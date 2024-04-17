Carson Ferguson Wins Southbound Throwdown Opener

- Advertisement -



Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Kentucky Doubleheader Up Next

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (04/15/24) – Carson Ferguson recorded the $5,000 Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series victory on Friday during the night during the opening round of the Southbound Throwdown aboard his Hoopaugh Grading Company / Paylor Motorsports No. 93 Franklin Enterprises / WP Racing Shocks / Coltman Farms Racing / Longhorn Chassis by Wesley Page Super Late Model.

“We had to get on the brakes there on the first lap because (Mark) Whitener kind of slid across my nose there on the start. I think he thought he had me clear, but I got a run through the center and kind of started a fire under me. I drove real hard and got to the lead and then from there our hot rod just took off,” Ferguson said. “On Saturday night we held second for the first half of the race until I missed the rubber on a restart and (Scott) Bloomquist got past me. We ended up third, and overall it was a good weekend for us.

“We’re going to head to Kentucky this coming weekend to get some laps for the upcoming Lucas Oil (Late Model Dirt Series) event at Ponderosa Speedway.”

Following the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series to the Sunshine State, Carson Ferguson rolled into All-Tech Raceway (Lake City, Fla.) with the Paylor Motorsports crew on Friday afternoon for the opening night of the Southbound Throwdown.

With the night’s program locking in the Top-10 from qualifying times, Ferguson laid down the quickest lap in his group which earned him the outside pole for the A-Main.

Flashing by the polesitter on lap 3, Carson led the final 28 circuits to score the $5,000-to-win opener. In his third-career triumph with the tour, Ferguson outran Mark Whitener and Brandon Overton who joined him on the podium.

With a $15,000 prize up for grabs on Saturday evening, Carson made up one spot in his heat race to score the victory and once again earn the outside pole for the main event.

As the track quickly took rubber in the 50-lap race, Ferguson ran in the runner-up position until a late restart pushed him back to third. Carson trailed Joseph Joiner and Scott Bloomquist at the checkered flag to round out the podium in third.

Full results from the tour’s second weekend is available at www.HTFSeries.com.

Ferguson & Paylor Motorsports will invade ‘The Bluegrass State’ this weekend for a pair of Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals events. Friday finds the team at Ponderosa Speedway (Junction City, Ky.) for a $7,553-to-win event, while Saturday will see the action shift to Lake Cumberland Speedway (Burnside, Ky.) for a $10,053-to-win program.

More info on the weekend’s events, can be found at www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com.

Carson Ferguson would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include: Hoopaugh Grading Company LLC, Franklin Enterprises, Night Owl National Contractors Inc., Tribble Electric, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Longhorn by WP, Bilstein, WP Racing Shocks, ArmsList.com, John Page Racing, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas Inc., Brad Benton Trucking, Baker Mitchell Plumbing, VP Racing, Tiger Precision Products, Live Oak Aesthetic and Family Dentistry, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Beaux-Tie Limousine Service, k1 Race Gear, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Harmanco’s Family Restaurant, PRO FABrication, Performance Bodies & Parts, DRP Performance Products, QuickCar Racing Products, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Tire, Max Papis Innovations (MPI), Allstar Performance, Carolina Roofing & Gutters, KRC Power Steering, Collins Signs, Indocil Art, Bell Helmets, Vic Hill Race Engines, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

Visit Carson Ferguson’s official website at www.CarsonFerguson.com for the latest team information.