Prestige, Big Paydays up For Grabs at Fairbury’s Prairie Dirt Classic

Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series NewsIllinoisFairbury American Legion Speedway

Fairbury Speedway's Prairie Dirt Classic -- Jacy Norgaard photo
1 MONTH ALERT: Prestige, Big Paydays up For Grabs at 33rd Prairie Dirt Classic

FAIRBURY, IL (June 28, 2023) – One of the most prestigious events of the year for the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models will also boast one of the biggest purses of the season.

The 33rd annual Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury Speedway boasts a $290,000 overall purse – a $57,000 increase from last year – between the two days of racing, July 28-29.

Saturday’s main event will continue to pay $50,000 to the winner, and award $500 for every lap led, but now pays a massive $3,000 to start. Aside from first, at minimum, $1,000 was added to each position.

There’s more money on the line during Friday’s FALS Showdowns, too, with each now paying $5,000 to win – a $2,000 increase from 2022.

Four-time Series champion Brandon Sheppard, of New Berlin, IL, scored his third win at the prestigious event last year, taking home $100,000 by leading all 100 laps in Saturday’s main event.

The Prairie Dirt Classic is also more than another race weekend. It’s an event that brings fans, families, and the racing community together for a weekend of non-stop entertainment. In addition to the main event, the Fairbury Speedway will come alive with a festival-like atmosphere, featuring live music, autograph sessions, vendor displays, and interactive experiences for fans of all ages.

What you need to know:

Track:
1/4 mile in Fairbury, IL
Track Record: 12.143 seconds by Kyle Strickler on 9/15/20
More Event Info

Times (CT):
2 p.m. Pit Gates Open
5 p.m. Grandstand Gates Open
6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying
-Racing to follow

Tickets: Available HERE

Previous World of Outlaws winners:
2022- Brandon Sheppard on July 30
2021 – Kyle Larson on July 31
2019 – Brandon Sheppard on July 27
2018 – Devin Moran on July 28
2017 – Brandon Sheppard on July 29
2016 – Josh Richards on July 30
2015 – Jonathan Davenport on July 25
2014 – Tim McCreadie on July 26
2013 – Shannon Babb on July 27

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.

