1 MONTH ALERT: USA Nationals Eyes Biggest Year With Massive Purse, New Format

NEW RICHMOND, WI (July 3, 2023) – The Summer of Money hits another highpoint in August for the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series with a return to Cedar Lake Speedway for the marquee USA Nationals.

The three-day event in Wisconsin, Aug. 3-5, will boast a nearly $300,000 overall purse for the entire event – including the $50,000-to-win finale on Saturday – and see drivers contending for points all three nights now.

Thursday and Friday’s events will showcase 25-lap Features, paying $6,000 to win. They’ll also utilize the “Every Lap Matters” points format where drivers will be awarded event points for Qualifying, Heat Races, Last Chance Showdowns and the Feature. The top 16 in event points after those night will be locked into Saturday’s legendary 100-lap Feature – with all drivers staging heads up.

Of the current World of Outlaws championship contenders, Brandon Sheppard (2018) and Chris Madden (2019) are the only two to have won the prestigious event. Jonathan Davenport scored his third USA Nationals win last year – also his second consecutive USA Nationals win.

What you need to know:

Track:

3/8 mile in New Richmond, WI

Track Record: 12.972 seconds by Jason Rauen on June 17, 2011

More Event Info

Times (CT):

2 p.m. Pit Gates Open

5 p.m. Grandstand Gates Open

6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets: Available HERE

Previous winners:

2022- Mike Marlar on Aug. 4, Jonathan Davenport on Aug. 6

2021 – Ashton Winger on Aug. 6, Jonathan Davenport on Aug. 7

2020 – Ashton Winger on July 3; Brandon Sheppard on July 4; Brandon Overton on Aug. 8

2019 – Jonathan Davenport on Aug. 1; Chris Madden on Aug. 3

2018 – Brandon Sheppard on Aug. 4 & 6

2017 – Chris Madden on Aug. 4; Don O’Neal on Aug. 5

2016 – Josh Richards on Aug. 4; Josh Richards on Aug. 6

2015 – Shane Clanton on July 31;Jonathan Davenport on Aug. 1

2014 – Jimmy Mars on July 31;Jimmy Owens on Aug. 2

2013 – Brandon Sheppard on Aug. 1, Tim McCreadie on Aug. 3

2012 – Darrell Lanigan on Aug. 4

2011 – Josh Richards on Aug. 6

2010 – Scott Bloomquist on Aug. 7

2005 – Dale McDowell on Aug. 6

1989 – Billy Moyer on June 10, Aug. 11, Aug. 12; Donnie Moran on Aug. 10

1988 – Billy Moyer on June 10, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 20; Rick Egersdorf on June 11

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision