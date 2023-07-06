HomeMissouriFederated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55Massive Ironman Weekend Returns With World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, Xtreme Outlaw...

Massive Ironman Weekend Returns With World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, Xtreme Outlaw Midgets

MissouriFederated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55Sprint Car & Midget NewsWorld of Outlaws Sprint Car Series NewsXtreme Outlaw Series

Published on

By jdearing
Trent Gower photo
Trent Gower photo
- Advertisement -

1 MONTH ALERT: Massive Ironman Weekend Returns With World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, Xtreme Outlaw Midgets

PEVELY, MO (July 6, 2023) – The fan-favorite Ironman 55 weekend at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 returns Friday-Saturday, Aug. 4-5, with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota.

For the World of Outlaws, it’s a continuation of its biggest Summer of Money yet with Friday’s Feature paying $10,000 to win and Saturday’s 55-lap finale paying $20,000 to win.

Four-time and reigning Series champion Brad Sweet has been a recent master of I-55, scoring six wins at the 1/3-mile track since 2019 – including last year’s Ironman 55 and the I-55 Outlaw Showdown in April.

Along with Sweet, Sheldon Haudenschild (2019 & 2021 Ironman champion), Kyle Larson (2020 Ironman champion) and Carson Macedo are the only drivers to have won a Series race at I-55 since 2019.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets will race for a $4,000 payday on Friday and a $5,000 payday on Saturday.

What you need to know:Track:1/3-mile in Pevely, MOTrack Record: 9.995 seconds by Kyle Larson on May 22, 2020More Event Info

Times (CT):2 p.m. Pit Gates open5 p.m. Grandstand Gates open6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying-Racing to follow

Tickets: Available HERE

Previous winners:2023 – Brad Sweet on April 142022 –Carson Macedo on April 16 & August 5, Brad Sweet on August 62021 – Brad Sweet on April 2, Brad Sweet on April 3, Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 6, Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 72020 – Brad Sweet on May 22, Kyle Larson on May 23, Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 7, Kyle Larson on Aug. 82019 – Brad Sweet on Aug 2, Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 32018 – Daryn Pittman on April 21, Rico Abreu on Aug. 3, Logan Schuchart on Aug. 42017 – Daryn Pittman on Aug. 42016 – David Gravel on Aug. 5, Rico Abreu on Aug. 62015 – Christopher Bell on May 2, Donny Schatz on Aug. 7, Shane Stewart on Aug. 82014 – Sammy Swindell on April 26, Paul McMahan on Aug. 1, Kerry Madsen on Aug. 22013 – Craig Dollansky on Aug. 32012 – Craig Dollansky on Oct. 13, Jason Sides on Oct. 132011 – Craig Dollansky on Aug. 52010 – Joey Saldana on April 17, Tim Shaffer on Aug. 6, Jason Meyers on Aug. 72009 – Craig Dollansky on Aug. 7, Joey Saldana on Aug. 82008 – Jason Meyers on April 52007 – Joey Saldana on July 72006 – Donny Schatz on April 1, Brooke Tatnell on July 82005 – Kraig Kinser on April 2, Chad Kemenah on July 82004 – Craig Dollansky on April 17, Danny Lasoski on Aug. 72003 – Steve Kinser on April 12, Tyler Walker on July 122002 – Jac Haudenschild on March 30, Daryn Pittman on July 132001 – Randy Hannagan on March 24, Stevie Smith on July 142000 – Jac Haudenschild on July 221999 – Jac Haudenschild on July 241998 – Stevie Smith on July 25, Andy Hillenburg on Oct. 101997 – Mark Kinser on May 18, Sammy Swindell on Oct. 111996 – Mark Kinser on June 121992 – Steve Kinser on June 101991 – Sammy Swindell on May 41990 – Sammy Swindell on April 141989 – Doug Wolfgang on April 15, Doug Wolfgang on Aug. 111988 – Steve Kinser on April 231987 – Brad Doty on April 22, Steve Kinser on Sept. 25

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

RELATED ARTICLES

Lucas Oil Speedway

Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: Late Model win fulfills a long-time dream for B-Mod ace JC Morton

WHEATLAND, MO. (July 6, 2023) - One week has passed since JC Morton, long a...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Tye Wolfgang’s Smooth Transition to Car Chief on Kasey Kahne Racing’s #49 Team

FITTING RIGHT IN: Tye Wolfgang’s Smooth Transition to Car Chief on Kasey Kahne Racing’s...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Mid-Summer Blockbuster: Six Storylines for USAC’s Mid-America Midget Week

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (July 6, 2023)………Midsummer brings the USAC NOS...
Illinois

Macon an Entrance: Six Top Gun Storylines for USAC Sprints in Illinois

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Macon, Illinois (July 5, 2023)………Dating back to more than...
Lucas Oil Speedway

USRA B-Mods featured Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway on Veterans and Military Appreciation Night

WHEATLAND, MO. (July 5, 2023) - Armed Forces personnel will be honored on Saturday night...
©