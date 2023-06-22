HomeDirt Late Model NewsSummer Nationals & POWRi SpeedWeek Makes for Big Lincoln Speedway Show Sunday

Summer Nationals & POWRi SpeedWeek Makes for Big Lincoln Speedway Show Sunday

Dirt Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Summer NationalsIllinoisLincoln Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

(Lincoln, IL) The DIRTcar Summer Nationals are set for their 2023 visit to Lincoln Speedway this Sunday, June 25, racing for an increased $7,500 to win. Making the show even bigger than it normally is, will be the POWRi Illinois Midget SpeedWeek and the Summit Modified Nationals. The tripleheader of racing is a can’t miss on race fans’ calendars.

In addition to the extra $2,500 put on top of the winner share in the Lincoln Speedway Super Late Model purse for Sunday, a lot of extra cash was added to this year’s Summer National point fund. Not only will there be an overall winner of the standings, but each week will also award the top drivers of the week for their success. Brian Shirley won the first week’s championship and claimed $10,000 for his effort.

Week #2 action started in Moberly, MO with Billy Moyer, Jr. taking the win. The tour then moved on to Davenport, IA where Ashton Winger found victory lane. The Thursday night race at Spoon River Speedway was canceled due to equipment issues at the track. Leading up to the Lincoln Speedway event on Sunday will be Brownstown on Friday night and Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway on Saturday.

When it comes to the overall standings as of June 22, Jason Feger of Bloomington, IL leads the points followed by Frank Heckanast, Jr., Bob Gardner, Ashton Winger, and Brian Shirley.

In the Summit Modified Nationals class, St. Charles, MO driver, Kyle Steffens, is atop the standings by 36 markers over Tyler Nicely. Zeke McKenzie, Allen Weisser, and Mike McKinney are top five competitors. The Lincoln field of cars is expected to be strong on Sunday, which is typical of the class at the 1/4-mile oval. The field will be racing for $1,500 to win.

Rounding out Sunday’s action will be the POWRi Illinois Midget SpeedWeek. It will be the first time that the actual SpeedWeek has fallen on the Summer National date but Midgets have been a part of the Summer National Sunday’s in the past.

Entering the illustrious Illinois SPEEDWeek in the POWRi National Midget League points picture, Corbin Rueschenberg of Mesa, Arizona continues to impress while establishing a solid one-hundred-fifty-point lead. Corbin will look to continue the consistency needed to claim checkers in the championship chase.

Pit gates open on Sunday at 2:00 with grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $30, while kids 11 and under are $5. All access pit pass for pits and stands are available for $40 or $20 for kids 11 and under.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy).  Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL.  The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656.  Lincoln Speedway races a number of DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Collects $50,000 in Mountain Moonshine Classic

Carries Hot Hand into Big River Steel Firecracker 100 Weekend MARTINSVILLE, Ind....
Davenport Speedway

High Banks Weekend Awaits Sprint Invaders at Davenport, Spoon River!

(Bill W) June 20, 2023 – The Sprint Invaders will be...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Larson Pounces in Traffic With Late-Race Pass to Win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals Presented by MENARDS Opener at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (June 21, 2023) - Kyle...
Sprint Car & Midget News

BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals Presented by MENARDS Kicks Off Chase for $250,000 on Wednesday at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (June 21, 2023) - The...
Iowa

Davey Heskin Tops Exciting $10,000 Border Battle!

Chase Randall and AJ Johnson Win Their First Knoxville Main Events...
Fairbury American Legion Speedway

Mike Harrison takes Fairbury Speedway Summit Modified Nationals win!

Harrison Holds off Ledford to Win Summit Modifieds at Fairbury The box...
Dirt Late Model News

World of Outlaws Heartland Speedweek Begins with Stops at 81, Off Road

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Heartland Speedweek Begins With...
Charleston Speedway

Charleston Speedway Results – 6/17/23

20 entries DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 21D-Danny Schwartz; 2....

RELATED ARTICLES

Illinois

POWRi Illinois Midget SpeedWeek to Headline Macon Speedway Saturday

(Macon, IL) The open wheel stars of the POWRi National Midget League will be...
Dirt Late Model News

Coltman Farms Racing partners with Ricky Thornton Jr.

Maysville, Ga. (June 22, 2023) – Brett Coltman of Coltman Farms Racing is excited to...
Davenport Speedway

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Davenport Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 6/21/23

Davenport Speedway

Winger Retakes Lead from Simpson Late to Win Davenport

DAVENPORT, IA (June 21, 2023) – After blowing tires, breaking internal components and a couple...
Charleston Speedway

POWRi Midget SpeedWeek Coming To Central Illinois Tracks This Thursday-Sunday

Drivers to Watch: Tenth Annual Illinois SPEEDWeek POWRi National Midgets POWRi Midget Series To Visit...
©