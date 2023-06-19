Gregg Satterlee Caps AMS with $6,300 Selinsgrove Triumph

- Advertisement -

17th annual Firecracker 100 Awaits at Lernerville



INDIANA, Pa. (06/19/23) – Gregg Satterlee banked his second Appalachian Mountain Speedweek victory of the miniseries on Sunday evening at Pennsylvania’s Selinsgrove Speedway. His fourth win of the year was claimed with his Satterlee Motorsports No. 22 Keyser Manufacturing / Classic Ink / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

He finished second in the final Appalachian Mountain Speedweek point standings.

“Apart from the bad luck there at Path Valley Speedway, we had a great Appalachian Mountain Speedweek and came away with two wins and were in contention pretty much every night,” Satterlee shared. “We’re looking forward to getting back to Lernerville (Speedway) this weekend. I always enjoy racing there, and we’ve already won one race there this year, so hopefully our good fortune will continue.”

The fourth round of the Appalachian Mountain Speedweek drew Gregg Satterlee and 42 other Super Late Model competitors to Path Valley Speedway (Spring Run, Pa.) on Tuesday afternoon for the $4,000-to-win program.

After contact on the opening lap of his heat race knocked him from contention, Satterlee rallied in the B-Main with a 10th-to-4th showing but missed a transfer spot by one position.

For another $4,000-to-win program on Thursday at Bedford (Pa.) Speedway, Gregg outran Matt Cosner in his heat race to pick up the eight-lap victory. Inching forward four spots in the 35-lap feature, Satterlee reeled in a fifth-place finish, which came behind Tyler Emory, Michael Norris, Jeff Rine, and Kyle Lee.

With Friday’s doubleheader finale at Bedford rained out, Satterlee unloaded his Satterlee Motorsports No. 22 Super Late Model on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Speedway (Lincoln, Pa.) where he locked his spot into the dash with the fastest qualifying lap in his 21-car group. Following a fourth-place finish, Gregg crossed the line sixth in the feature, but was later elevated to fifth after the race-winner was disqualified for an illegal suspension part.

In a field of 34 cars on Sunday evening at Selinsgrove Speedway (Selinsgrove, Pa.), Gregg outran fast-qualifier Tyler Emory in the dash to earn the pole for the Appalachian Mountain Speedweek finale. Regaining the lead from Emory on lap 28 of the feature, Satterlee soared to his fourth win of the season and a $6,300 triumph.

He took the checkers 1.478 seconds ahead of Emory with Rick Eckert, Eddie Carrier Jr., and Dylan Yoder rounding out the Top 5.

Gregg finished second in the final Appalachian Mountain Speedweek point standings.

Full results from the events available at www.LMSpeedweek.com.

Next on tap for the team is a trip to Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, Pa.) for the 2023 edition of the Big River Steel Firecracker 100. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) weekend includes twin $5,000-to-win programs on Thursday and Friday followed by a $50,000-to-win finale on Saturday.

Full race details are available at www.Lernerville.com.

Gregg Satterlee would like to thank his marketing partners including Keyser Manufacturing, Classic Ink, Integra Shocks and Springs, Rocket Chassis, All About Wraps, Hooker Harness, Simpson Racing Products, Diversified Machine Inc/ Bulldog Rear Ends, Keizer Wheels, Wiles Driveshafts, VP Racing Fuels, AFCO, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest news, updates, and other information regarding Gregg Satterlee, please visit www.GreggSatterlee.com .

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)