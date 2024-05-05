Aaron Reutzel Holds Them Off in Knoxville’s 71st Opener!

- Advertisement -

Chase Randall Stomps Them in the 360’s; Matt Allen Wins His First Career Main with the Pros

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (May 4, 2024) – After two weekends of rain, the Knoxville Raceway kicked off its 71st weekly season Saturday with Kraig Ford/Pella Motors Night. Aaron Reutzel was the big winner, taking his tenth career 410 victory here and $6,000 in the process. The Clute, Texas native held off defending champion Austin McCarl for that win in the Ridge and Sons Racing #87. Chase Randall won by nearly half a lap in the 360 class, and Matt Allen scored his first career win in the Pro Sprints class

Lynton Jeffrey led the 20-lap 410 A main early on, ahead of Reutzel, Austin McCarl, Carson McCarl and Matt Juhl. Reutzel used the low side of turn two to pass Jeffrey for the lead on lap three. Meanwhile, Randall moved into the top five on lap four, as Reutzel was gingerly negotiating lapped traffic. Randall passed Carson McCarl for fourth on lap five, but Carson battled back to reclaim that spot two laps later.

Austin McCarl began to hit his stride in the middle stages, using the low side of four to pass Jeffrey for second on lap nine. He slowly reeled in Reutzel in heavy traffic and pulled beside him on a few occasions. Reutzel maneuvered traffic well until the only caution of the race flew for a spun Paul Nienhiser with three to go.

Reutzel pulled away from there, with Austin McCarl finishing second. Dusty Zomer blasted from fifth to third in the final corner, while Jeffrey and Randall completed the top five. Carson McCarl, Juhl, Kerry Madsen, Jamie Ball and Scott Bogucki rounded out the top ten. Carson McCarl set quick time, while Zomer, Tasker Phillips and Jeffrey were heat winners.

“We had two phenomenal racecars tonight,” said Reutzel, referring to his 360 mount. “Our motor ripped. It was a pretty good night for the first race here. The night went smooth. It played out really well. I’m super happy to be racing back at Knoxville. It makes racing fun again. Thanks to the fans for coming out and sticking out the cold weather.”

The 18-lap 360 feature got off to a ragged start. Sawyer Phillips and AJ Moeller flipped hard before a lap could be completed. Both were unhurt. The restart saw Chase Randall and Cam Martin make contact, sending the latter spinning hard and off on the hook.

Once finally green, Joe Beaver took the lead over Ryan Giles and Aaron Reutzel. Reutzel shot by Giles on lap two, while Randall moved up to fourth. A spin by Tony Rost on lap three negated a pass for the lead by Reutzel. Instead, Beaver led Reutzel, Giles, Randall and Calvin Landis back to green.

Randall quickly took third and set his sights on Reutzel, passing him for second on lap six. At that point, a three-wide battle for the lead ensued. Randall shot by Beaver for the lead on lap eight, while something broke in the suspension of Reutzel’s machine, sending him into a tip-over. He was unhurt. Alex Vande Voort tipped over on that restart, bringing another red.

Giles passed Beaver for the second spot on the restart, but Randall began pulling away. Clint Garner climbed from fifth up to third, and Terry McCarl entered the top five. Garner took second from Giles with eight to go. Randall opened up a huge lead and was lapping cars with five to go.

Giles moved back by Garner for second with three to go, while McCarl claimed fourth. Randall won by almost a half lap over Giles, McCarl who passed Garner in the last corner, and Jamie Ball. Landis, hard-charger Ryan Leavitt, Beaver, Tyler Groenendyk and Tasker Phillips completed the top ten. Reutzel set quick time over the 36-car field, and McCarl, Jack Anderson, Sawyer Phillips and Clint Garner won heat races. Tasker Phillips claimed the B. It was Randall’s fifth career 360 win here.

A pair of rookies feature was done before a lap could be completed in the 15-lap Pro Sprints feature. Cole Campbell got sideways and collected teammate Chase Fischer to end their night. No one was hurt. Matt Allen led from the start, with Mike Mayberry jetting from sixth to second on the first lap. Chase Young rode low on lap three to pass Mayberry for second.

Allen was lapping cars by lap seven, when Rob Kubli, who was running fifth slowed to a stop and exited. Brandon Worthington also retired. Mayberry was able to reclaim the runner-up spot on the restart. Mayberry reeled in Allen for the point and passed him on lap 14. As the two entered turn one side-by-side, Allen edged back out front using the low side and carrying it to the checkers for his first career win here.

Allen was followed by Mayberry, Young, AJ Johnson and Casey Friedrichsen. Jeff Wilke, Josh Jones, Koddy Hildreth, William Kline and Bob Hildreth rounded out the top ten. Mayberry set quick time, and Kubli and Friedrichsen won heats.

“I actually thought that was Chase Young next to me to be honest,” said Allen of his late battle with Mayberry. “I just tried to move up the track a little (on the last lap). We’ve been really, really close and I’m glad we got (our first win) on the first night.”

Join us Saturday, May 11 for Sully Locker and Market Night! All three sprint car classes will again be in action. For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (10), 15.369; 2. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (17), 15.441; 3. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (18), 15.460; 4. 2KS, Chase Randall, Waco, TX (23), 15.589; 5. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (4), 15.633; 6. 7, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA (21), 15.636; 7. 25, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (20), 15.640; 8. 10L, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (2), 15.640; 9. 2, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (5), 15.647; 10. 35, Zach Hampton, Plainfield, IN (15), 15.672; 11. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (1), 15.715; 12. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (13), 15.736; 13. 3J, Dusty Zomer, Sioux Falls, SD (19), 15.838; 14. 1, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (6), 15.869; 15. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (22), 15.921; 16. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (12), 15.934; 17. 6W, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (3), 16.046; 18. 12X, Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL (25), 16.101; 19. 15JR, Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA (9), 16.228; 20. 80P, Jacob Peterson, Hartford, SD (8), 16.558; 21. 10, Brian Paulus, Six Mile, SC (11), 16.665; 22. 15, Jack Potter, Raymore, MO (16), 16.706; 23. 55, Kerry Madsen, St. Marys, NSW, Aust. (7), 16.834; 24. 44X, Scotty Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA (14), 17.216; 25. 9H, Landon Hansen, Newton, IA (24), NT.

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:38.5: 1. Dusty Zomer (2); 2. Kelby Watt (1); 3. Scott Bogucki (4); 4. Carson McCarl (6); 5. Chase Randall (5); 6. Zach Hampton (3); 7. Jack Potter (8); 8. Cole Mincer (7); 9. Landon Hansen (9)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:20.5: 1. Tasker Phillips (2); 2. Aaron Reutzel (6); 3. Matt Juhl (4); 4. Kerry Madsen (8); 5. Jamie Ball (5); 6. Dustin Selvage (1); 7. AJ Moeller (3); 8. Jacob Peterson (7)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:49.8: 1. Lynton Jeffrey (4); 2. Sawyer Phillips (3); 3. Austin McCarl (6); 4. Josh Schneiderman (2); 5. JJ Hickle (5); 6. Paul Nienhiser (1); 7. Scotty Johnson (8)

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Aaron Reutzel (4); 2. Austin McCarl (2); 3. Dusty Zomer (10); 4. Lynton Jeffrey (1); 5. Chase Randall (5); 6. Carson McCarl (3); 7. Matt Juhl (6); 8. Kerry Madsen (16); 9. Jamie Ball (7); 10. Scott Bogucki (8); 11. Tasker Phillips (12); 12. JJ Hickle (9); 13. Kelby Watt (13); 14. Sawyer Phillips (11); 15. Zach Hampton (14); 16. Josh Schneiderman (15); 17. Paul Nienhiser (19); 18. Cole Mincer (18); 19. Jack Potter (21); 20. Dustin Selvage (17); 21. Jacob Peterson (20); 22. Landon Hansen (23); 23. Scotty Johnson (22). Lap Leaders: Jeffrey 1-2, Reutzel 3-20. Hard-charger: Madsen.

360 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (13), 15.663; 2. 70, Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA (7), 15.762; 3. 4G, Cole Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (10), 15.778; 4. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (19), 15.781; 5. 2KS, Chase Randall, Waco, TX (29), 15.815; 6. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (17), 15.832; 7. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (15), 15.856; 8. 86, Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO (6), 15.864; 9. 99, Tony Rost, Omaha, NE (2), 15.880; 10. 24N, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (16), 15.901; 11. 2M, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (18), 15.912; 12. 24, Kade Higday, Pleasant Hill, IA (25), 15.916; 13. 29, Emilio Hoover, Broken Arrow, OK (11), 15.975; 14. 20T, Corey Timmerman, Carmen, IL (4), 15.991; 15. 6AJ, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (20), 16.001; 16. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (12), 16.014; 17. 01, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (28), 16.027; 18. 4C, Tuesday Calderwood, Goodyear, AZ (14), 16.066; 19. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (22), 16.070; 20. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (1), 16.083; 21. 17, Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA (34), 16.109; 22. 7A, Jack Anderson, Newton, IA (36), 16.134; 23. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (23), 16.150; 24. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO (32), 16.328; 25. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (9), 16.328; 26. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (35), 16.430; 27. 6N, Darin Naida, Adrian, MI (33), 16.481; 28. 83, Kurt Mueller, Reynolds, IL (27), 16.501; 29. 2J, Zach Blurton, Great Bend, KS (31), 16.596; 30. 7, Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA (3), 16.662; 31. 16, Dustin Clark, Agency, IA (24), 16.963; 32. T4, Tyler Graves, Chariton, IA (30), 17.216; 33. 38, Logan Alexander, Lacona, IA (21), 17.251; 34. 17N, Nathan Anderson, Newton, IA (26), 17.719; 35. 3R, Russell Potter, Boonville, MO (8), 17.744; 36. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (5), NT.

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. Terry McCarl (2); 2. Aaron Reutzel (6); 3. Chase Randall (5); 4. Tyler Groenendyk (1); 5. Tony Rost (4); 6. Alex Vande Voort (7); 7. Emilio Hoover (3); 8. Zach Blurton (8); 9. Logan Alexander (9)

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 2:22.9: 1. Jack Anderson (1); 2. Cam Martin (5); 3. Nathan Mills (4); 4. Tasker Phillips (7); 5. Tuesday Calderwood (2); 6. Tyler Lee (8); 7. Calvin Landis (6); 8. Corey Timmerman (3); 9. Nathan Anderson (9)

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 2:12.9: 1. Sawyer Phillips (1); 2. Ryan Giles (4); 3. Ryan Leavitt (2); 4. AJ Moeller (3); 5. Joe Beaver (5); 6. Cole Garner (6); 7. Darin Naida (7); 8. Dustin Clark (8); 9. Russell Potter (9)

Heat four (started), 7 Laps, 2:04.1: 1. Clint Garner (3); 2. Jamie Ball (6); 3. Ben Brown (1); 4. Kade Higday (4); 5. Timothy Smith (5); 6. Alan Zoutte (2); 7. Kurt Mueller (7); 8. Tyler Graves (8) DNS – Aidan Zoutte

B main (started), 10 Laps, NT: 1. Tasker Phillips (6); 2. Alex Vande Voort (5); 3. Emilio Hoover (1); 4. Ben Brown (4) / 5. Tyler Lee (10); 6. Zach Blurton (9); 7. Darin Naida (7); 8. Dustin Clark (11); 9. Russell Potter (15); 10. Kurt Mueller (8); 11. Nathan Anderson (14); 12. Logan Alexander (13); 13. Tyler Graves (12); 14. Alan Zoutte (3); 15. Corey Timmerman (2) DNS – Aidan Zoutte

A main (started), 18 Laps, NT: 1. Chase Randall (5); 2. Ryan Giles (2); 3. Terry McCarl (13); 4. Clint Garner (11); 5. Jamie Ball (7); 6. Calvin Landis (3); 7. Ryan Leavitt (18); 8. Joe Beaver (1); 9. Tyler Groenendyk (20); 10. Tasker Phillips (19); 11. Cole Garner (4); 12. Timothy Smith (10); 13. Ben Brown (23); 14. Tuesday Calderwood (17); 15. Kade Higday (14); 16. Alex Vande Voort (22); 17. Nathan Mills (9); 18. Tony Rost (12); 19. Aaron Reutzel (8); 20. Cam Martin (6); 21. Emilio Hoover (21); 22. Sawyer Phillips (16); 23. AJ Moeller (15) DNS – Jack Anderson. Lap Leaders: Beaver 1-7, Randall 8-18. Hard-charger: Leavitt.

Pro Series Results

Time Trials (Group Qualifying): 1. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA (13), 17.109; 2. 17, Matt Allen, Norwalk, IA (1), 17.209; 3. 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA (3), 17.254; 4. 41, Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA (4), 17.364; 5. 8J, AJ Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA (2), 17.558; 6. 88, J Kinder, Linn, MO (8), 17.591; 7. 02S, Josh Jones, Knoxville, IA (16), 17.619; 8. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA (6), 17.683; 9. 7, Rob Kubli, Milo, IA (14), 17.845; 10. 2, Casey Friedrichsen, Arthur, IA (7), 17.996; 11. 8, William Kline, Knoxville, IA (9), 18.272; 12. 55, Toby Mosher, Osceola, IA (11), 18.323; 13. 22C, Cole Campbell, Mexico, MO (15), 18.421; 14. 55KC, Bob Hildreth, Iowa Falls, IA (10), 18.533; 15. 22, Chase Fischer, Jefferson City, MO (5), 18.568; 16. 12K, Koddy Hildreth, Zearing, IA (12), 18.871.

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:45.9: 1. Rob Kubli (2); 2. AJ Johnson (4); 3. Mike Mayberry (6); 4. Chase Young (5); 5. Josh Jones (3); 6. William Kline (1); 7. Cole Campbell (7); 8. Chase Fischer (8)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, NT: 1. Casey Friedrichsen (2); 2. J Kinder (4); 3. Brandon Worthington (3); 4. Jeff Wilke (5); 5. Matt Allen (6); 6. Koddy Hildreth (8); 7. Toby Mosher (1) DNS – Bob Hildreth

A main (started), 15 Laps, NT: Matt Allen (2); 2. Mike Mayberry (6); 3. Chase Young (4); 4. AJ Johnson (5); 5. Casey Friedrichsen (8); 6. Jeff Wilke (1); 7. Josh Jones (10); 8. Koddy Hildreth (12); 9. William Kline (11); 10. Bob Hildreth (15); 11. Rob Kubli (7); 12. Brandon Worthington (9); 13. J Kinder (3); 14. Cole Campbell (13); 15. Chase Fischer (14. Lap Leader: Allen 1-15. Hard-charger: B. Hildreth.