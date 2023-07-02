HomeRace Track NewsIndianaLincoln Park USAC Sprints Resume on Monday, July 3; Sunday’s Show Rained...

Lincoln Park USAC Sprints Resume on Monday, July 3; Sunday's Show Rained Out

Putnamville, Indiana (July 2, 2023)………Rain fell at Putnamville, Indiana’s Lincoln Park Speedway around 3pm Eastern, forcing cancellation of the opening night of the ninth annual Bill Gardner Sprintacular on Sunday, July 2.
The Sprintacular will resume on Monday night, July 3, at Lincoln Park’s 5/16-mile dirt oval, featuring a co-sanctioned USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and Midwest Sprint Car Series event. Super Stocks and Bombers will also be on the event card.
USAC’s format will be used during Monday’s program, which culminates with a $10,000-to-win 40-lap main event. General admission tickets are $30, kids 10 and under are free. Pit passes are $40 with kids 10 and under free.
On Monday, pits will open at 2pm Eastern, front gates at 4pm with cars on track at 6pm.
