U.S. AIR FORCE GENERAL MINIHAN NAMED GRAND MARSHAL FOR ENJOY ILLINOIS 300

USAF General Mike Minihan, Commander at Illinois’ Scott Air Force Base, will give the start command for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 2.

MADISON, Ill. (May 23, 2024) – U.S. Air Force (USAF) General Mike Minihan, Commander of the Air Mobility Command at Illinois’ Scott Air Force Base, has been named the Grand Marshal for the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 2 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Minihan will serve as the race dignitary who will deliver the command to the drivers to start their engines for the third running of the Enjoy Illinois 300 beginning at 2:30 p.m. CT (TV: FS1, Radio: MRN, SiriusXM).

“I am grateful for the opportunity to represent the Air Force as Grand Marshal during the NASCAR Cup Series race,” General Minihan said. “From the roar of the jets to the roar of the engines, both embody the spirit of teamwork, precision and unwavering dedication. It’s an honor to serve during this thrilling display of speed, skill and patriotism.”

Minihan leads the command at Scott Air Force Base that serves as U.S. Transportation Command’s air component, executing the air mobility mission in support of the joint force, allies and partners with a fleet of nearly 1,100 aircraft. The command encompasses Eighteenth Air Force, the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center, the 618th Air Operations Center, 17 wings and two groups, which provide rapid global mobility from more than 100 locations worldwide.

Nearly 107,000 active-duty Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Airmen and civilians comprise the air mobility Total Force, providing command and control of inter-theater and intra-theater airlift, air refueling, aeromedical evacuation, global air mobility support, and presidential and senior leader air transport in support of national interests.

Minihan has held several joint, combined and Air Force staff assignments, including Deputy Commander for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command prior to his current position.

Minihan, a 35-year USAF veteran, has earned numerous Joint and Air Force decorations including the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, three Legions of Merit, six Air Medals, and seven Aerial Achievement Medals. His Joint and Air Force organizational awards recognizing team excellence include the Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Award, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Republic of Korea Cheonsu Medal and Order of Saint Maurice.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 highlights a NASCAR doubleheader weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. The Cup Series race will be paired with the Toyota 200 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race scheduled for Saturday, June 1 at 12:30 p.m. On-track action begins Friday, May 31 with practice and qualifying for the Toyota 200. Cup Series practice and qualifying will take place on Saturday. Click HERE for the full weekend schedule. For tickets and more information, please visit www.wwtraceway.com.