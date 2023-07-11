- Advertisement -

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Brad Doty Classic, Kings Royal Create Massive Ohio Week for World of Outlaws

ATTICA, OH (July 10, 2023) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars’ “Summer of Money” hits a lucrative stretch this week.

Three races. Three big paydays. And securing a spot in Sprint Car history on the line.

First up is the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics on Tuesday, July 11 at Ohio’s Attica Raceway Park. The night salutes a man who has contributed so much to the sport and continues to do so today. Behind the wheel, Doty was one of the most promising talents in the 1980s before an injury ended his career prematurely. In the 35 years that have followed, the Apple Creek, OH native has found many avenues to remain an impactful figure. Tuesday’s winner will leave Attica with $15,000.

After “The Doty,” it’s a two-hour drive southwest where Eldora Speedway awaits. On Friday, July 14, “The Big E” welcomes The Greatest Show on Dirt for The Knight Before which awards $20,000 to the victor. Then, the next night, the historic half-mile hosts the 40th Kings Royal as the Crown Jewel of Sprint Car racing completes another decade of existence. The King who sits atop the throne on Saturday will take $175,000 back to their palace.

Let’s look at some of the week’s top storylines:

BACK-TO-BACK BDC?: The Brad Doty Classic has been contested for over three decades, but no driver has been able to claim the event twice in a row.

Kyle Larson could be the first. “Yung Money” won the Classic last year and in his last five Sprint Car starts at Attica, Larson owns four victories including a trio with the World of Outlaws.

Larson’s three Attica wins are enough to tie him for the second most in Series history through 22 visits, and he’ll chase the elusive back-to-back Brad Doty Classic accomplishment on Tuesday.

ATTICA EXPERTS: Aside from Larson, a handful of other drivers have proven to be potent when they roll in the Attica pit area.

Donny Schatz stands out the most among the group. Back in May, the Fargo, ND native collected his fifth Attica victory with the World of Outlaws – the most of all-time. Of Schatz’s four Brad Doty Classic wins, two (2016 & 2018) have been at Attica.

David Gravel rolled to the 2017 Brad Doty Classic win. A 2021 Attica World of Outlaws win also made him one of six drivers to have multiple Series victories at the 1/3-mile.

Spencer Bayston made his first trip to Victory Lane with the World of Outlaws at the 2021 Brad Doty Classic. The pilot of the CJB Motorsports #5 has also topped a pair of All-Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC) races there.

Attica also features a stout crop of locals that will look to upset the World of Outlaws. Drivers such as Craig Mintz, Travis Philo, and Zeth Sabo all call “The Buckeye State” home and have won at the northern Ohio oval already this season.

CAST OF KINGS: Throughout the first 39 editions of the Kings Royal, 21 different drivers have claimed the crown. Unsurprisingly, “The King” himself – Steve Kinser – has donned the crown most often with seven titles to his credit. This week’s roster is expected to have eight former kings in competition.

King Donny: Among active drivers, Donny Schatz holds the most Kings Royal victories with five on his stout résumé. The driver of the Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing #15 first wore the crown in 2007. A trio of Schatz’s wins came in back-to-back-to-back fashion (2016-2018), making him the only driver to claim two in a row and three in a row. Schatz will look to close within one of Kinser’s record tally this week.

King Brent: The most recent addition to the list of Kings is Brent Marks. The Myerstown, PA native topped the 39th running last year as a part of his massive week that also included driving to Victory Lane in the return of the Historical Big One. Marks’ triumph made him the second Pennsylvanian to win a Kings Royal, and this year he’ll attempt to become the first from “The Keystone State” to win multiple.

King Tyler: The one and only win of Tyler Courtney’s World of Outlaws career remains one of two Kings Royals completed in 2021. “Sunshine” wheeled the Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC to victory during the daytime Feature and a healthy $175,000 payday. The Eldora ace returns this week with hopes of another six-digit paycheck.

King Kyle: After Courtney’s win during the daylight, it was Kyle Larson claiming the nighttime Kings Royal in 2021 for his first victory in the prestigious Crown Jewel. The former NASCAR Cup Series champion intends to be back behind the wheel of the Silva Motorsports #57 looking to become the ninth driver with multiple Kings Royal wins.

King Brad: Two-time Kings Royal winner – Brad Sweet – will be looking to become the fifth driver to ever claim at least a trio of crowns. Back in 2013, “The Big Cat” earned his second career Series win in the 30th Kings Royal. Six years later, Sweet was the first to sit atop the throne when the winner’s share was upped to its current total of $175,000.

King Shane: Bixby, OK’s Shane Stewart will be back for his first Kings Royal attempt since 2019. The 2015 winner has emerged from retirement to pilot Bernie Stuebgen’s Indy Race Parts #71 this week.

King Kerry: After multiple close calls, Kerry Madsen finally broke through for an elusive Kings Royal triumph in 2014. “The Mad Man” will return this week aboard the Vermeer Motorsports #55 in search of a second crown.

King Daryn: Making his 26th Kings Royal appearance will be 2008 winner – Daryn Pittman. The 2013 World of Outlaws champion has partnered with Alex Bowman Racing with hopes of qualifying for his 22nd Kings Royal main event.

CROWN CHASING: There are still many elite level Sprint Car talents pursuing their first Kings Royal title. And plenty will be in attendance this week hoping 2023 will be the year of their coronation.

David Gravel stands out among the favorites to claim his first Kings Royal. It’s the lone event of Sprint Car racing’s “Triple Crown” (Knoxville Nationals, Kings Royal, National Open) that Gravel is yet to top. In 14 attempts, Gravel’s best outing is a 2014 podium. If Gravel can pull it off, he’ll become the first driver with six-digit paydays at three different racetracks.

Logan Schuchart picked up his fourth career World of Outlaws win at Eldora this year. But the Shark Racing pilot is still chasing a Kings Royal. Schuchart narrowly missed out in 2019 when he charged from 12th to the lead and led 15 laps before slipping to second on a restart and finishing runner-up.

Carson Macedo is a two-time World of Outlaws winner at Eldora, topping a pair of shows during 2021 Kings Royal week, but he wasn’t able to capture the crown that season. The Lemoore, CA native has come close to a Kings Royal title recently with podiums in his last two attempts.

Sheldon Haudenschild is a three-time Kings Royal top five finisher looking for his first win to join his father – Jac Haudenschild (three-time winner) – on the list of Kings. The Wooster, OH native owns one Eldora triumph with the World of Outlaws – topping a race in May of 2021.

STACKED FIELD: On top of the many former Kings Royal winners and favorites to add their name to the list, many more talented drivers will be invading Eldora.

The remainder of the full-time group of World of Outlaws including Spencer Bayston, James McFadden, Gio Scelzi, and more will all be potential threats.

Rico Abreu has won two of the last three World of Outlaws races at Eldora. The St. Helena, CA native is also a three-time ASCoC winner at Eldora.

Some of the PA Posse’s top talent including the likes of Anthony Macri and Danny Dietrich will make their way one state west.

And many more strong names from all over the country such as Zeb Wise, Buddy Kofoid, Brian Brown, Hunter Schuerenberg, Aaron Reutzel, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Justin Peck, Cory Eliason, and many more plan to vie for the crown.

