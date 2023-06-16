Ahumada’s second USMTS win happens in Masters opener

- Advertisement -

Carlos Ahumada Jr. scored his second feature race win with the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt as the series kicked off the 24th Annual Masters at the Cedar Lake Speedway on Thursday.

The 26-year-old racer from El Paso, Texas, was able to get by race-long leader Will Krup on the 33rd lap and then led the remaining eight laps to pocket the $3,000 winner’s share of the prize money.

His maiden victory happened a little more than two years ago on opening night of King of America X at the Humboldt Speedway. The search for win number one continues for Krup, who sits second in the Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year points behind Tom Berry jr.

Tanner Mullens continued his resurgence with a third-place effort while 20th-starting Clayton Wagamon passed 16 cars to finish fourth and earn the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award.

Dylan Thornton rounded out the top five. Sixth through tenth were points leader Rodney Sanders, Jake Timm, Jake O’Neil, Darron Fuqua and last year’s USRA B-Mod national champion Joe Chisholm behind the wheel of Dustin Sorensen’s 2022 USMTS Modified.

Defending Masters champ Dereck Ramirez used a provisional to start 25the and climbed up to 11th while Sorensen steered the Jimmy Mars-owned machine to a 12th-place finish.

The show continues on Friday with a $5,000-to-win contest and the finale on Saturday pays a top prize of $11,000. Alongside the USMTS each day will be Super Late Models racing for the same payouts, along with three complete shows for USRA Late Models.

USRA Late Models will also run a complete program each night with $600 to win on Friday before climbing to a $1,100 top prize on Saturday. All three nights award Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points.

On Friday, general admission spectator tickets are $35 while students ages 6-16 are $17 and pit passes are $40. On Saturday, general admission spectator tickets are $40, students are $20 and pit passes are $45. Kids ages 5 and under get in for free each day.

Grounds are open for camping all weekend. The pits will open at 2 p.m. and grandstands open at 5 both days with hot laps and USMTS qualifying at 6:30 and racing at 7.

If you can’t be there in person, witness all the action live on https://www.racindirt.tv/.

The Cedar Lake Speedway is a state-of-the-art 3/8-mile high-banked clay located 1.0 mile east of SR 35 on SR 64, then 4.2 miles north on CR C to CR CC, then left 1.8 miles to 2275 County Rd CC, New Richmond, WI 54017.

For more information, call (612) 363-0479 or visit cedarlakespeedway.com.

For its Silver Anniversary season, the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt currently features 45 nights of racing at 15 of America’s premier dirt track racing venues in nine states. The winners of those events are set to earn more than $300,000 with nearly $2 million in purses and prize money earmarked for the 2023 campaign.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

24th Annual Masters – Night 1 of 3

Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis.

Thursday, June 15, 2023

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (4) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

3. (1) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

4. (3) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

5. (7) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

6. (2) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

7. (8) 04JR Adam Ayotte, Elk River, Minn.

8. (9) 8S Tony Schill, Oakdale, Minn.

9. (6) 44 Darrell Nelson, Hermantown, Minn.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

2. (4) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

3. (3) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

4. (2) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

5. (6) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

6. (5) 45 Chase Holland, Success, Miss.

7. (8) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

8. (7) 747 Colton Eck, Goddard, Kan.

9. (9) T40 Danny Thomas, Knapp, Wis.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (3) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

2. (4) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (2) 21X Jake Smith, Fall Creek, Wis.

4. (6) 19 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

5. (1) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

6. (9) 71 A.J. Roschen, Somerset, Wis.

7. (7) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

8. (8) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

9. (5) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

WIELAND HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (4) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (1) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

3. (2) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

4. (5) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

5. (6) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

6. (7) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

7. (3) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

8. (9) 24 Brandon Dolman, Evansville, Minn.

9. (8) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

VP RACING HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 38T Dylan Thornton, Orcutt, Calif.

2. (1) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

3. (3) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

4. (4) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

5. (6) 28 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

6. (7) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

7. (5) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

8. (8) 44H Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

9. (9) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (5) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

2. (1) 28 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

3. (4) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

4. (6) 45 Chase Holland, Success, Miss.

5. (8) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

6. (12) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

7. (7) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

8. (13) 44H Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

9. (11) 8S Tony Schill, Oakdale, Minn.

10. (14) T40 Danny Thomas, Knapp, Wis.

11. (15) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

12. (2) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

13. (3) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

14. (16) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

15. (9) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

16. (10) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2. (1) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

3. (6) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

4. (3) 21X Jake Smith, Fall Creek, Wis.

5. (8) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

6. (4) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

7. (9) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

8. (10) 04JR Adam Ayotte, Elk River, Minn.

9. (7) 71 A.J. Roschen, Somerset, Wis.

10. (12) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

11. (5) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

12. (13) 24 Brandon Dolman, Evansville, Minn.

13. (11) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

14. (14) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

15. (15) 747 Colton Eck, Goddard, Kan.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (6) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

2. (1) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

3. (7) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

4. (20) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

5. (5) 38T Dylan Thornton, Orcutt, Calif.

6. (8) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

7. (14) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

8. (10) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

9. (4) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

10. (9) 19 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

11. (25) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

12. (17) 28 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

13. (15) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

14. (11) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

15. (21) 45 Chase Holland, Success, Miss.

16. (28) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

17. (24) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

18. (18) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

19. (13) 44 Darrell Nelson, Hermantown, Minn.

20. (19) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

21. (22) 21X Jake Smith, Fall Creek, Wis.

22. (16) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

23. (30) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

24. (26) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

25. (29) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

26. (12) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

27. (3) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

28. (23) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

29. (2) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

30. (27) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

Lap Leaders: Krup 1-32, Ahumada 33-40.

Total Laps Led: Krup 32, Ahumada 8.

Margin of Victory: 1.677 seconds.

Time of Race: 16 minutes, 23.012 seconds ( cautions).

Provisional Starters: Ramirez, Phillips.

Emergency Provisionals: Davis, Carter, Lavasseur, J. Nelson.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Wagamon (started 20th, finished 4th).

Entries: 45.

Next Race: Friday, Cedar Lake Speedway.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: Sanders 1535, O’Neil 1441, Ebert 1423, Hughes 1420, Jim Chisholm 1396, Ramirez 1373, Berry 1369, Mullens 1335, Wolff 1333, Phillips 1325.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Berry 1369, Krup 1282, J. Nelson 1125, Gary Christian 1060, Holland 985.

FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Points: O’Neil 82, Jim Chisholm 81, Sanders 77, Givens 64, Hughes 58.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 133, Mullens 131, Hughes 115, VanderBuilt 92, LG2 90.

Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Mullins 145, Cornett 136, Stoen 127, Hatfield 123, KSE.

Contingency Awards:

Aero Race Wheels – D. Nelson.

American Racer – Givens.

Beyea Custom Headers – Wagamon.

BigDeal Car Care – Ahumada, Ramirez.

Bryke Racing – Holland.

BSB Manufacturing – Smith.

Champ Pans – Thornton.

Collins Brothers Towing – Krup.

Deatherage Opticians – Leer.

Edelbrock – Ahumada.

Fast Shafts – Krup.

FK Rod Ends – Wagamon.

Hooker Harness – Sorensen.

Hyperco – Lavasseur.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Ebert.

Keyser Manufacturing – Joe Chisholm.

KSE Racing Products – Wagamon.

MD3 – Krup.

Mel Hambelton Racing – Krup.

Mesilla Valley Transportation – TBD.

Midwest Wrap Co. – VanderBeek.

MSD Performance – Mullens.

Penske Racing Shocks – Berry.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Davis.

QA1 – Mullens.

Quarter Master – O’Neil.

RacerWebsite.com – Diemel.

Salty’s BBQ & Catering – Ramirez.

Simpson Race Products – Mullens.

Summit Racing Equipment – Ayotte, Hensel, Leer, Roschen, Wasmund.

Super Clean – Ahumada.

Swift Springs – D. Nelson, Wagamon, Ahumada.

Sybesma Graphics – Krup.

VP Racing – Ahumada.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Dolman.

Willy’s Carb & Dyno Shop – Fuqua.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Timm.