Dennis Erb, Jr. Seeks Second Dirt Late Model Dream Title this Weekend at Eldora

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) 2016 ‘Dirt Late Model Dream’ winner Dennis Erb, Jr. will be seeking his second race title this weekend at the famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. The four-day extended weekend kicks off later tonight, June 5 – weather permitting – with a Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series showdown. A $20,000 top prize will be on the line in an event that has no bearing on the remainder of the ‘Dirt Late Model Dream’ weekend.

The large field of competitors that pile into the “Big E” will then be split in half for a pair of preliminary programs on Thursday and Friday. Dennis is on the roster for Thursday evening and will compete in the $25,000 to win prelim show that will accrue points towards Saturday’s grand finale. Six heat races, B-Mains, and the 100-lap ‘Dirt Late Model Dream’ will then close out the crown jewel extravaganza with the winner receiving a whopping $100,030.

Over $675,000 in prize money is up for grabs the next four days at the hallowed 1/2-mile, high-banked speedplant. If you can’t make it to the Buckeye State, tune in each night to watch the action LIVE on FloRacing. More details on the 30th Annual ‘Dirt Late Model Dream’ can be accessed by pointing your web browser to www.eldoraspeedway.com.

Last week, the #28 team competed in only one single event on Tuesday, May 28 at the mighty Macon Speedway in Macon, Illinois. The Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series lid lifter boasted a $20,000 paycheck and drew a 27 car field to the tiny 1/5-mile oval. Dennis laid down the twenty-third fastest lap overall during the qualifying session, but later grabbed the sixth transfer spot through his stacked heat race. After starting the 50-lap main event from the inside of the ninth row, the Carpentersville, Illinois native unfortunately broke a power steering pump in the headliner and was relegated to a seventeenth place effort. Complete results from the caution-plagued race at Macon Speedway can be found online by visiting www.floseries.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Fox Racing Shox, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., Top Shelf Designz, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com