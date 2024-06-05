Brandon Overton Adds Two-Win Weekend at Swainsboro and Cochran

- Advertisement -

Prepping for Dirt Late Model Dream Week at Eldora

EVANS, Ga. (06/04/24) – Brandon Overton added a pair of wins over the weekend to bring his 2024 win tally to six aboard his Wells & Sons Motorsports No. 76 Convenient Lube / Muscle Factory/ Wells Motorsports Infinity Race Car / Clements Racing Engines – powered Super Late Model. Following a preliminary victory on Friday at Swainsboro Raceway, Overton cruised to the Southern All Star Series triumph in Sunday’s Georgia Rumble at Cochran Motor Speedway

The successful tripleheader weekend earned the Evans, Ga., driver a total of $12,500 as he gears up for a busy week at Eldora Speedway.

“This was a big weekend for us,” Overton said. “ I feel like we have been getting closer and closer, but this is the boost we needed heading into one of my favorite crown jewels of the year. Big thanks to Wells Motorsports for all they do for me and all my continued sponsors that support me and my race team. Eldora has always been a special place to me, and I am looking forward to this week.”

On Friday, series point leader Brandon Overton returned with the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series as the tour kicked off a doubleheader weekend at Swainsboro Raceway (Swainsboro, Ga.).

With 31 Super Late Models entered for the Southern Showcase opener, Brandon claimed the overall fast time honors and the pole for the feature with a blistering 15.130-second lap in time trials. Stealing the lead from Ashton Winger on the seventh circuit, Overton controlled the remainder of the 30-lap opener to secure his fifth win of the season and the $5,000 top prize.

With the field inflated to 35 cars on Saturday, Overton stormed into the $20,000-to-win Southern Showcase finale with an uncontested, flag-to-flag victory in his eight-lap heat race. Lined up second, Brandon settled with a fourth-place finish in the 60-lapper after challenging eventual race-winner Dalton Cook for the majority of the race.

On Sunday, Brandon joined the Coltman Farms Southern All Star Series at Cochran Motor Speedway (Cochran, Ga.) for the Georgia Rumble. Starting the feature in third via his time trial effort, Overton overtook Wil Herrington following an early restart and went on to pick up his second win of the weekend.

He pocketed the $7,500 winner’s payday ahead of Dalton Cook, Sam Seawright, Herrington, and Jadon Frame.

Full results from the events can be found at www.HTFSeries.com and www.SASDirt.com.

Brandon now shifts his focus to this coming week at Eldora Speedway as the half-mile oval hosts the 32nd annual Dirt Late Model Dream week. Action kicks off on Wednesday with the second round of the Castrol FloRacing Night in America tour with a $20,000 payday up for grabs. On Thursday, the 30th annual Dirt Late Model Dreams takes center stage with two days of $25,000-to-win prelims leading up to Saturday night’s $100,030-to-win finale.

Full event details are available at www.EldoraSpeedway.com.

Brandon Overton would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include Muscle Factory, Wells Motorsports, Garnto Southern Construction, Coltman Farms Racing, Harco Construction, Longhorn Chassis by Wells, Big Dog Stump and Tree, RW Powell Construction, Victory Fuel, Convenient Lube, Supply Chain Management, Big Blue Smoke House, Boswell Oil, Doug Campbell Body Shop, Clements Racing Engines, Penske Shocks, Hoosier by Brian, Top Notch Kustom Koncepts, Victory Fuel, Steering Buddy, Impact Race Gear, Swift Springs, Penn Grade Oil, Quarter Master, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Wilwood, All-Star Performance, Wehrs Machine, Schoenfeld, Winters Performance, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, VP Racing Fuels, Fast Shafts, AFCO Racing Products, COMP Cams, Quickcar Products, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information about Brandon Overton and the Wells Motorsports team, please visit www.BrandonOverton76.com.