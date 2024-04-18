Matt Covington Returning For 12th ASCS National Tour Run

HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsAmerican Sprint Car Series (ASCS) NewsMatt Covington Returning For 12th ASCS National Tour Run

By Bryan Hulbert
CONCORD, NC (April 18, 2024) – A name that has become synonymous with the American Sprint Car Series, Oklahoma’s Matt Covington will return for his 12th overall season chasing the National Tour.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Covington said. “Excited to see how it goes with World Racing Group taking over. I think it will be good for the Series going forward. It’s going to be different, but we’ll adjust and get it figured out, and really just looking forward to seeing what Cody [Cordell] and Lonnie [Wheatley] can do with the Series.”

Not the first season that Covington has been in contention for a championship, the driver of the Missile Motorsports/T&L Foundry No. 95 fought to the last lap with Jason Martin for the 2023 title.

Missing it by 46 markers, Covington reflected on the season and shared his thoughts on 2024.

“We didn’t have a bad year last year, but it wasn’t spectacular, where the No. 36 had a great year,” he said. “Certainly, it wasn’t a failure. We won three National Tour events and had a lot of top-five finishes, but we know we need to step it up if we want to win the championship, and that’s what our goal is this year. Luckily, we didn’t need to make a lot of changes during the off-season. Steven Lane is back with me working on the car. This will be his second season, and we’ve really gotten into a good rhythm.”

Getting behind the wheel in Quarter Midgets at the age of five, Covington collected over 100 feature wins and three national titles before being inducted into the Quarter Midget Hall of Fame in 2004.

Moving into Sprint Cars in 2008, he took on the National Tour for the first time in 2009. Returning to ASCS Lone Star and Sooner Region competition in 2010, Covington collected five titles between the two tours before returning to the National Tour in 2014.

In his time on the road, Covington has made 377 Feature starts, putting him sixth all-time, and made it to Victory Lane 18 times across 14 states. His record also includes 129 top-five and 229 top-10 finishes, plus 34 ASCS regional triumphs.

Fans can keep track of Matt Covington at www.mattcovingtonracing.com, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mattcovingtonracing, or follow him on X @mattcovington95, as well as Instagram @mattcovingtonracing, and TikTok at @mattcoivngtonracing.

The 2024 American Sprint Car Series National Tour begins on Friday-Saturday, April 19-20, at Super Bee Speedway in Chatham, La.

The 2024 season marks the 33rd season of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours encompassing Wing and Non-Wing competition.

Live coverage of the National Tour can be found exclusively at http://www.DIRTVision.com.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ascsracing).

