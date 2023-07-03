Jay Russell takes home 305 Sprint Car Special Event, Walton, Brill and Welschmeyer claim victories at Double X Speedway!

- Advertisement -

Double X Speedway

California, MO

July 2, 2023

by: Dean Reichel

Like a bandit from the Jayhawk state of the Old West, Jay Russell rode in from Elwood,KS and made off with the loot at Double X Speedway Sunday evening in the 305 Sprint Special Event “Dual at the Double”. Starting outside row 1 along Curtis Evans of Norborne, Jay Russell took two laps to make his way to the point of the 25 lap feature. Surviving numerous cautions, Russell was unwavered in his pursuit of the checkered flag. While he was riding off from the pack there was some intense action behind the leader. Fifth starting Randy Martin was begin his drive to the front, even with untimely caution flags slowing his advance he would move into second on a lap eighteen restart and set his sights on the leader, but was unable to gain enough to overtake the fleet #76 of Russell. Following Russell and Martin across the stripe were J. Kinder finishing third after starting eleventh and also taking home the hard charger bonus, Ryker Pace in fourth and Tyler Elliott being credited with fifth. Heat races were won by Evans, Russell and Jack Potter. The Dash for Cash was won by Curtis Evans.

The 360 Winged Sprint Car feature clicked off 25 laps green to checkered with Taylor Walton taking home the win. Tyler Blank finished a well earned second with Steven Russell finishing third. Ben Brown was fourth and Jack Wagner would cross the stripe in fifth. Walton set sail from the drop of the green and was never headed. Blank blasted the top line to get within three car lengths of the leader but Walton did not bobble. Russell and Walton claimed the heat race wins in the class.

Ted Welschmeyer survived a failed pass for the lead by James Nishwonger and held on for a green, white, checker victory over fellow veteran Dale Berry in second, another long time competitor Steve Beach was third, Harlan Dowell raced from ninth to take fourth and Tyler Crocker finished fifth in his return to Double X. Berry and Welschmeyer won the heat races in the division.

The B Modifieds were also on the card Sunday evening and Cody Brill came to play. After taking the green alongside Jeremy Lile, Brill won the first trip around the quarter mile oval and would lead the duration. Terry Schultz would provide a challenge for the leader which Brill handled and Schultz would settle for second. Lile would cross the line in third with Colson Kirk finishing fourth and Bobby Williams completing the top 5. Lile, Brill and Adam Hall won the heat races.

Next Sunday July 9 is the annual “Race for Riley” Riley Hudson memorial race with the Pure Stocks being the featured class for the evening. This is always a very special race for everyone in attendance. Please be sure to put this one on your calendar.

Double X Speedway Results

July 2, 2023

305 Sprint Cars–

Feature- 1. 76-Jay Russell, Elwood,KS; 2. 14-Randy Martin, California; 3. 88-J. Kinder, Iberia; 4. 8R-Ryker Pace, Collinsville,OK; 5. 49-Tyler Elliott, California, MO; 6. 15-Jack Potter, Kansas City; 7. 4-Brett Combs, Tipton; 8. 74-Natalie Doney, Odessa; 9. 4K-Kendall Weymuth, Sedalia; 10. 20C-Randy Corpening, Versailles; 11. 51-Alan Cunningham, Goodman; 12. 18-Tyler Shane, California; 13. 56H-Dean Hathman, Harrisburg; 14. 00-Matt Fair, O’Fallon; 15. 61A-Doug Fry, Wheatland; 16. 7K-Rob Rimel, California; 17. 26B-Matt Fox, Sedalia; 18. 1JR-Steven Russell, Russellville; 19. 55-Kenny Potter, Harrisonville; DNS, 02-Austin Crane, Ashland; DQ-1P-Curtis Evans, Norborne

Heat 1- 1. Evans; 2. Hathman; 3. Fox; 4. Elliott; 5. Fry; 6. K. Potter

Heat 2. 1. J. Russell; 2. Martin; 3. Pace; 4. Kinder; 5. Fair; 6. Cunningham 7. S.Russell

Heat 3. 1. J. Potter; 2. Doney; 3. Corpening; 4. Rimel; 5. Combs; 6. Weymuth; 7. Shane

Dash- 1. Evans; 2. J. Russell; 3. J. Potter; 4. Hathman; 5. Martin; 6. Doney

360 Winged Sprint Cars

Feature- 1. 93-Taylor Walton, Odessa; 2. 75-Tyler Blank, California; 3. 1JR-Steven Russell; 4. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 5. 77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 6. 2-Chase Porter, St. Joseph; 7. 73-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 8. 15-Jack Potter, Kansas City; 9. 9C-Tony Crank, St. Augustine,FL; 10. 61A-Doug Fry, Wheatland; 11. 55-Kenny Potter, Harrisonville; DNS- 26B Matt Fox, Sedalia; 41-Mackenzie Borchers, Marshall

Heat 1-1. Russell; 2. Blank; 3. K. Potter; 4. Crank; 5. J. Potter; 6. Fry DNS-Borchers

Heat 2- 1. Walton; 2. Brown; 3. S.Wagner; 4. Fox; 5. Porter; 6. J. Wagner

B Modifieds

Feature- 1. 96-Cody Brill, Bates City; 2.90-Terry Schultz Sedalia; 3. 05-Jeremy Lile, Higginsville; 4. 55-Colson Kirk, Urbana; 5. 1B-Bobby Williams, Hermitage; 6. 25-Rob Neubauer, Desloge; 7. 37-Dan Charles, Basehor, KS; 8. 3B-Richard Brainard, Sedalia; 9. 29c-Tyler Cochran, PLeasant Hill; 10. 39-Chris Spalding, Washington; 11. 29w-Bronson Wicker, Sedalia; 12. 33- Tyler Imhoff, Boonville; 13. 22-Todd Hellman, Washington; 14. 2- Brayden Bohn, Pleasant Hill (DNF); 15. 574-Adam Hall, Columbia (DNF); 16. 94-Tyler Potter, Fulton (DNF); 17. 21-Jacob Potter, Fulton (DNF); DNS-03-TC Hambrick, Warsaw

Heat 1- 1, Lile; 2. T. Potter; 3. Williams; 4. J. Potter; 5. Hellman; 6. Hambrick

Heat 2- 1. Brill; 2. Schultz; 3. Brainard; 4. Wickers; 5. Bohn; 6. Neubauer

Heat 3- 1. Hall; 2. Charles; 3. Kirk; 4. Spalding; 5. Cochran; 5. Imhoff

Super Stocks-

Feature- 1. 6Z (21W) Ted Welschmeyer, Tebbetts; 2. 05-Dale Berry, Tuscumbia; 3. 10-Steve Beach, Eldon; 4. 29-Harlan Dowell, Tipton; 5. 19J-Tyler Crocker, Holts Summit; 6. 8H-Adam Halley, New Haven; 7. 409-Joe Miller, Centertown; 8. 03B-Chris Brockway, Warrensburg; 9. 44- James Nishwonger, Osawatomie, KS; 10. 40-Ryan Shikles, Russellville; 11. 12-Jody Romig, Syracuse; 12. 54-Gage Test, Mexico

Heat 1- 1. Berry; 2. Brockway; 3. Beach; 4. Romig; 5. Dowell; 6. Miller

Heat 2- 1. Welschmeyer; 2. Nishwonger; 3. Crocker; 4. Halley; 5. Shikles; 6 Test