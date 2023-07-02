Heavy Rain Postpones Lake Cumberland to Monday, July 3

- Advertisement -

BURNSIDE, KY (July 2, 2023) – Due to heavy rainfall throughout the morning, coupled with more precipitation forecasted throughout the day Sunday, DIRTcar Racing and Lake Cumberland Speedway officials have postponed Sunday’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events to Monday, July 3. Gates will open Monday at 3pm; Hot Laps at 7.

Tickets will be on sale at the gate on Monday. If you can’t be at the track, watch every lap live on DIRTVision.