmer City Speedway on Friday.

POWRi National Midgets & Xtreme | Farmer City | 4/12/24:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Group Qualifying Time: 97K-Kale Drake (12.931)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 7U-Zach Daum

Engler Machine and Tool Heat Race 2 Winner: 67K-Ashton Torgerson

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 67-Ryan Timms

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 67-Ryan Timms

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 4K-Kayle Roell(+8)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 67-Ryan Timms

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 67-Ryan Timms[4]; 2. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[3]; 3. 40-Chase McDermand[1]; 4. 7U-Zach Daum[5]; 5. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[10]; 6. 97-Gavin Miller[9]; 7. 9-Kevin Thomas Jr[6]; 8. 56-Tyler Edwards[7]; 9. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[16]; 10. 56D-Mitchell Davis[14]; 11. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[17]; 12. 21K-Karter Sarff[11]; 13. 4K-Kayla Roell[21]; 14. 14S-TJ Smith[12]; 15. 1K-Brayton Lynch[15]; 16. 5U-Peter Smith[18]; 17. 66-Jayden Clay[24]; 18. 13-Elijah Gile[19]; 19. 55-Trevor Cline[23]; 20. 57-Mark McMahill[22]; 21. 73W-Luke Wackerlin[25]; 22. 43-Gunnar Setser[8]; 23. 97K-Kale Drake[2]; 24. 98-Luke Drotschie[13]; 25. 71-Jade Avedisian[20].

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7U-Zach Daum[2]; 2. 97K-Kale Drake[4]; 3. 97-Gavin Miller[1]; 4. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[7]; 5. 98-Luke Drotschie[6]; 6. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[5]; 7. 4K-Kayla Roell[8]; 8. 66-Jayden Clay[9]; 9. 71-Jade Avedisian[3].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[3]; 2. 40-Chase McDermand[4]; 3. 43-Gunnar Setser[2]; 4. 14S-TJ Smith[1]; 5. 1K-Brayton Lynch[5]; 6. 13-Elijah Gile[6]; 7. 57-Mark McMahill[7]; 8. 73W-Luke Wackerlin[8].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Ryan Timms[4]; 2. 56-Tyler Edwards[1]; 3. 9-Kevin Thomas Jr[3]; 4. 21K-Karter Sarff[5]; 5. 56D-Mitchell Davis[6]; 6. 5U-Peter Smith[8]; 7. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[2]; 8. 55-Trevor Cline[7].

Qualifying 1: 1. 97K-Kale Drake, 00:12.931[9]; 2. 71-Jade Avedisian, 00:12.932[5]; 3. 7U-Zach Daum, 00:12.944[8]; 4. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:13.106[7]; 5. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 00:13.111[1]; 6. 98-Luke Drotschie, 00:13.182[4]; 7. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 00:13.205[3]; 8. 4K-Kayla Roell, 00:13.433[2]; 9. 66-Jayden Clay, 00:13.939[6].

Qualifying 2: 1. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:13.065[4]; 2. 67K-Ashton Torgerson, 00:13.083[2]; 3. 43-Gunnar Setser, 00:13.287[3]; 4. 14S-TJ Smith, 00:13.384[6]; 5. 1K-Brayton Lynch, 00:13.485[5]; 6. 13-Elijah Gile, 00:13.534[7]; 7. 57-Mark McMahill, 00:13.804[1]; 8. 73W-Luke Wackerlin, 00:14.332[8].

Qualifying 3: 1. 67-Ryan Timms, 00:13.130[8]; 2. 9-Kevin Thomas Jr, 00:13.137[7]; 3. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:13.236[5]; 4. 56-Tyler Edwards, 00:13.279[1]; 5. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:13.288[3]; 6. 56D-Mitchell Davis, 00:13.379[2]; 7. 55-Trevor Cline, 00:13.383[4]; 8. 5U-Peter Smith, 00:13.416[6].

Hot Laps 1: 1. 7U-Zach Daum, 00:13.234[8]; 2. 97K-Kale Drake, 00:13.236[9]; 3. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 00:13.290[3]; 4. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:13.319[7]; 5. 71-Jade Avedisian, 00:13.345[5]; 6. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 00:13.373[1]; 7. 98-Luke Drotschie, 00:13.602[4]; 8. 4K-Kayla Roell, 00:13.805[2]; 9. 66-Jayden Clay, 00:14.018[6]

Hot Laps 2: 1. 67K-Ashton Torgerson, 00:13.163[2]; 2. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:13.212[4]; 3. 14S-TJ Smith, 00:13.260[6]; 4. 43-Gunnar Setser, 00:13.337[3]; 5. 1K-Brayton Lynch, 00:13.498[5]; 6. 13-Elijah Gile, 00:13.553[7]; 7. 57-Mark McMahill, 00:14.444[1]; 8. 73W-Luke Wackerlin, 00:14.498[8].

Hot Laps 3: 1. 67-Ryan Timms, 00:12.901[8]; 2. 9-Kevin Thomas Jr, 00:12.990[7]; 3. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:13.014[3]; 4. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:13.053[5]; 5. 56-Tyler Edwards, 00:13.102[1]; 6. 5U-Peter Smith, 00:13.207[6]; 7. 55-Trevor Cline, 00:13.211[4]; 8. 56D-Mitchell Davis, 00:13.311[2].

Fans unable to attend the 2024 Illini 100 can catch every lap LIVE at https://www.dirtvision.com.

More details for the Illini 100 and Farmer City Raceway including track location and camping details can be found online at www.farmercityracing.com.

More information about the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota can be found online at www.xtremeoutlawseries.com

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.