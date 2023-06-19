Firecracker 100 Presented by Big River Steel Even Bigger in 2023

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (June 19, 2023) – For the second year in a row, the captivating stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will converge in Sarver, Pa. The 17th running of the Firecracker 100, to be held Thursday-Saturday, June 22-24, will be bigger than ever.

Lernerville Speedway’s Firecracker 100 presented by Big River Steel weekend has become one of the most prolific events in the world of dirt late model racing. There will be a record high purse of over $300,000, during the Firecracker 100 weekend. This prestigious three-day racing tradition will now be the richest event of any kind ever held at the Lernerville Speedway surpassing the 2022 edition.

“The Firecracker is a staple on the national Dirt Late Model schedule,” Lernerville Speedway owner John Tomson said. “To have the Lucas Oil Series and Big River Steel supporting this event has made it bigger each year. It’s more than just a race, it’s an event that we pride ourselves on. This year’s event will be the biggest yet and we couldn’t be more excited!”

The traditional $6,000-to-win events on Thursday and Friday have been replaced with TWO 25-lap, $5,000-to-win A-Mains. Each night, the field will be split into two groups based on pill draw, with each group competing in a full program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and their respective 25-lap A-Main.

The combined points from Thursday and Friday’s preliminary events will determine the line-ups for Saturday’s Heat Races. Saturday’s program will be highlighted by Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Heat Races, B-Mains, and the $50,000 to-win 17th annual Firecracker 100 presented by Big River Steel.

The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply RUSH Late Model Series will also be in action for their $20,000-to-win, Bill Emig Memorial presented by Sunoco Race Fuels and TBM Brakes. The RUSH Late Model Series will contest in Time Trials on Thursday, Heat Races on Friday, and close out the weekend with B-Mains, Non-Qualifiers Race, and the $20,000-to-win Bill Emig Memorial presented by Sunoco Race Fuels and TBM Brakes on Saturday.

Pit gates for the 17th annual Firecracker 100 presented by Big River Steel will open at 3:00pm on Thursday & Friday, and 2:00pm on Saturday with grandstand gates opening at 4:00pm on Thursday and Friday and 3:00pm on Saturday. Hot Laps are slated to begin at 6:00pm each day with opening ceremonies to begin at 7:30pm. All times are Eastern Time.

Advance tickets to the 17th annual Firecracker 100 presented by Big River Steel are available by visiting https://lernervilletickets.com/firecracker.

Ricky Thornton Jr. continues to lead a tight battle for the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP. Hudson O’Neal is second, followed by Brandon Overton, Tim McCreadie, and Devin Moran. Jonathan Davenport, Daulton Wilson, Tyler Erb, Max Blair, and Spencer Hughes round out the top ten in the current championship standings.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Thursday – June 22

1st A-Main (25 Laps) – 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500 = Total $25,000

2nd A-Main (25 Laps) – 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500 = Total $25,000

Friday – June 23

1st A-Main (25 Laps) – 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500 = Total $25,000

2nd A-Main (25 Laps) – 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500 = Total $25,000

Saturday – June 24

17th Annual Firecracker 100 presented by Big River Steel (100 Laps) – 1. $50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,000, 5. $6,000, 6. $5,000, 7. $4,000, 8. $3,000, 9. $2,750, 10. $2,600, 11. $2,500, 12. $2,475, 13. $2,450, 14. $2,425, 15. $2,400, 16. $2,375, 17. $2,350, 18. $2,325, 19. $2,300, 20. $2,250, 21. $2,200, 22. $2,150, 23. $2,100, 24. $2,050, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000 = Total $147,700

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Thursday, June 22 and Friday, June 23

Left Rear/Fronts – (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races

Saturday, June 24

Left Rear/Fronts – (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

Previous Firecracker 100 Winners:

2022 – Tim McCreadie

2021 – Brandon Overton

2020 – Cade Dillard

2019 – Tim McCreadie

2018 – Chris Madden

2017 – Brandon Overton

2016 – Scott Bloomquist

2015 – Rick Eckert

2014 – Darrell Lanigan

2013 – Josh Richards

2012 – Scott Bloomquist

2011 – Jimmy Mars

2010 – Shane Clanton

2009 – Jimmy Mars

2008 – Brian Birkhofer

2007 – Scott Bloomquist

About Big River Steel a U.S. Steel Company:

Big River Steel started in 2014 in an area of northeast Arkansas that has been called “steel mill heaven.” They’ve always been about more than just building a steel mill. In fact, they’ve always been about more than just building a steel company. Big River takes a visionary, entrepreneurial approach to the ever-changing American manufacturing industry. They’re reimagining what it means to be a steel company in the global marketplace.

To keep pace with evolving and emerging industries, they’ve attracted and trained the best steel technicians in the business. They’ve equipped them with the most advanced technology to make the steels customers need today and a decade from now. All while creating minimal impact on the environment. From their Flex Mill® equipment to AI technology to their partnerships with academic research institutes, they’re daring to be more than what you’d expect from a steel company.

To learn more visit www.bigriversteel.com.