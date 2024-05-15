39th DIRTcar Summer Nationals, 14th Summit Modified Nationals Kicks off June 12

- Advertisement -

1 MONTH ALERT: 39th Summer Nationals, 14th Modified Nationals Kicks off June 12

New $10,000 points fund bonus added for overall champion plus additional cash prizes for top-10 in final standings

PEORIA, IL (May 15, 2024) – The summer’s hottest tour for daily Late Model and Modified racing across the Midwest is nearly ready for action.

The 39th edition of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and 14th DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals begins in one month with the first event at Peoria Speedway – Wednesday, June 12. Late Models will contest a total of 28 races over a 33-day period, traveling through nine different states before ending with the season finale at Wayne County Speedway in Ohio on July 14.

The Summit Modifieds will race 25 events over the same 33-day schedule and will then continue on to Fairbury Speedway for the final two events – Friday-Saturday, July 26-27 – as part of the 34th annual Prairie Dirt Classic.

VIEW FULL SCHEDULES

Late Model Features on Friday and Saturday nights will pay the traditional $10,000 check to the winner, while most other weekday events will award $5,000 to the winner. Lincoln Speedway has posted a Late Model purse for their event on June 23, which includes a $7,500 check for the Feature winner.

The Summit Modifieds will award a $1,500 check for 24 of the 27 total events, excluding all events at Fairbury Speedway, which will award $2,000 to the main event winner on June 15, $500 to all four Showdown Feature winners on July 26, and $5,000 to the winner of the Modified portion of the Prairie Dirt Classic on July 27. The Modified Nationals points champion will receive a $5,000 check, plus checks for the top-10 drivers in the final points standings.

Introduced for the 2023 season, Late Models will follow a weekly points fund distribution, which awards a $10,000 check to the points champion of each week plus checks for the top-10 drivers in each week’s points final standings. New for 2024 – the overall Summer Nationals champion (combined points for all five weeks) will be awarded an additional $10,000 check, plus checks for the top-10 drivers in the final overall standings.

LATE MODEL COMPETITOR GUIDE

MODIFIED COMPETITOR GUIDE

Last year, 23-year-old Ashton Winger became the first driver from the State of Georgia to win the overall championship and first driver from outside the State of Illinois to win it since Don O’Neal in 2004. Winger accomplished the feat on the back of six Feature wins and two weekly points championships.

Tyler Nicely – the 27-year-old UMP Modified racer from Owensboro, KY – clinched his first career Summit Modified championship with five Feature wins in 17 starts, becoming the first driver from the State of Kentucky to win the points championship.

Three new tracks will welcome both divisions of the Hell Tour for the first time ever, including Old No. 1 Speedway in Harrisburg, AR, on July 2, Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, AR, on July 4, and Crystal Motor Speedway in Crystal, MI, on July 12.

Don’t miss a moment of the action this summer – buy a ticket at the gate of a track near you or watch every lap of every race live with a subscription to DIRTVision.

COMBINED 2024 TOUR SCHEDULES

Week #1

Wednesday, June 12 | Peoria Speedway | Peoria, IL

Thursday, June 13 | Kankakee County Speedway | Kankakee, IL

Friday, June 14 | Tri-City Speedway | Pontoon Beach, IL

Saturday, June 15 | Fairbury Speedway | Fairbury, IL

Sunday, June 16 | Sycamore Speedway | Maple Park, IL (Late Models only)

Week #2

Tuesday, June 18 | Davenport Speedway | Davenport, IA (Late Models only)

Wednesday, June 19 | Adams County (IL) Speedway | Quincy, IL

Thursday, June 20 | Spoon River Speedway | Lewistown, IL

Friday, June 21 | Brownstown Bullring | Brownstown, IL

Saturday, June 22 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO

Sunday, June 23 | Lincoln Speedway | Lincoln, IL

Week #3

Tuesday, June 25 | Springfield Raceway | Springfield, MO (Late Models only)

Thursday, June 27 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

Friday, June 28 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL

Saturday, June 29 | Highland Speedway | Highland, IL

Sunday, June 30 | Red Hill Raceway | Sumner, IL

Week #4

Tuesday, July 2 | Old No. 1 Speedway | Harrisburg, AR

Wednesday, July 3 | Benton Speedway | Benton, MO

Thursday, July 4 | Riverside International Speedway | West Memphis, AR

Friday, July 5 | Paducah International Raceway | Paducah, KY

Saturday, July 6 | Clarksville Speedway | Clarksville, TN

Sunday, July 7 | Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN

Week #5

Tuesday, July 9 | Shadyhill Speedway | Medaryville, IN

Wednesday, July 10 | Hartford Motor Speedway | Hartford, MI

Thursday, July 11| Butler Motor Speedway | Quincy, MI

Friday, July 12 | Crystal Motor Speedway | Crystal, MI

Saturday, July 13 | Oakshade Raceway | Wauseon, OH

Sunday, July 14 | Wayne County Speedway | Orrville, OH

34th annual Prairie Dirt Classic (Modifieds only)

Friday, July 26 | Fairbury Speedway | Fairbury, IL

Saturday, July 27 | Fairbury Speedway | Fairbury, IL