Shane Stewart Shines in Lake Ozark Speedway Victory Lane with POWRi 410 BOSS

Shane Stewart
Shane Stewart
Belleville, IL. (7/1/23) Shane Stewart would lead all feature laps on his way emerging victorious in the seventh event for the 2023 season in the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series’ return to their home facility of Lake Ozark Speedway to notch his first career series feature victory in the ‘Independence Weekend Celebration’ after a superb chase to the checkers.

Cruising onto the smoothed and maintained track would witness Kerry Madsen set a quick time with a 12.057-second lap time. Kerry Madsen, Gunner Ramey, and Xaveir Doney would each earn an early heat racing victory with Madsen gaining the event high point qualifier award and pole starting position for the twenty-five-lap feature event.

Going into the initial green flag start would find outside front-row starter Shane Stewart speed to the early racing advantage as Kerry Madsen, Gunner Ramey, Garet Williamson, and Joe B Miller battled within the top five.

Maintaining the front of the field for the full feature event, Shane Stewart would throttle his way through lap traffic while holding all challengers at racing bay to earn his first career POWRi 410 BOSS feature victory.

“I was fortunate the track was easy on me tonight after two years off, I guess the old saying is true to never sever ties wherever you go,” said Shane Stewart in the Lake Ozark Speedway victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “I’m so proud of my guys for giving me a great car tonight for Bernie and Besty always having the best equipment, this is truly a blessing.”

Battling intently behind the leader would find Garet Williamson throwing many attempts to overtake for the lead finish runner-up from starting sixth with Gunner Ramey flying into placing in the final podium placement from starting fourth.

Staying in the hunt for the front all feature, Ayrton Gennetten would finish fourth as point-leader Roger Crockett rounded out the top-five finishers for the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series at Lake Ozark Speedway’s Independence Weekend Celebrations.

Lake Ozark Speedway | POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series | 7/1/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Qualifying Time: 55-Kerry Madsen(12.057)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 55-Kerry Madsen

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 21-Gunner Ramey

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race 3 Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 55-Kerry Madsen

Super Clean Hard Charger: 15-Jack Potter(+6)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 71-Shane Stewart

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 71-Shane Stewart[2]; 2. 24-Garet Williamson[6]; 3. 21-Gunner Ramey[4]; 4. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[5]; 5. 11-Roger Crockett[3]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller[9]; 7. 55-Kerry Madsen[1]; 8. 1JR-Steven Russell[11]; 9. 91-Riley Kreisel[12]; 10. 9-Chad Goff[15]; 11. 74-Xavier Doney[10]; 12. 15-Jack Potter[14]; 13. 23F-Matt Fox[17]; 14. 3P-Russell Potter[16]; 15. 9C-Tony Crank[18]; 16. 50K-Kyle Bellm[7]; 17. 73-Samuel Wagner[13]; 18. 77-Jack Wagner[8]; 19. 1S-Joey Schmidt[19]; 20. 5B-Kory Bales[20]; 21. 22S-Slater Helt[21].

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 55-Kerry Madsen[4]; 2. 50K-Kyle Bellm[2]; 3. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 4. 1JR-Steven Russell[5]; 5. 73-Samuel Wagner[1]; 6. 3P-Russell Potter[6]; 7. (DNS) 1S-Joey Schmidt.

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Gunner Ramey[2]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett[3]; 3. 71-Shane Stewart[4]; 4. 91-Riley Kreisel[5]; 5. 15-Jack Potter[1]; 6. 23F-Matt Fox[6]; 7. (DNS) 5B-Kory Bales.

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 74-Xavier Doney[1]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner[3]; 4. 24-Garet Williamson[4]; 5. 9-Chad Goff[5]; 6. 9C-Tony Crank[6]; 7. (DNS) 22S-Slater Helt.

Qualifying 1: 1. 55-Kerry Madsen[9]; 2. 71-Shane Stewart[1]; 3. 24-Garet Williamson[13]; 4. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 5. 11-Roger Crockett[7]; 6. 77-Jack Wagner[15]; 7. 50K-Kyle Bellm[8]; 8. 21-Gunner Ramey[17]; 9. 51B-Joe B Miller[21]; 10. 73-Samuel Wagner[18]; 11. 15-Jack Potter[4]; 12. 74-Xavier Doney[20]; 13. 1JR-Steven Russell[12]; 14. 91-Riley Kreisel[16]; 15. 9-Chad Goff[3]; 16. 3P-Russell Potter[10]; 17. 23F-Matt Fox[5]; 18. 9C-Tony Crank[19]; 19. (DNS) 1S-Joey Schmidt; 20. (DNS) 5B-Kory Bales; 21. (DNS) 22S-Slater Helt.

For additional information on Start2Finish or to sign up for a subscription and catch all the excitement LIVE & ON-DEMAND, visit www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.

