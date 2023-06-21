BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals Presented by MENARDS Kicks Off Chase for $250,000 on Wednesday at Huset’s Speedway

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (June 21, 2023) – The biggest sports event in South Dakota history kicks off at Huset’s Speedway on Wednesday with the first of four straight nights for the 2 nd annual BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS.

The spectacle has a purse of $750,000 with the winner of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series crown jewel event on Saturday earning $250,000 – the most any winged sprint car driver has received by winning an event in the history of the sport.

The three preliminary nights – Wednesday, Thursday and Friday – will pay $20,000 to the winner.

A roster of drivers who pre-entered the event is more than 50 strong, including World of Outlaws stars Brad Sweet, David Gravel, Carson Macedo, Donny Schatz, Logan Schuchart and the inaugural event winner Sheldon Haudenschild to name a few.

NASCAR sensation Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu, Brian Brown, Tim Kaeding, Kasey Kahne, Kerry Madsen and dozens more along with Huset’s Speedway regulars Mark Dobmeier, Justin Henderson, Austin McCarl, Chase Randall, Brooke Tatnell and many others have also pre-entered to compete.

Passing will be at a premium all week with an event format for 49 or more entries as follows:

For each preliminary night, all drivers will time trial with six heat races being inverted by six positions. Drivers will earn points from time trials and heat races with the top 20 being locked into the A Main. The top eight will redraw to determine the first four rows of the main event. Drivers 21-40 will go to the B Main (the top four finishers will transfer to A Main) and drivers 40 and beyond to the C Main (the top two finishers will transfer to the B Main).

The best two preliminary night point totals (the lowest score will be thrown out) will be combined to determine Saturday’s lineups. The top four in overall points will advance into a King of the Hill. The remaining competitors will move into one of either four or six qualifiers depending on the number of drivers racing with the winner also making the King of the Hill and second and third finishers (and fourth-place finisher if using four qualifiers) locking into the A Main. The consolation races will be lined up based on qualifier results with the top four in each transferring into the next feature.

The entire event format and points chart can be found on the Huset’s Speedway website.

The grandstands open at 4 p.m. with racing at 8 p.m. each night.

Event tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

UP NEXT –

Wednesday through Saturday for the 2 nd annual BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

ABOUT BILLIONAUTO.COM –

Henry Billion first opened Billion Motors in 1935 as a single, new car franchise in Sioux Falls, S.D. Today, Billion has 16 new car franchises and locations in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. These locations include Sioux Falls, Worthing, Dell Rapids and Rapid City, S.D.; Sioux City, Iowa City and Clinton, Iowa, as well as Worthington, Minn.

Billion Automotive offers one of the most complete service facilities around, with multiple service departments, a full-service collision center and the largest parts department in the state of South Dakota. For more information, visit http://www.BillionAuto.com .

ABOUT MENARDS –

A family-owned company started in 1958, Menards® is headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisc., and has more than 300 home improvement stores located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. For more information, visit http://www.Menards.com .

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.