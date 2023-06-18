- Advertisement -

FATHER AND DAUGHTER: Dustin Walker, Daughter Lacey Take on World of Outlaws Late Models Journey Together

CONCORD, NC – June 18, 2023 – Dustin Walker has hit the grind of the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series head-on in 2023.

However, it’s a journey the Germfree Labs Rookie of the Year contender isn’t doing alone.

When the Polk, MO driver started the season at Volusia Speedway Park in January, his daughter Lacey was by his side.

Together, the two have traveled across the country to every race on the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models schedule, continuing with the Wichita Late Model Showdown at 81 Speedway on June 23-24 to kick off the inaugural World of Outlaws Heartland Speedweek.

While Lacey is helping her dad check off a milestone on his bucket list, every day on the road has been a learning experience as she learns more about the aspects of her dad’s Late Model.

“I started when I was six-ish handing him wrenches and stuff,” Lacey Walker said. “But I could not lift a tire when I was six years old. And then, as soon as I could, it evolved to doing more and more.

“I still don’t know a lot of terms to different things. Like he’ll say upper, lower, or whatever, and I’m like, ‘Can you just tell me what side and where it’s at, and what it looks like.’”

While Lacey continues to gain knowledge about the car, one thing her dad never has to question is her work ethic.

It’s one of the qualities that keeps pushing Dustin through the grueling World of Outlaws schedule.

“She’s probably the hardest working person back here,” Dustin Walker said. “She does a lot to keep it going. If it wasn’t for being with my kid and not wanting to quit in front of her, I’d have probably packed it up and went home.”

Lacey also had a challenge through the first few months of the season—balancing her schoolwork with working on the car.

She finished her final semester of high school remotely in the spring and doesn’t miss the late nights that came with it.

“I’m officially a graduate,” Lacey Walker said. “But when I was doing it, it was kind of a lot just because I couldn’t really do it at night because it was midnight, and I wanted to get to sleep.”

While the two are battling through the grind of the World of Outlaws schedule, it hasn’t been all work.

They’ve seen different parts of the country, including historical landmarks.

“It was the first time for her seeing the Atlantic Ocean when we were in Florida,” Dustin Walker said. “And then we went and saw Niagara Falls, so we’ve gotten to do some sightseeing on the road, too.”

The sightseeing and working on the road together have only strengthened their bond as the season approaches its halfway point.

And no matter what the results show at the end of the season, Lacey is proud of his accomplishments.

“I’m very proud of how far he’s come,” Lacey Walker said. “And I think he can go a lot farther.”

The father-daughter team will be back in action with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models when they kick off the inaugural World of Outlaws Heartland Speedweek on Friday-Saturday June 23-24, at 81 Speedway in Wichita, KS.

Then, the Speedweek continues at Off-Road Speedway (June 25), Mason City Motor Speedway (June 27), Red River Valley Speedway (June 28), River Cities Speedway (June 30) and I-94 EMR Speedway (July 1).

