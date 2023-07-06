- Advertisement -

1 MONTH ALERT: Massive Ironman Weekend Returns With World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, Xtreme Outlaw Midgets

PEVELY, MO (July 6, 2023) – The fan-favorite Ironman 55 weekend at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 returns Friday-Saturday, Aug. 4-5, with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota.

For the World of Outlaws, it’s a continuation of its biggest Summer of Money yet with Friday’s Feature paying $10,000 to win and Saturday’s 55-lap finale paying $20,000 to win.

Four-time and reigning Series champion Brad Sweet has been a recent master of I-55, scoring six wins at the 1/3-mile track since 2019 – including last year’s Ironman 55 and the I-55 Outlaw Showdown in April.

Along with Sweet, Sheldon Haudenschild (2019 & 2021 Ironman champion), Kyle Larson (2020 Ironman champion) and Carson Macedo are the only drivers to have won a Series race at I-55 since 2019.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets will race for a $4,000 payday on Friday and a $5,000 payday on Saturday.

What you need to know:

Track:

1/3-mile in Pevely, MO

Track Record: 9.995 seconds by Kyle Larson on May 22, 2020

More Event Info

Times (CT):

2 p.m. Pit Gates open

5 p.m. Grandstand Gates open

6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets: Available HERE

Previous winners:

2023 – Brad Sweet on April 14

2022 –Carson Macedo on April 16 & August 5, Brad Sweet on August 6

2021 – Brad Sweet on April 2, Brad Sweet on April 3, Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 6, Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 7

2020 – Brad Sweet on May 22, Kyle Larson on May 23, Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 7, Kyle Larson on Aug. 8

2019 – Brad Sweet on Aug 2, Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 3

2018 – Daryn Pittman on April 21, Rico Abreu on Aug. 3, Logan Schuchart on Aug. 4

2017 – Daryn Pittman on Aug. 4

2016 – David Gravel on Aug. 5, Rico Abreu on Aug. 6

2015 – Christopher Bell on May 2, Donny Schatz on Aug. 7, Shane Stewart on Aug. 8

2014 – Sammy Swindell on April 26, Paul McMahan on Aug. 1, Kerry Madsen on Aug. 2

2013 – Craig Dollansky on Aug. 3

2012 – Craig Dollansky on Oct. 13, Jason Sides on Oct. 13

2011 – Craig Dollansky on Aug. 5

2010 – Joey Saldana on April 17, Tim Shaffer on Aug. 6, Jason Meyers on Aug. 7

2009 – Craig Dollansky on Aug. 7, Joey Saldana on Aug. 8

2008 – Jason Meyers on April 5

2007 – Joey Saldana on July 7

2006 – Donny Schatz on April 1, Brooke Tatnell on July 8

2005 – Kraig Kinser on April 2, Chad Kemenah on July 8

2004 – Craig Dollansky on April 17, Danny Lasoski on Aug. 7

2003 – Steve Kinser on April 12, Tyler Walker on July 12

2002 – Jac Haudenschild on March 30, Daryn Pittman on July 13

2001 – Randy Hannagan on March 24, Stevie Smith on July 14

2000 – Jac Haudenschild on July 22

1999 – Jac Haudenschild on July 24

1998 – Stevie Smith on July 25, Andy Hillenburg on Oct. 10

1997 – Mark Kinser on May 18, Sammy Swindell on Oct. 11

1996 – Mark Kinser on June 12

1992 – Steve Kinser on June 10

1991 – Sammy Swindell on May 4

1990 – Sammy Swindell on April 14

1989 – Doug Wolfgang on April 15, Doug Wolfgang on Aug. 11

1988 – Steve Kinser on April 23

1987 – Brad Doty on April 22, Steve Kinser on Sept. 25

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.