Hudson O’Neal Wins LOLMDS Freedom 60 Prelim; Fourth in Finale

Deer Creek Speedway’s NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 Up Next

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (07/03/23) –Hudson O’Neal and Rocket1 Racing competed at Ohio’s Muskingum County Raceway over the weekend in the facility’s Freedom 60, where they claimed a $3,000 prelim win along with a fourth-place finish in the finale with their Rocket1 Racing / Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

Hudson continues to hold down the second position in the latest LOLMDS standings as the tour turns its focus to Minnesota’s Deer Creek Speedway this week.

“A solid weekend for our team. We picked up a $3,000 qualifier win on Friday night, and that gave us a second row starting spot for Saturday’s feature. We were in the Top 5 throughout the feature but just didn’t quite have what we needed to be out front. But we’ll take these results and head to Deer Creek Speedway this week and look for our first title together in the Gopher 50,” O’Neal said.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) drew Rocket1 Racing, Hudson O’Neal, and 31 other competitors to Muskingum County Speedway (Zanesville, OH) on Friday afternoon to kick off the 17th annual Freedom 60 weekend with preliminary features.

With his qualifying effort placing him on the second row for his prelim, O’Neal rebounded after a near spin in the early laps to claim his 10th win of the season and a $3,000 payday. He nosed underneath Max Blair for the lead on lap 12 and led the final eight circuits to pick up the win.

Starting Saturday night’s $30,000-to-win Freedom 60 in third, Hudson ran as high as second before ultimately crossing the line in fourth. He chased Ricky Thornton Jr., Tim McCreadie, and Max Blair to the checkers with Devin Moran rounding out the Top 5 in the 60-lapper.

Hudson remains second in the latest LOLMDS point standings.

Full results from the events are available at www.LucasDirt.com.

This weekend – July 6 – 8 – the team treks northwest to Deer Creek Speedway (Spring Valley, Minn.) for the 2023 edition of the NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50. On Thursday and Friday the LOLMDS contingent will battle for $5,000 to win, while Saturday’s finale posts a $50,000 top prize.

Rocket1 Racing claimed titles in the event in 2019 with Brandon Sheppard and in 2011 and 2016 with Josh Richards

For more information on the weekend, please visit www.DeerCreekSpeedway.com .

Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, Five Star RaceCar Bodies, Gunter’s Honey, Performance Grading, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, WR1 Sim Chassis, O’Neal’s Salvage & Recycling, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, E3 Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

